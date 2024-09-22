How Much Does it Cost to Reupholster a Sofa? 6 Things to Consider Before You Commit to Reviving Your Furniture

New fabric can transform tired seating and avoid the need to replace a comfortable piece of furniture with new. But the question that arises is how much it will cost to reupholster a sofa or couch.

Experts agree that the best sofas can be well worth reupholstering to extend their lives. However, doing so requires a budget starting from around $2,500 for a professional result. The final bill will depend on factors such as the fabric selected, the sofa’s design and even its age.

To enable you to draw up a budget we asked design pros to provide the detail on what you can expect to pay — as well as to provide their opinions on when to make the investment.

What is the Cost of Reupholstering a Sofa?

Reupholstering your living room sofa or couch isn’t going to be a low spend option. “The cost of reupholstering a couch can range (on average) from $2,500 to $10,000, depending on factors like fabric choice, labor, and location,” explains Ella Hall, founder of Stitchroom, an NY workroom that offers custom pieces, reupholstering and more. ”The wide range reflects the differences in quality, craftsmanship, and materials available.”

Bear in mind that reupholstering does not necessarily save money over buying new. “If you inherit a beautiful high-end sofa or score a great vintage find, re-covering it can be a great way to update its look and be sustainable,” advises Janelle Patton, the lead designer at Lark Interiors, a design and architecture firm in Dallas, Texas. ”However, since fabric and labor are expensive, you won’t save much re-covering a big-box store sofa vs purchasing one new.”

Below are the factors that will affect the cost of reupholstering a sofa.

1. Factor in Fabric

(Image credit: Fiona Susanto. Design: Nicholas Kaiko)

The fabric selected to create a sofa’s new look has a major influence on what you’ll pay for the project of reupholstering it. “Fabrics can vary widely, from $30 per yard to $500 per yard,” says Ella Hall.

What’s more it’s not just the purchase price of the material itself that matters. “Higher-end materials like leather, velvet, and mohair not only increase the fabric cost but also require more expertise to work with, adding about 15 to 20 per cent to the overall labor cost,” she says. The best thing about velvet, however, is that its one of the most low maintenance couch materials.

2. Sofa Design Matters

(Image credit: Patricia Bustos)

The design of the sofa also factors into the total cost of the task. And with tufted couches stealing this year's sofa trends, it seems that it might be a little costly if you're hoping to reupholster it.

“Couches with intricate designs — like curved sofas, tufting, or traditional details — are more time-consuming to work on, leading to higher labor costs,” says Ella Hall.

But there is a benefit if yours is modern living room furniture. “Simple, modern designs tend to be easier and faster to reupholster, which can reduce labor costs,” explains Ella.

3. Sofa Size Matters

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design Jessica Gersten)

An obvious influence on the cost of reupholstering is sofa size, but it’s easy to overlook just how much difference this makes. Keep an eye out for your sofa's depth, too.

“Sofa size is a major factor in cost to re-cover a sofa,” says Janelle Patton. “The bigger the sofa, the more fabric you need. With a good upholstery fabric running $60 plus a yard, that can add up quickly.”

5. Consider Your Sofa’s Age

(Image credit: Max Burkhalter. Design: Hino Studio-)

A sometimes forgotten element of the cost to reupholster a sofa is its age.

“The age of the piece can be a significant factor,” says Ella Hall. “Older furniture, while often well-constructed, may contain historical materials like horsehair or springs, which can complicate reconstruction."

Older materials can sometimes be more expensive than modern alternatives like foam and webbing — so make sure to keep this in mind when thinking about refreshing your couch and sofa.

6. Think About the Sofa Condition

(Image credit: Williams Papadopoulos Design Photograph: Emily Followill)

While a sofa you’re considering reupholstering is typically in good condition, a piece that’s special may be an exception. In this case it’s important to weigh up the comparative cost.

“When the quality of the frame and cushion construction is still solid, but you need to refresh the fabric on the outside, typically reupholstery is the way to go,” say Mark Williams and Niki Papadopoulos , principals of Williams Papadopoulos Design.

Mark continues: “If the piece seems to be collapsing, the reupholstery cost of also rebuilding the cushions from scratch or reinforcing the frame make it less likely that reupholstery will be the economical option. Of course, if something has sentimental value, or has a beautiful unique shape, it can be worth the time and expense to rebuild it.”

FAQs

How to Save on Reupholstering

(Image credit: Greg Natale)

A simple modern shape, a smaller size, and a more economical fabric choice can all mean a reupholstering project can be less expensive.

Be mindful, however, that there is seating for which it just won’t be worthwhile. Colleen Bennett of CBB Designs distinguishes between more expensive sofas and casual budget couches and says: “I reupholster sofas. I don’t reupholster couches because it’ll cost just as much as the couch. A typical sofa, if it’s a good quality and a good brand, you can reupholster many times because the frame should last the lifetime of the person who bought it.”

Is it worth reupholstering a sofa?

The cost of reupholstering a sofa makes it an investment, but it can be money well spent. “Reupholstering is a sustainable choice that significantly reduces landfill waste,” says Ella Hall.

“If the frame is in good condition, it can be reused for decades, extending the lifespan of the piece. Additionally, reupholstering offers the opportunity to make small design changes and fully customize the fabric and sofa color to perfectly match your vision.”