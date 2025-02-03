9 Easy Switch-Ups to Make Your Bedroom Feel Like Spring — For Light, Bright, and Optimistic Spaces

Our days are finally starting to grow a bit longer as buds of spring start to shove winter’s chill aside. The first signs of a new season encourage us to awaken whatever sense of inspiration and curiosity we may have stowed away. For those looking for a full-on seasonal sweep, there are plenty of spring bedroom ideas that should do the trick.

“Spring is a season of renewal — a time when nature wakes up, colors brighten, and light fills the air,” says Mariana Charters, interior design lead of Oppenheim Architecture, based in Basel, Switzerland. “So why shouldn’t our bedrooms follow suit?"

Whether you’re completely revamping your modern bedroom ideas or just thinking of some easy ways to transition between seasons, remember that the bedroom should maintain a welcoming, relaxing, and calm atmosphere. No matter how your design sensibilities lean, spring bedroom ideas can (and should!) still feel cozy.

So, as those dewy mornings and early rays of sun signal that it’s time we make the inside of our homes feel like the outside, here are eight spring bedroom ideas to guide your seasonal refresh.

1. Let the Light in

(Image credit: Davide Lovati)

“My first thought for design and spring is: light!” says South Carolina based interior designer, Kevin Lowe. Whether that’s rethinking the way you arrange your window coverings, introducing a new table lamp, or actually lightening your room’s paint colors, there are countless ways to bring a new lightness to the bedroom for spring.

Getting creative with the way you let in light with spring bedroom ideas can change the space's entire vibes. “A different bulb tone can change the atmosphere entirely,” adds Alicia Cannon, owner of AJC Design, based in New York City. “Bulbs with softer, warmer tones bring a different feeling than sharper cooler tones.”

And light doesn’t have to mean literal light — it can also refer to your bedroom’s energy. The weight of your space as defined by its finishes can easily shift with the changing seasons. “Swap out heavy winter textiles for breezier options like linen or cotton,” says Mariana Charters. “A lighter, airier bedroom can boost your mood, improve sleep, and make the space feel like a true sanctuary.”

“Lighter bedding, pastel throws, and sheer curtains can instantly lift the room’s atmosphere,” Mariana continues. “Consider layering these with bold or surprising colors to create a fresh energy that feels vibrant yet effortless.”

2. Give an Old Piece New Life

Vintage furniture can instantly refresh the feel of your bedroom. (Image credit: Jared Kuzia. Design: Casagrande Studio)

Any design enthusiast scrolling Instagram these days is surely inundated with furniture refurbishing accounts. (I have certainly found myself in the black hole of paint thinner videos too many times to count.)

And when it comes to spring bedroom ideas, these projects can be small, easy, and DIY-friendly, while others require calling in the professionals. Think about a new life for your mother’s old nightstand, or re-consider a dated vanity you might have turned away from because it 'needed work.'

“I recently revamped an old chair (my parents’ from the ‘30s or ‘40s) by refinishing it from a dated walnut to a chic black lacquer, adding black-and-white upholstery,” shares Alicia Canon. “It really modernized the space."

This works for traditional pieces too, if that’s more your vibe. Reupholstering a sofa or chair with a brighter, striped fabric for spring can be a lighter lift than you might think (either as a DIY project or through a professional upholsterer).

3. Throw in a Rug… or Three

A rug is an easy piece to switch over with the seasons. (Image credit: Interior Design by Studio Peake)

Layering rugs can be a fun and easy spring bedroom idea that brings new life into the space. Start by taking any rug you may have out of the room to create a blank canvas. Then, have fun!

“Scatter rugs on a wood floor instead of [just] one large area rug,” says David Natasi, owner of Swain Street & Co., a design firm based in Connecticut. “Wool scatter rugs for winter, and bright cotton rugs that can be thrown in the washing machine for spring.”

In terms of color placement, introduce larger, lighter colored and neutral patterned rugs first, then top with brightly colored area rugs to accentuate different parts of the room.

“Rugs easily change the floor and quickly introduce a new décor with very different stories,” adds French interior and furniture designer Dorothee Delaye.

4. Give Your Bedding a Full Makeover

When you're ready to switch your winter duvet out, why not re-style the bed linen, too? (Image credit: Cultiver)

Perhaps the easiest (and most obvious) place to start a spring bedroom refresh is with its namesake. Super quick changes include swapping out pillows, comforters, duvets, and throw blankets. And because these changes are some of the easiest, you should feel free to experiment often.

Start by adding texture with a statement throw blanket at the foot of the bed, suggests Mariana Charters. Next, move on to pillowcases and duvets. There is no need to buy entirely new pillows, but keeping sets of different cases on hand for different-sized inserts can give you the freedom to try a new colorway as often as you like. You just need to work out how to best store your bed linen — Kevin Lowe keeps all of his pillowcases in a sealed container and swaps them out for every season and holiday.

If you’re feeling like you need an entirely new look for your bed, take the opportunity to bring it back to neutral by changing out your entire bedroom sheet set. “Bring back linen bedding which is cooler and crisper,” says Jed Lind, owner of Jed Lind Interiors, based in Los Angeles.

