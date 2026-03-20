With the right temperature and a cozy bedscape, winter slumber can be a total dream. It's when spring rolls around and the weather brightens that reaching a restful state can be a little trickier.

And a big part of learning how to sleep better involves identifying and amending any bedroom mistakes that could be disturbing your sleep in spring. Over-layering your bed, turning your nightstand into a charging hub, and overstimulating the space with vibrant colors are some key mistakes.

Not to mention forgetting to reset your bedroom for the season and lighting disruptions, too. So, let's take a more in-depth look at why these faux pas need correction.

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1. Over-Layering the Bed

DO INSTEAD: Design your bedroom with an eye for minimalism to help you sleep better. (Image credit: Rise & Fall)

The styled editorial bedscapes don't always live up to the comfort it often exudes on the glossy page of a magazine or a snapshot on a website.

"Throws, cushions, extra layers — it all builds up. And what you’re really adding is trapped heat before you’ve even got into bed, which spring nights are very good at exposing," says Natalie Hasseck, creative director at Rise & Fall.

"Not that you need to go the route of anti-decorative bedding. But we do lean towards a more pared-back approach. When it comes to types of bedding, go for a well-made duvet, proper pillowcases, and one considered cushion if you want a bit of shape. I’ve always liked a lumbar for that."

She explains that this method of dressing a bed feels calmer, looks more resolved, and actually supports good sleep rather than getting in the way of it.

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Rise & Fall Relaxed & Refined Linen Duvet Set £184 at Rise&Fall Color: Bruised Peach This Relaxed & Refined Linen Duvet Set from Rise & Fall is a pretty option to style your bed for spring. M&S Pure Cotton Kashan Bolster Cushion £50 at Marks and Spencer UK Color: Blue Mix A statement pillow like this will add personality to your bed without disrupting your sleep at night. Rise & Fall House of Gray Organic Cotton Muslin Throw £120 at Rise&Fall Color: Chamomile This House of Gray Organic Cotton Muslin Throw is the perfect finishing touch to a light spring bedscape.

Natalie Hasseck Social Links Navigation Creative Director Natalie Hasseck is Rise & Fall’s creative director having joined in 2022 after founding Onloan, a rental service offering luxury at high street prices. Previously, she was art director for Mario Testino and consulted for brands including Linda Farrow, Adidas, and Topshop. With over a decade of experience, she leads creative direction across brand and product.

2. Foregoing a Seasonal Reset

DO INSTEAD: Reset your bedroom for spring with lighter fabrics, colors, and textures. (Image credit: Matt Gamble. Design: the Stylesmiths)

"We’re quite good at adjusting what we wear with the seasons, but not how we sleep, which is slightly odd when you think about it. Spring needs a bit more flexibility in the bedroom. Temperatures move around, so a fixed setup doesn’t always hold up night to night," says Natalie.

"That might mean switching to a lighter duvet earlier than you think, or having a setup you can easily adapt to. It doesn’t need to be complicated, just responsive to what’s actually happening in the room."

Natalie finds that high-frequency bedding, like wool, is particularly good here. "It regulates as you sleep, so you’re not constantly overheating or cooling down, and it’s a natural alternative if you’re sensitive to down or just don’t love the weight of it."

Piglet in Bed British Wool Duvet £79 at Piglet In Bed Size: Double Switch out your old winter duvet for this British Wool Duvet from Piglet in Bed for spring.

3. Using Your Nightstand as a Charging Hub

DO INSTEAD: Transform your bedroom into a tech-free zone for a healthier sleep environment. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Nancy Gouldstone Architects)

Certified sleep science coach Kenny Timper tells me that another huge mistake that could be disturbing your spring slumber is turning your nightstand into a charging dock for your devices.

"Having your phone within arm’s reach makes it more tempting to doomscroll and exposes you to sleep-disrupting blue light," he says. "It's infinitely wiser to charge them across the room (or keep them out of the bedroom completely)."

Designing a tech-free bedroom will inch you one step closer to fulfilling sleep. This simple habit of making your sleep space a digital detox zone can make all the difference to the wellness of your space.

Kenny Timper Social Links Navigation Certified Sleep Science Coach Kenny is a certified sleep science coach and staff writer at Mattress Clarity, where he reviews mattresses, bedding, and sleep accessories to help you skip the guesswork and enjoy a restful night’s sleep. As a natural tinkerer, he enjoys getting hands-on with each product to determine if it truly makes a difference in sleep quality. When he’s not testing out mattresses and other sleep products, you can find him hiking, biking, or trying out new local eats.

4. Going Overboard With Vibrant Spring Colors

DO INSTEAD: Ink your bedroom in the best colors for sleep while tuning it to your spring palette. (Image credit: Cozy Earth)

"Ideally, your bedroom should be a space that helps you declutter your mind and ease into sleep mode. One of the biggest design mistakes you can make is using visually stimulating colors and decor in your bedroom," says Kenny.

"If possible, try to avoid decorating your room in vibrant paint colors and opt for softer, muted tones. Additionally, I recommend keeping bedroom furniture to a minimum if you have a tight space."

Considering bedroom colors and light colors that help you sleep better is another way to fix this common mistake.

H&M Cotton Percale Double Duvet Cover Set £49.99 at H&M (US) Color: Light Yellow / Striped Doesn't this sweet Cotton Percale Double Duvet Cover Set from H&M feel like the perfect splash of color for the season?

5. Natural and Artificial Light Disruptions

DO INSTEAD: Block out any disturbing light in your bedroom to make the space feel soothing for sleep. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Studio Emblem & Co.)

As spring rolls around, you're waking up to earlier sunrises and sometimes having to action your wind-down routine while it's still bright outside. Since light is a common inhibitor of sleep, changing your curtains seasonally is essential.

Investing in blackout curtains will be a total game-changer, allowing you to get deep sleep by blocking out any distractions. Additionally, hiding lights from TVs and air conditioners in your room can also help.

Although these changes to your spring bedroom are a tad more technical, they could be the answer to finally setting a relaxing ambiance for sleep.

Dunelm Rotterdam Herringbone Blackout Pencil Pleat Curtains £50 at Dunelm Color: Blush These Rotterdam Herringbone Blackout Pencil Pleat Curtains from Dunelm are on my list of things to aid sleep this season.

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