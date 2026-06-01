Shark Just Launched Its Cleverest Cooling Fan in an On-Trend Color — And It's My Top Pick for Leaving on Overnight to Cool Down Your Bed

Sold over 955 times in the last 48 hours, it's already a hit among the design crowd

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A butter yellow bladeless multi-directional fan from Shark against a checkerboard focus background
And it's just in time for the balmy summer evenings headed our way.
(Image credit: Shark)

I, and about every other person across the UK, have been looking for one particular thing to bring home these past few weeks: a stylish, hardworking fan. But having spent hours scrolling, I can say that it's slim pickings. However, I just came across the new Shark TurboBlade in butter yellow, and I'm not surprised that it's flying off the shelves.

It's going straight into my cart of things to have before a heatwave, in preparation for the unpredictable London sun. But what's special about this Shark style is that it's perfect for hot sleepers.

Since the TurboBlade features a lateral fan that moves up and down, you can place it by the edge of your bed and cool your sheets. So, let's get into just how you can finally get some comfortable sleep in the heat.

What Makes the Shark TurboBlade Different?

Aside from Shark's TurboBlade being a lateral fan that moves away from traditional design forms, its most innovative feature has to be the 'Air Blanket Mode'. Essentially, the TurboBlade has been designed to sit at the foot of your bed and flood your bedding with a continuous sheet of cool breeze.

If, like me, you can't sleep in the heat, this mode is the perfect setting to make your bedscape feel less humid and more comforting. Plus, the 'Air Blanket Mode' also operates at a low-noise level to avoid disrupting your slumber.

So, if you're wondering how to use a fan to cool down a bedroom and which design-y one to pick, look no further. But if it's sold out by the time you're here, or you're looking for more options to make every space feel cooler, these might do the trick.

And if you're still feeling uncomfortable in bed, you might be making some hot sleeping mistakes. For more tips to survive the summer in style, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.