The best color schemes don't just look good; they set the right mood in a room, whether that be energizing, restful, or uplifting. In bedrooms, arguably one of the most important rooms to master the right mood, color psychology can guide you to the best bedroom color, depending on how you want it to feel.

While bedrooms are often spaces we want to feel restorative and calm, that's not the only option. Warmer colors can be more energizing, but used thoughtfully, they can create a cocooning space that brings more interest to sleep spaces.

Below, interior design color experts reveal everything you need to know about color psychology in bedrooms, breaking down popular colors and the mood they create. While each color has a general emotional response, you'll find that changing the tone or shade can also impact its overall feel, as the experts explain.

Article continues below

1. Blue: For a Serene and Restorative Space

Cocooning and tranquil, this bedroom teams Farrow & Ball's Parma Gray on the walls with Dead Salmon on the ceiling. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Laura Stephens)

Blue bedrooms are popular for good reason. The most stylish blue paints range from dark and moody to soft and pale, while blue color psychology tells us that it is one of the more serene shades.

"Blue primarily affects the mind, linked to thought, clarity, and intellect," explains Milan-based color consultant Charlotte Cropper. "It’s long been associated with nature and is consistently ranked as one of the UK’s favourite colors, which perhaps explains its ongoing popularity in bedroom schemes."

Specific shades of blue paint alter the mood of your bedroom differently. "Lighter blues tend to feel calming, serene, and restorative, while deeper shades introduce a more cocooning, contemplative mood," Charlotte adds. "Some of my go-to blues include Light Blue by Farrow & Ball and Celestial Blue by Little Greene for a gentle, airy feel, alongside Long Acre by Mylands and Forget Me Not by Bauwerk for a warmer, mid-tone depth."

"For darker schemes, I tend to favour blues with a strong gray undertone, which create a softer, more enveloping atmosphere than highly saturated navy blues," she adds, listing All Inclusive by COAT, No.12 Thunder by Beata Heuman & Mylands, and Inchyra Blue by Farrow & Ball as good choices.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whichever variation of blue you go for, how you decorate with it is just as important. "It works beautifully in monochromatic schemes, layering blue upon blue for depth and cohesion, but is equally versatile when paired with neutrals, soft pinks, greens, or terracotta tones," says Charlotte. "I especially love using blue in a more immersive way, whether through full color drenching or color capping, to enhance that sense of escapism and sanctuary within a bedroom."

2. Green: For a Soothing Space Inspired by the Natural World

Benjamin Moore's Tea Light, a soft and restorative light green, brings a restful feel to this bedroom. (Image credit: Haris Kenjar. Design: Ashley Lavonne)

Green is often the first that comes to mind when thinking of calming paint colors. Rooted in nature, it feels peaceful and harmonious, making it a failsafe choice for bedrooms.

"It sits right in the middle of the light spectrum, which means your eyes don’t have to adjust to it, which is why it feels so calming and easy to live with," explains Tash Bradley, color psychologist and director of interior design at paint brand Lick. "It naturally lowers stress levels and connects us back to the outdoors, making it perfect for a bedroom."

That said, different green paints create different moods, from ultra-calming to more vibrant and energizing. "Softer, sage greens feel calm, serene, and timeless — think Green 02 and Green 19 — perfect if you’re creating a restful, retreat-like bedroom," says Tash. "But greens with more yellow in them — Green 18 or fresher, minty tones Green 14 and Green 09 — bring a subtle energy and lightness, making the room feel more uplifting and alive."

Similar to blue, a tonal scheme can be equally effective in green bedrooms. "For example, a soft green (Green 09) on the walls paired with a slightly brighter, mint-toned ceiling (Green 13) creates a beautiful sense of depth and movement," Tash adds. "Then, bring in an olive green through upholstery or a headboard, and add accents, perhaps a touch of burgundy or warm neutrals, to ground the scheme."

To further enhance a natural-world feel, Tash recommends adding warm, earth tones and textures. "Sage greens paired with warm neutrals, natural woods, soft linens, and stone textures create a timeless, biophilic scheme that instantly puts you at ease."

