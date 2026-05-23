Painting your walls and ceilings the same color has proven itself to be far more than a fleeting trend — it's safe to say, in the world of interior decorating, color drenching is here to stay. Its impact on a room is undeniable; "What I like about drenching is that it makes the whole space feel much more considered and cohesive," says designer Filippo Calvagno.

And it doesn't just make physically painting the space easier, either. "It also softens the room, especially at the junctions, which makes it feel calmer and often a bit bigger without actually changing anything," adds Filippo. That said, the color you choose makes a big difference. Have you ever wondered which is the best color to drench your room in?

The beauty of drenching is that it's as effective with bold, statement colors as it is with much quieter, hushed neutrals, but tone is key. Below, designers share their go-to paint shades when color drenching.

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1. Rich Yellow

Edward Bulmer's Cinnamon was used to color-drench this living room, described by Carina as "a gorgeous buttery yellow with the warmth of cinnamon infused in it." (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Studio Raymond)

Warm, rich colors often work best when used liberally, rather than sparingly. In the living room pictured above, a golden yellow paint wraps the walls and ceiling, creating a cocooning, modern, and playful look.

"Warmer tones like butter yellow or soft cinnamon are incredibly effective for color drenching because they bring an immediate sense of warmth and light into a space," explains designer Carina Raymond, founder of London-based Studio Raymond.

"The key with a color like this is that it feels both comforting and bold — it wraps the room in warmth, but still has enough brightness to keep it feeling fresh and liveable," she adds. "It’s particularly effective in spaces that don’t get strong natural light, as it enhances what’s there rather than dulling it."

2. Delicate Neutrals

Regardless of what type of room you're decorating, continuing a neutral color to the ceiling and woodwork helps to create a cohesive look. (Image credit: Emma Lewis. Design: Balance Interior Design)

While color drenching with bold paint shades adds drama, it's an equally effective paint technique for pared-back hues. In the bathroom pictured above, a soft neutral was painted all over, resulting in a harmonious space that avoids the stark contrast often created with 'ceiling white' or woodwork.

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“I love the cocooning effect of color drenching with warm mid-tone neutrals in bedrooms and bathrooms," says Gemma Tucker of Balance Interior Design. "One of my favorite shades for this is Atelier Ellis' Cotta, a soft pink-brown neutral that holds its warmth beautifully in every light. We used it throughout this primary suite to create a calm, cohesive atmosphere with a gentle sense of depth."

"Removing contrast and secondary colors allows the eye to settle into the space more naturally, while also softening the irregular lines and imperfections so often inherent in historic buildings," she adds.

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Gemma Tucker Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Established in 2018 by creative director Gemma Tucker, Balance Interior Design is an award-winning British interior design studio known for creating pared-back, serene spaces that are in harmony with the people who occupy them.

3. Moody Teal

In this home bar, Benjamin Moore's Dark Teal was used on the walls, along with Backdrop's Kismet on the woodwork, and 'Sicily or Cyprus' on the ceiling in a lacquer finish. (Image credit: Frazier Springfield. Design: Chinotto House)

Dark paint colors are a failsafe way to create a dramatic, moody interior, and deep shades of teal are a popular choice among designers right now — an in-between color that combines both blue and green tones.

"Inspired by the rivers and crystal-clear springs near Gainesville, Florida, we recently color-drenched a home bar in layered shades of turquoise and deep teal," explain designers Chelsey Cox and Rachel Rector of Chinotto House. "By wrapping the walls, trim, and glossy ceiling in tonal blues and greens, the room becomes immersive, moody, and transportive while still feeling sophisticated and refined."

"We especially love using blue-green tones for color drenching because they shift beautifully throughout the day and create a calming, enveloping atmosphere," they add. "The high-gloss lacquer ceiling reflects light almost like water, which adds movement and depth to the space."

4. Sage Green

Take inspiration from this modern dining room and pair soft shades of green with warm wood tones to create a natural, relaxed look. (Image credit: Nicholas Venezia. Design: Dunham Robinson)

If you're looking for something lighter, but still colorful, go for a soothing sage green paint. "Color drenching in soft tones like sage green creates a space that feels enveloping without ever being heavy," explains Rachel Robinson of NYC-based Dunham Robinson.

