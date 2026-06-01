I, and about every other person across the UK, have been looking for one particular thing to bring home these past few weeks: a stylish, hardworking fan. But having spent hours scrolling, I can say that it's slim pickings. However, I just came across the new Shark TurboBlade in butter yellow, and I'm not surprised that it's flying off the shelves.

It's going straight into my cart of things to have before a heatwave, in preparation for the unpredictable London sun. But what's special about this Shark style is that it's perfect for hot sleepers.

Since the TurboBlade features a lateral fan that moves up and down, you can place it by the edge of your bed and cool your sheets. So, let's get into just how you can finally get some comfortable sleep in the heat.

Shark TurboBlade High-Speed Multi-Directional Cooling Fan System - Butter Yellow £249.99 at sharkninja.co.uk If you're embracing the butter yellow trend, this fan is a neat way to bring it into your home in a functional way. With 10 speed settings, adjustable tilt, oscillating modes, and a remote control, this might be the smartest way to handle the summer heat.

What Makes the Shark TurboBlade Different?

Aside from Shark's TurboBlade being a lateral fan that moves away from traditional design forms, its most innovative feature has to be the 'Air Blanket Mode'. Essentially, the TurboBlade has been designed to sit at the foot of your bed and flood your bedding with a continuous sheet of cool breeze.

If, like me, you can't sleep in the heat, this mode is the perfect setting to make your bedscape feel less humid and more comforting. Plus, the 'Air Blanket Mode' also operates at a low-noise level to avoid disrupting your slumber.

So, if you're wondering how to use a fan to cool down a bedroom and which design-y one to pick, look no further. But if it's sold out by the time you're here, or you're looking for more options to make every space feel cooler, these might do the trick.

And if you're still feeling uncomfortable in bed, you might be making some hot sleeping mistakes. For more tips to survive the summer in style, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.