Tash Bradley Social Links Navigation Director of Interior Design, Lick Tash Bradley is the curator of Lick’s collection of 100 pigment-rich paint colors and has given color consultations on over 6,000 projects across the UK, EU, and US, giving homeowners the color confidence they need to transform their homes. Leveraging her expertise in color psychology and theory, Tash helps people find the colors that will positively impact not only their personal spaces but also their lifestyle and well-being, and has also authored a book, Master the Art of Colour.

3. Pink: For a Warm, Cozy, and Nurturing Bedroom

"Pink works best when you really lean into it," says Tash. This is demonstrated in this bedroom that's drenched in Benjamin Moore's Ipanema. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Zoë Feldman Design)

While blues and greens are naturally soothing shades, decorating with pink adds much more warmth. "Pink is one of the most beautiful colors you can use in a bedroom, but it’s all about choosing the right tone," says Tash.

"If you think about it, pink is essentially a diluted version of red," notes Tash. "Red on its own is incredibly stimulating — it can raise your heart rate and trigger energy and alertness — so decorating a bedroom in a bright, pillar-box red isn’t going to give you that calm, cocooning feeling most of us are craving."

According to Tash, pink feels notably different from red. "Softer, duskier pinks, the ones with brown or earthy undertones, have a completely different effect," she says. "They physically soothe you. They bring a sense of calm, comfort, and nurturing energy. It’s that feeling of a warm hug at the end of a long day."

But what are the best pink paints for bedrooms? Those with a dusky quality feel cozy and cocooning in bedrooms — far different from the early 2000s hot pinks. "Shades like Pink 01, Pink 07, or Taupe 03 sit beautifully in this space; they feel grounded, soft, and incredibly livable," says Tash.

When it comes to the best color pairings for pink, green works, especially if you want to enhance the feeling of calm. "Pair pink with olive green," recommends Tash. "It’s one of those timeless combinations that just works. Think an olive-toned headboard in linen or velvet, warm mappa burl bedside tables, antique bronze lighting, and layered textures. It’s soft, earthy, and effortlessly inviting."

4. Yellow: For a Happy, Uplifting Feel

Rather than drenching the walls yellow, which can be too stimulating in a bedroom context, this space uses a striped yellow wallpaper that breaks up the color, along with Farrow & Ball's Citron on the woodwork to complete the scheme. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Laura Stephens)

Yellow is one of the lesser-used colors in bedrooms, but when it's designed thoughtfully, it can be incredibly stylish, especially if you want to create an uplifting and happy space.

Although it's widely regarded as a joyful color, yellow can create varying emotions, explains Charlotte: "In color psychology, yellow has a direct impact on our emotions and nervous system, meaning it can feel either gently uplifting or overstimulating depending on its tone and application. This duality is likely why yellow is less commonly used in bedrooms, where the goal is typically to create a space that feels warm, restful, and cocooning, regardless of personal style or color preference."

That said, you shouldn't rule out yellow bedrooms; you just need to choose the right shade to ensure it doesn't feel too stimulating. "The range of yellows is vast, ranging from delicate hay tones to richer, muddier ochres," says Charlotte, who lists Hay by Farrow & Ball for a soft, understated look, Quince by Bauwerk for a deeper, earthy ochre, and Muga by Paint & Paper Library for a rich, warming yellow, as some of her favorites.

That said, designers wouldn't recommend color-drenching with a shade like yellow in bedrooms. "Instead, I prefer to use it as a considered focal point, such as on panelling, woodwork, or even the ceiling, paired with warm neutrals or creamy tones on the walls," says Charlotte. "If you do choose to envelope the room in yellow, consider breaking it up with a lighter ceiling, highlighting period features, or layering in contrasting or darker accent colors to help ground and balance the overall scheme."