5. Shift Your Space Around

Moving an armchair into your bedroom can help foster new rituals. (Image credit: Sean Litchfield. Design: Casagrande Studio)

In any room, rearranging furniture is perhaps the most impactful change with the least commitment (you’re not buying anything new, and you’re not doing anything that isn’t instantly reversible). Even a simple choice like shifting a chair from one corner to another — or in from the living room to the bedroom — can bring a new perspective to the space. Once you start moving things into new places, you might discover that a piece from another room actually works better in your bedroom.

“Think about rotating your furniture through different rooms to create a new story,” says Dorothee Delaye, when asked about the best spring bedroom ideas.

Another way to rethink your bedroom arrangement is to create entirely new spaces within it. “Transform your bedroom into a retreat by creating zones,” recommends Mariana Charters. “Introduce a morning ritual corner with a cozy chair, a small side table, and a tray for tea or coffee."

Don’t have a ton of space in your bedroom for a whole new “zone?” Remove items you aren’t using to make way for something new that encourages relaxation and renewal. This could be as simple as axing certain tabletop items from your nightstand (i.e. those books you haven’t read even though you promised you would) and replacing them with a fresh floral arrangement or spring-scented candle.

6. Repaint Your Bedroom

Don't be afraid to embrace a bold color in your bedroom. You can always repaint it, after all. (Image credit: Jared Kuzia. Design: Casagrande Studio)

Painting projects that have staying power are great spring bedroom ideas, when many of us are feeling invigorated and ready to take on larger projects. I know I have been longingly staring at my walls for the last two years, wishing for the time and courage to embark on repainting.

Limewash paint ideas are everywhere these days, and spring might be just the time to jump on the bandwagon, especially if you’re like me and have been fantasizing about a new paint job. Remember to keep tones neutral and timeless.

If the idea of painting your entire bedroom is simply too much, try focusing on one area — the ceiling, trim around the windows, or even furniture and décor within the space.

“I’ve often used yellow to bring the sun indoors,” says Dorothee Delaye. “Favoring neutral tones or sunny colors like yellow, sage green, and natural hues helps create a more [spring and] summery atmosphere.”

7. Pair Soft Pinks With Pale Greens

Pink and green may just be the prettiest spring palette. (Image credit: ONI Studio. Design: Furora Studio)

There may be no more quintessential spring color match than this duo as it represents the florals we all welcome post-April showers (is there anything more “spring” than peonies and tulips?) Pink really is one of the easiest matches in terms of colors that go with green.

Pinks and greens can be muted and pastel (a more traditional spring look), or they can provide a vivid pop. “My go to color is pink,” says Kevin Lowe. “I have pink in every room, but especially during the spring.”

Spring can be a time to let yourself experiment with some design choices you’ve felt too timid to try — like a colorful painted ceiling or a super bold wallpaper in an unexpected place.

8. Embrace a Spring Clean

Bedrooms should really be free of clutter year-round. (Image credit: Tina Kulic. Design: Atelier Fēn)

“Cleanliness is timeless,” says David Natasi. I couldn’t agree more. When it comes to spring bedroom ideas, he suggests starting by cleaning rugs, curtains, and quilts for the season, not just for hygiene, but to ensure that their materials last.

Thoroughly decluttering before a spring clean can be one of the most satisfying activities, and can give way to new interpretations of what “stuff” we really need and want, particularly in the sacred space of the bedroom.

“Decluttering your bedroom creates both physical and mental space, allowing seasonal changes to shine,” says Mariana Charters.

9. Don't Forget the Little Details

Pay attention to what's on your nightstand, and keep it thoughtful. (Image credit: Inna Kostukovsky. Design: Atelier Ochre)

While spring bedroom ideas offer a great time to declutter and clean out the cobwebs, it’s also a great time to treat yourself to some new organizers, tabletop items, or finishes that seem small but can have a big impact. Next to your fresh spring florals, place some new pieces of art or décor. Store your dresser-top essentials in new containers or elevated trays.

“Once you’ve decluttered, elevate your bedroom storage solutions,” says Mariana Charters. “Replace utilitarian baskets with woven storage baskets or stackable wooden boxes that double as décor. Even small changes, like upgrading mismatched hangers to a sleek wooden set can make the room feel brand-new.”

Another fun one? Outlet covers. There are loads of new companies selling fun and quirky covers for electrical outlets and wall switch plates. You can try one that requires a bit more installation, or you can do a simple switch plate switch-out.

Room refreshes don’t have to be seasonal. In fact, I love the idea of doing a room refresh 'just because.' It can be intimidating to think about completely redesigning a space when it comes to spring bedroom ideas, but when framed as a 'refresh,' it feels so much more accessible.

"As the space we retreat to daily, our bedrooms deserve to feel refreshed and ready for the changing season,” says Mariana Charters.

Now you've reinvigorated your bedroom for the season ahead, you might want to consider ways to bring spring to your patio space outdoors.