"We tend to reach for shades with enough warmth and depth that they don't flatten out across the larger surfaces, and then let natural materials, antique wood, linen, brass, do the work of adding contrast," she adds. "In our Bed Stuy Brownstone project, we used Benjamin Moore Aganthus Green to wrap the architecture in a soft, grounded sage."

Rachel Robinson Social Links Navigation Designer Rachel Robinson is a New York-based architect and founding partner of Dunham Robinson, an architecture and interior design studio known for its thoughtful, inventive approach to high-end residential and select hospitality projects. She brings to each project a deep respect for context and materiality, translating complex constraints into elegant, enduring design solutions.

5. Dark, Muddy Green

Often, the best approach to dark paints is to use them boldly across the walls and ceiling, creating a cohesive space that avoids stark contrast. (Image credit: Kort Havens. Design: Studio Calvagno)

The darkest of green paints is another stylish option for color drenching if you want to create a bold, moody interior that makes a statement. When using incredibly deep shades of green, color drenching is often most effective, since contrast can feel too harsh. "I rarely approach spaces any other way now," says designer Filippo Calvagno of London-based Studio Calvagno. "For me, leaving the ceiling white makes a room feel slightly unfinished, like the design stops just before it’s fully resolved."

Here, Filippo used Benjamin Moore's Backwoods. "It sits somewhere between a deep olive green and a warm brown, which gives it a much softer and more atmospheric feel than a cleaner or cooler green," he says. "When used across the walls, ceiling, woodwork, and doors, it feels really cohesive without becoming too heavy or flat. The warm undertones work really well in spaces where you want things to feel calm, intimate, and layered."

6. Tranquil Blue

Blue can sometimes feel too cool, so choosing one with green undertones can help your color-drenched space feel warmer. (Image credit: Stephen Karlisch. Design: Avery Cox Design)

Blue paints that have a dose of green in them tend to feel serene and uplifting, and when color-drenched, this color takes on a modern and immersive feel, bringing it to the present day.

In this living room, Benjamin Moore's Robin's Nest was used on the walls, a light blue-green that feels optimistic and reflective. "This transitional blue-green, inspired by my mother’s use of the same shade in our family home, became the emotional anchor of the space, symbolizing home, memory, and creative freedom," explains Texas-based designer Avery Cox.

Paired with warm wood tones, as seen here, blue paints like this one take on a cozy and welcoming feel, perfect for living spaces.

7. Plaster Pink

In this bathroom, the walls are a Tadelakt plaster, which helps to add movement and texture as well as color. (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Owl Design)

Plaster pinks offer more color and warmth than plain neutrals, but are soft enough to maintain a livable and calming feel. "One of our favorite colors for drenching is a soft peachy pink, which we used throughout this bathroom project," explains Sophie van Winden of Owl Design.

"By wrapping the walls, ceiling, and bespoke joinery in tonal pink hues, the room feels both cocooning and uplifting, with the color enhancing the softness of the curved architectural details," Sophie adds.

"What makes pale pink work so well for color drenching is its ability to feel warm rather than overpowering, especially when layered in muted or peach-based tones rather than brighter shades," she says. "We often favor earthy pinks with subtle terracotta undertones, as they shift beautifully throughout the day and create a flattering, restful atmosphere while still feeling contemporary."

Sophie van Winden Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Sophie van Winden is the co-founder of Owl, an interior design studio known for creating thoughtful, characterful spaces with a strong focus on craftsmanship, materiality, and sustainability. With a background in interiors and product design, Sophie brings a warm, considered approach to residential and commercial projects, balancing timeless design with playful, contemporary details.

Before choosing a paint color, think about how you want your space to feel: light and delicate tones can help your space feel balanced and calm, while richer and more vibrant tones add energy. Or, if you're after some seasonal ideas, take a look at designers' favorite spring colors.

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