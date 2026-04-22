Considering you turn them off when you sleep, not many of us would consider the impact lighting can have on a bedroom. Of course, there's the look — ugly lights become a focal point for all the wrong reasons — but there's also the feel. According to sleep expert Dave Gibson, the wrong choice of lighting in the evening can actually suppress the hormones you need to fall asleep. Eeek!

“If you were to ask most people what item in the bedroom they would change to improve their sleep, they would probably mention their mattress, blackout blinds, or perhaps even to stop using their mobile phone in bed," he shares. But the answer, he says, is much simpler: your lighting.

And, as it turns out, not all lighting is equal. The specific height and angle of wall sconces make them more suitable for bedrooms. "Light from wall lights strikes the retina at a more horizontal angle and provides less stimulation to the receptors," Dave explains. "In effect, this mimics the lighting conditions of a setting sun." Here are four other reasons to switch out your bedroom lighting for sconces — stat!

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1. The Angle of Wall Sconces is Conducive to Sleep

"Wall lights positioned at or below eye level reduce stimulation of the circadian photoreceptors," explains Dave, which helps get you ready for sleep. (Image credit: Heal's)

“Warm lighting brings a softness to a room that cooler lighting just cannot achieve — it flatters materials, enriches colors, and reduces contrast, allowing the space to feel layered, cozy, and inviting," explains interior expert Claire Anstey, a lighting buyer for Heal's.

But maybe you already knew the difference between warm light and cool light. Well, it turns out, the direction your light is coming from matters just as much, particularly in bedrooms.

Overhead lighting is, sleep expert Dave Gibson says, one of the worst choices for nighttime lighting. “The light it emits shines directly into the bottom of the retina," he explains. "This is where the majority of the blue light-sensitive receptor cells are located," which makes your brain think it's daytime.

However, even at the same brightness level, the angle of "wall lights tends to create softer pools of light and shadow that psychologically feel closer to natural dusk conditions,” says Dave. Your nervous system recognizes the difference, even if your conscious brain doesn't.

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2. You Can Control the Height of Wall Sconces

"Lighting that sits lower or to the side of the visual field is generally less stimulating to the circadian system," says Dave. (Image credit: Heal's)

Another big tick for sconces is that you can control how high they sit on the wall.

"I would always recommend positioning bedside wall lighting around 20-30cm above your bedside table, roughly at eye level when seated in bed," says Claire Anstey. "This positioning makes the lighting perfect for bedtime reading, avoids glare, and also makes the fixtures feel intentionally anchored to the furniture below."

That said, too close to furniture or in high-traffic areas are two places to avoid hanging wall sconces, so it's worth considering placement as well as height.

Heal's Hollis Porcelain Wall Light £75 at Heal's This sculptural porcelain wall light emits a warm glow through its seashell shape and would be an elegant addition to your bedroom. At £75, it's a more accessible price that still prioritizes vintage, Art Deco-esque design. Heal's Opal Lantern Wall Light £95 at Heal's This hanging opal lantern wall light would look perfect above your bedside table, perfectly illuminating your room for an evening reading session under the covers. Heal's Vergano Led Wall Light £149 at Heal's This LED wall light is more of an investment, especially if you're buying two to go either side of your bed. But the material reflects the price, with the rare natural alabaster stone that has been used for at least eight centuries in sculpting.

3. Wall Sconces Can Stimulate a Sunset

"Warm lighting is reminiscent of candlelight or light from a fire and most importantly the color and spectrum of the setting sun," says Dave. (Image credit: Heal's)

An amber evening glow from your wall light is gorgeous, but it’s also tricking your body into thinking it's time for sleep. "For most of human history, the gradual dimming of the setting sun naturally triggered melatonin release and the desire for sleep," explains Dave.

So, as part of your wind-down routine, two hours before sleep, swap overhead lights for warm wall sconces or lamps. One hour before, dim them further. Once in bed, use only the softest setting if you're reading and make sure to leave your phone face down, says Dave.



"Even switching to softer lighting for the final 30–60 minutes before sleep is significantly better than no change at all," he adds. But the real power is in consistency. "Repeating the same lighting transition each evening becomes a strong conditioning cue that sleep is approaching."

What's more, smart bulbs like the Philips Hue Smart Bulb (available at Amazon) can even be set to timers, dimmed via voice control, and motion-activated, to make your wind-down routine hands-free.

Heal's Carlen Wall Light White £159 at Heal's Carved from Volokas marble, this Greek-crafted light radiates from either end and glows gently through the stone. The white marble minimalism isn't going to shape your room, but it will add a careful detail your bedside might be missing. Heal's Dryden Wall Light Walnut Finish & Natural £119 at Heal's This linen cone lampshade gives an antique feel that is also utterly timeless, supported by a brassy arm and walnut backplate. This is more of a statement, with the mid-century design catching the eye rather than blending in to the walls. Heal's Ellipse Led Wall Light £79 at Heal's With white opal glass, this sturdy LED light is designed for your bathroom, which makes it great for an ensuite. Place this next to your bathroom sink to make your evening skincare feel like you're cleansing in front of a sunset.

4. Wall Sconces Can Be So Architectural

Heal's has seen a 70% increase in sales of wall sconces in the last three years. (Image credit: Heal's)

Science aside, it's hard to argue with the fact that wall sconces just look good. They come in so many different shapes and sizes, and can be so architectural, becoming focal points in the space.

Plus, wall sconces take up less space beside your bed, and there are plenty of styles that don't even require hardwiring, meaning they can be renter-friendly, too (or perfect for anyone who doesn't want to damage their walls).



When it comes to wall sconces, there's often more than meets the eye. Just take this wall shelf/sconce from Habitat, for instance.

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