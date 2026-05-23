The rise in considered design decision-making around WFH rooms comes with one collateral benefit — redefining how a workspace should smell. In place of stagnant 'office air', you now have the liberty to perfume your home office so it smells energizing.

However, this space doesn't follow the general rules for making a home smell good. Your focus should be on improving air flow, introducing home fragrance, and thoroughly cleaning the space for starters.

And then, you can layer in some scented blooms and decorate with odor-busting plants. It's all about choosing the right fragrance notes, too. You want a home office that smells pleasant and balanced, not overperfumed and distracting. So, here's exactly what you need to do.

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1. Improve Airflow

If you're wondering why your home office smells musty, there's nothing a spot of fresh air can't solve. (Image credit: Milagros Sánchez Azcona. Design: OHIO Estudio. Architecture: Fabrizio Pugliese Arquitectos)

In a home office, the most efficient and important thing you can do to make the room smell nice is to improve ventilation. Allowing for free flow will strip the room of its stagnant air and let in a wind of freshness for a clean scenting slate.

If your WFH space is windowless, then you can introduce an air purifier or a fan to ensure the indoor atmosphere is healthy and crisp. And if you once thought that introducing these wellness features would downplay the design of the space, think again.

2. Add a Chic Reed Diffuser

Forget distracting the space with scented candles, reed diffusers are the smarter choice. (Image credit: Tom Wholohan. Design: Modify Homes)

Scented candles are a beautiful addition to any room. However, your home office is probably better off without the distraction of a flickering candle. Instead, decorate with a beautiful reed diffuser or two, depending on the size of the space.

"Immediate surroundings such as the workspace will benefit more from a slow and gentle diffusion method that comes with diffusers," says Amanda Morgan, managing director at Diptyque. "It's a very delicate and poetic way to perfume smaller spaces."

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Amanda Morgan Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Amanda Morgan has spent nearly 20 years at the helm of pioneering Parisian perfume house, Diptyque, as managing director of their UK division. Under Amanda’s direction and in partnership with headquarters in Paris, the brand has grown its UK presence from just one store and a total team of 25, to a team of over 120 in the UK and six stores, including the beautiful Sloane Street flagship store and the newly opened, pioneering Maison Diptyque London on New Bond Street – the brand’s largest conceptual store to date. Amanda’s leadership has guided the brand’s trailblazing commitment to celebrating creative heritage and artisan craftsmanship, which she also reflects in her personal commitments. Amanda is one of the founding board members of social enterprise organisation OKMentor, which offers mentorship, training, and education for young women to succeed within the creative industries.

3. Clean Your Soft and Hard Furnishings

This is another standard practice that will make your home office smell so much more inviting. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: ADDARC. Architecture: LBA Construction)

Designing a minimalist home office is the best way to ensure your workspace smells fresh for long. However, it's just as important to clean this space by decluttering and imparting home organization ideas to restore a sense of calm.

And of course, wiping down all the surfaces, tidying your tech, and cleaning your shelves is essential to maintaining the space. Then there comes cleaning your soft furnishing, be it the cushion you sit back on, the rug furnishing the floor, or the swivel chair itself.

4. Decorate with Odor-Absorbing Plants

The right plant will enliven the room, remove odors, and add to the vibe of the space. (Image credit: Eymeric Widling. Design: Mera Studio Architects)

One of the best natural home deodorizers is plants. And there are some houseplants that reduce dust, too. So if you're looking for something to fill some space and brighten the indoor atmosphere, this is a great idea.

Decorating with plants like peace lilies, Boston ferns, snake plants, spider plants, and English ivy will refresh your home office and add to the allure of your study.

5. Layer in Fresh Flowers

A vase of delicately scented blooms will add a little joy to your home office. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Studio Emblem & Co.)

A vase of fragrant cut flowers for spring will lend some character to your home office and make the room smell lovely. This is one of my favorite ways to brighten the scent story in a space. However, in a productive room, overpowering blooms are unwelcome.

Some richly scented blooms will overwhelm your home office and might even give you a headache. So, stick to fragrant flowers that offer a light air of perfume for sophisticated scenting.

Moyses Stevens Lovetale Fresh Flower Bouquet £85 at Selfridges This Lovetale Fresh Flower Bouquet from Moyses Stevens will make your home office look beautiful and smell amazing. M&S Yellow Rose & Scented Freesia Bouquet £25 at Marks and Spencer UK I love this Yellow Rose & Scented Freesia Bouquet for small spaces that require a less heady fragrance. The Real Flower Company Pastel Pink Pick of the Day Small Bouquet £75 at Selfridges A balance of floral perfuming and botanical green notes, this Pastel Pink Pick of the Day Small Bouquet is a brilliant choice.

6. Choose Scents that Help You Focus

Choosing the wrong scents for a home office can totally disrupt the objective of the space. (Image credit: Lucy Call. Design: Studio McGee. Architecture: Reagan & Andre Architecture Studio)

For focus in a WFH space, fragrance expert Emilie Mascarell recommends scents that feel fresh and clarifying without being overstimulating. "Citrus notes like bergamot, grapefruit, and bitter orange bring brightness and energy, while aromatics like rosemary, sage, and eucalyptus help create a more focused atmosphere," she says.

"I'd generally avoid anything too sweet or gourmand during the workday since those can start to feel heavy or distracting. On the other hand, grounding fragrance notes like cedarwood or vetiver are great for creating a calmer atmosphere when you need to concentrate for longer stretches."

Trudon Abd El Kader Reed Diffuser £178 at Selfridges Emilie tells me that the Abd El Kader Reed Diffuser from Trudon is her top recommendation for a balanced home office. Aesop Olous Aromatique Room Spray £49 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK "I also recommend spritzing the Olous Aromatique Room Spray by Aesop," she adds. The blend of geranium, grapefruit, and jasmine is invigorating. MOODS Genius MoodMist for Cognition & Mental Energy £45 at Space NK UK This Genius MoodMist from MOODS has been carefully designed to stimulate a home office and improve productivity. And isn't the facade just beautiful?

Emilie Mascarell Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Emilie Mascarell is a fragrance and beauty product development consultant, French beauty executive, and, as part of her latest endeavor, the founder of Emilie Consulting. Over the last two decades, she has worked for leading beauty brands like L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, and Coty. For more than ten years, she led product development at Le Labo, which gave her a profound passion and mastery for taking products from inception to execution. In 2025, Emilie launched Maison Mascarell, a luxury home care brand that reimagines everyday essentials with a focus on sensoriality, sustainability, and timeless elegance.

FAQs

Are Candles or Diffusers Better for a Home Office?

With stacks of papers and a crowded desk, burning scented candles might not be ideal in a home office. So, reed diffusers are a much better and safer choice for a study. Especially since the format diffuses fragrance continuously without much effort.

What Causes Home Office Smells?

Some of the main causes for home office smells include poor ventilation, accumulation of dust, overheating electronics, old fabrics, and used coffee cups that pile up on your desk. Keeping a clean room and complementing the space with home fragrance will make your office smell amazing and rid the space of any malodors.

What Scent Is Best for Productivity?

Refreshing notes of peppermint, fresh citrus, and bright hints of rosemary are the best for productivity in a home office. You can also use notes of eucalyptus and sage to clear brain fog and heighten your sense of focus.

Next up, how to make a bathroom smell good all the time. It'll impress your guests and make it feel like a luxury spa. And for more stylish scenting tips, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.