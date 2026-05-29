Between the heatwave and the sultry summer that's soon to come, I'm absorbing every bit of helpful advice to make my apartment pleasant at best and bearable at worst. And step one is to learn the best way to use a fan in a bedroom.

As a hot sleeper, I sometimes feel like my fan is failing me, but it turns out that I haven't been using it to the best of its abilities. So, I asked some HVAC experts for advice.

It's all about angling the fan, placing it at a slight distance, setting it on a medium speed, and turning it to your windows when the temperature outside drops. But here's a better look at how these nuances make a difference.

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1. Distance and Angle Your Fan

Even with a small feature, like this Fantastic Desk Fan from Printworks, placement is everything. (Image credit: Printworks)

Douglas Conner, home improvement expert, tells me that the key is to place the fan three to six feet from your bed and angle it upward.

"Keep your fan at a distance, and shifting its position will reflect cool air against the opposite wall and back into the room to improve airflow without hitting you all night long."

It's not enough that a good fan is one of the things to buy before a heatwave. Adopting this small difference in your fan's arrangement will change the way you cool your room.

2. Medium Speed and Oscillation Is Ideal

With a something sleek like this Stadler Form Otto Fan, finding the right settings can make all the difference. (Image credit: Stadler)

"Adjusting your fan's settings to medium speed and oscillation will help cool a larger area," says Douglas. "Plus, it'll avoid powerful localized winds that might make your muscles stiff and your eyes dry during the night."

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And if you have one of these genius ceiling fans, HVAC expert Jordan Benjamin recommends setting it to rotate counterclockwise in the summer. "This will create a downdraft," he explains. "And in the winter, set it to rotate clockwise to pull warm air up and distribute it evenly throughout the room."

3. Turn Your Fan to Your Window

A design-y feature, like this Sandstone Pedestal Fan from DUUX, needs to be adjusted as the day goes from hot to cool. (Image credit: DUUX)

"When the outdoor temperature is lower than the indoor temperature, direct the fan towards an open window to allow for hot air to be exhausted, or face the other way around to allow cool air to enter the room," says Douglas. "In this case, there is an exchange of airflow."

This is an especially good tip for when you're sleeping in the heat despite the night air being cool.

FAQs

Is a Tower Fan or Pedestal Fan Better for Bedrooms?

"For small bedrooms, a tower fan can suffice, but in general, pedestal fans are the better choice, regardless of bedroom size," says Jordan. "Their larger motors and blades can move more air, and they’re more adjustable in terms of height, tilt, and oscillating speed."

Should a Fan Face Toward or Away From You?

According to Douglas, it all depends on temperature. When indoor and outdoor temperatures are equal, aim the fan toward you. "When the outdoors are cooler than indoors, face the fan out of the window so that hot air is vented out and cold air is brought in," he explains. "And when the outdoors are warmer than indoors, position the fan toward you, with windows shut."

For more tips to cool down your loft, flat, or home in style, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter. And in the meantime, here's why you should dress your bed in designer bamboo bedding.

Or cool yourself on the go with this surprisingly cool, A-lister-approved portable fan?