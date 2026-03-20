“As many of us move away from the trend for minimalist and pared-back decorating designs, it's becoming clear that some of the paint colors that defined that look can now seem a little flat," says Lucy Steele, senior brand manager and resident color expert at Valspar. Unfortunately, this leaves many of us stuck with shades that lack warmth or depth, which no home deserves.

So what's the fix? It starts with identifying any shades that look rather lackluster on the wall. As you can imagine, stark whites and cool grays are the most common offenders, but there may be a few on this list that surprise you. A flat or dull paint color doesn't necessarily mean the shade itself is a bad color, but rather that it isn't doing your specific space any favors.

To avoid a misfitting color choice, it's better to understand the paint color ideas that will work in your space and those that won't. To streamline this process, I've asked experts to identify the paint colors that most commonly fall flat — and how to fix them if this information has come too late.

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1. Stark Whites with Cool Undertones

DO INSTEAD: If your heart is set on white paint, opt for a shade with a warmer, yellow or red undertone. (Image credit: Wavy. Design: Hesselbrand)

I think it goes without saying that cool whites are notoriously hard to use in a room. "Brilliant whites and cooler grays in particular can make living rooms appear stark or overly crisp, especially when used across large surfaces," Lucy Steele explains.

This result is emphasized in spaces with limited access to natural light, as there is no surface to warm the cool tones. So, decorating with white, especially stark whites, in this setting can make rooms come across as lifeless or unconsidered.

To help a paint color in north-facing rooms feel more rounded, Farrow & Ball paint expert Patrick O'Donnell says, "Try to avoid these overly clean and harsh whites, as they will just feel too gloomy and gray." Instead, look for whites with a little more color or undertone. "Something like Matchstick or Joa's White will work a treat as the former has some yellow through and the latter a dose of red," adds Patrick.

Lucy Steele Social Links Navigation Color and Paint Expert Lucy Steele is the senior brand manager and resident color expert at the leading paint brand, Valspar. With a keen eye for the newest and upcoming trends as well as a wealth of knowledge on the color selection, pairing, matching, and mixing, Lucy is a trusted voice within the interiors and decorating space.

2. Icy Blues

DO INSTEAD: Opt for a blue that has layered undertones. Subtle green hues help to round out a flat blue. (Image credit: Eugene Shishkin. Design: Tim Veresnovsky)

In a similar vein to stark whites, Patrick warns, "Icy blues can sometimes feel rather chilly and clinical." Especially when it is a lighter blue paint color with strong gray undertones. Anything that feels too cool or too gray will often read as dull or dated.

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However, this doesn't mean you should rule out blue paint colors (like Farrow & Ball's) entirely. Instead, Patrick says, "Look for a blue that has some green through it, such as Dix Blue." A green undertone helps blue feel more natural and full.

Patrick O'Donnell Social Links Navigation Paint Color Expert Patrick has been bringing his eye for color and design to Farrow & Ball since 2012. Over that time, he’s worked in showrooms for the brand and people’s homes to transform countless spaces. Patrick has an ISVA Fine Art & Chattels qualification and has studied specialist paint decoration at the Leonard Pardon School.

3. Pale Pinks

DO INSTEAD: Embrace shades with higher saturation for a space that pops rather than falls flat in the background. (Image credit: Commune Design)

Decorating with light pink can also be a tricky shade to work with. While gentle and calming, pale pinks can easily become lost within a design scheme, especially when used as a paint color in a south-facing room or rooms with lots of natural light.

Lucy explains, "Very pale or desaturated pastel pinks often sit too close to white in terms of lightness, so when walls, ceilings, and skirting boards are all equally light, the room can lack contrast and appear slightly washed out." This ultimately leads to the color feeling flat.

So, if you're toying with the idea of adding a little pink in your space, it's best to lean further into pink trends. In some cases, "introducing deeper or more contrasting variations can actually help a space feel lighter and more lived-in, as stronger tones create definition and visual depth," says Lucy.

4. Drab Greens

DO INSTEAD: Greens with yellow undertones appear warmer and cozier in darker spaces. (Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin. Design: Tabitha Isobel)

Lastly, nobody wants a drab green bringing down the aesthetics of their space. It's easy to reach for a non-offensive green to bring color without deviating from neutral color schemes. However, the 'safer' you play your greens, the more often they fall flat. For example, a sage or dark green with gray undertones will end up feeling like a dated fallback shade.

Patrick says, "These drab greens can also be a big challenge for north-facing rooms, as there is no light to help enliven them." While you may be able to get away with them in south-facing spaces where they become softened by light, they can feel too gray and gloomy when no natural light is available.

Instead, find a green paint color with a little more edge. If sage green paint is your shade, then look for one with a zingy undertone. If you are gravitating toward olive green paint, try leaning into the yellow base and opt for a more modern variation.

How to Fix a Flat and Dull Paint Color

Lots of layers, textures, and warm lighting can help 'fix' a flat paint color. (Image credit: Sean Davidson. Design: MA Studio)

So what if you've already spent the time painting your walls, only to step back and realize things are feeling flatter than you imagined? There are ways to fix a paint color that's feeling a little dull, without completely painting over it.

"Becoming more intentional with lighting choices is the easiest way to transform the look and feel of the room," says Lucy. Switch cool lighting for warmer bulbs or add in layered fixtures, like floor lamps or wall lights, to soften the color scheme.

Or you can break up large wall areas with picture galleries, mirrors, and shelving. Hanging art (or something to cause a visual break) is another simple way of elevating the room without completely redecorating. "Paneling works particularly well here, as it introduces texture and dimension to the area without introducing another paint color, creating a well-balanced and considered effect," says Lucy.

Lastly, "Choosing complementary colors is an easy way to help bring a duller shade to life," adds Lucy. "Use the color wheel to identify what colors and tones will pair effortlessly."

A flat paint color isn't the end of the world; it isn't even the end of your decorating possibilities. All it takes is a little pre-planning to ensure you're choosing the right shade, and a little inventiveness if things go awry. And on that note, these are the colors that designers choose to make a room look effortlessly more expensive — and they're not just neutrals.

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