Shark Just Launched Its Cleverest Cooling Fan in an On-Trend Color — And It's My Top Pick for Leaving on Overnight to Cool Down Your Bed
Sold over 955 times in the last 48 hours, it's already a hit among the design crowd
I, and about every other person across the UK, have been looking for one particular thing to bring home these past few weeks: a stylish, hardworking fan. But having spent hours scrolling, I can say that it's slim pickings. However, I just came across the new Shark TurboBlade in butter yellow, and I'm not surprised that it's flying off the shelves.
It's going straight into my cart of things to have before a heatwave, in preparation for the unpredictable London sun. But what's special about this Shark style is that it's perfect for hot sleepers.
Since the TurboBlade features a lateral fan that moves up and down, you can place it by the edge of your bed and cool your sheets. So, let's get into just how you can finally get some comfortable sleep in the heat.
If you're embracing the butter yellow trend, this fan is a neat way to bring it into your home in a functional way. With 10 speed settings, adjustable tilt, oscillating modes, and a remote control, this might be the smartest way to handle the summer heat.
What Makes the Shark TurboBlade Different?
Aside from Shark's TurboBlade being a lateral fan that moves away from traditional design forms, its most innovative feature has to be the 'Air Blanket Mode'. Essentially, the TurboBlade has been designed to sit at the foot of your bed and flood your bedding with a continuous sheet of cool breeze.
If, like me, you can't sleep in the heat, this mode is the perfect setting to make your bedscape feel less humid and more comforting. Plus, the 'Air Blanket Mode' also operates at a low-noise level to avoid disrupting your slumber.
So, if you're wondering how to use a fan to cool down a bedroom and which design-y one to pick, look no further. But if it's sold out by the time you're here, or you're looking for more options to make every space feel cooler, these might do the trick.
If you have a dark bedroom or you're into a cooler palette, this 'Charcoal' colorway is a sleek choice.
Shark's misting fan is a genius trick to cool an urban garden while you host al fresco. And if you want to conceal the water system, a couple of well-placed, short potted plants are all you need.
I tested the Shark ChillPill, and to put it simply, you won't catch me outside this summer without it.
And if you're still feeling uncomfortable in bed, you might be making some hot sleeping mistakes. For more tips to survive the summer in style, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.