Charlotte Cropper Social Links Navigation Color Consultant Charlotte Cropper is a leading color consultant based in Milan, celebrated for her instinctive use of color and form. With a deep understanding of color psychology, her work explores how color shapes the way we feel, interact, and connect to the spaces we call home. Charlotte runs her own independent color studio and collaborates with Bauwerk Colour, specializing in natural limewash finishes.

5. Red: For Maximum Warmth and a Cocooning Space

Deep, burgundy reds, such as Graham & Brown's Barolo, which was used here, feel sophisticated and cozy rather than jarring primary reds. (Image credit: Graham & Brown)

You'd be forgiven for ruling out the idea of a red bedroom. Known for being intense, stimulating, and sometimes jarring, shouldn't this power color be avoided in bedrooms altogether? If a calming sleep space is the goal, then perhaps. But if you're after something cozy, ultra-warm, and unexpected, don't rule it out.

"Red might not be the first color that comes to mind for a bedroom, but when used correctly, it can create one of the most beautiful, enveloping spaces," says Tash.

That said, "Bright, primary reds bring energy — too much for a bedroom," she warns. "But deeper, wine-toned reds, like a rich burgundy, are something else entirely. They feel velvety, grounding, and incredibly comforting. There’s a depth to them that creates intimacy and warmth. A shade like Red 06 is a perfect example; it has that rich, almost cocoon-like quality that makes a room feel safe and indulgent."

What's more, you can easily make red more livable by pairing it with softer tones like Pink 01 and Taupe 03 used on the ceiling to turn the intensity down, she recommends.

"Red also pairs beautifully with tonal layers," explains Tash. "Soft pinks in bedding and curtains create a harmonious flow, while adding a teal accent introduces a subtle contrast that brings the scheme to life."

"For something more earthy, combine terracotta tones with chocolate and coffee browns — think walnut woods, warm oak finishes, and tactile fabrics," she adds. "It’s a palette inspired by nature, and it creates one of the most grounding, comforting bedroom environments you can achieve."

6. Soft Neutrals: For an Undisturbed, Clarifying Backdrop

Fresh and understated, this bedroom is painted with Paint & Paper Library's Stone III — a soft and delicate neutral paint. (Image credit: Finn Studios. Design: Studio Alexandra)

Timeless neutrals may not have the same strong emotional response as brighter colors, but they're a wonderful choice if you want your bedroom to feel calm and quietly soothing, without being colorful. "There will always be a place for warm whites and soft neutrals in bedroom design," says Charlotte. "In color psychology, white is associated with purity, simplicity, and clarity. When softened with warm undertones, it becomes far more liveable, feeling gentle and comforting."

When decorating with neutrals in a bedroom, the undertone will make all the difference. "Neutrals such as beige, greige, and light earthy tones begin to draw on the psychology of brown, bringing a sense of stability, reassurance, and grounding," Charlotte adds. "Used well, these colors create an environment that feels safe, uncluttered, and emotionally supportive; a true retreat from the outside world. Paint & Paper Library is brilliant when it comes to neutrals, with tonal ranges that span pink, red, yellow, and beige-based tones, and I particularly love their Leather and Sand collections."

Or, if you prefer the delicate, classic appeal of white paint, there are lots of options that are balanced enough to feel cozy rather than stark. "My go-to whites include Dimity and Lime White by Farrow & Ball," Charlotte adds. "Dimity has subtle red undertones that lift it into a beautifully warm, pale neutral, while Lime White is a chalky white with a very subtle hint of green."

The beauty of keeping your colors restrained in a bedroom is that you can confidently layer decor. "These colors are perfect as a base, allowing you to layer in more personality through textiles, pattern, and materials without the space ever feeling overwhelming," Charlotte explains.



Before getting immersed in endless paint samples, think first about how you want your bedroom to feel, rather than look. If it's calming and tranquil, consider light shades of blue or green, or if you're after a cozy, cocooning bedroom, turn to the warmer tones of pink and terracotta. Whichever you go for, color harmony is key to a balanced scheme.

For more design inspiration, make sure you're subscribed to Livingetc's newsletter.