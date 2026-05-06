When you walk into a kitchen, depending on the occasion, you want to either be met with the scent of something delicious or a wave of subtly perfumed freshness. Anything that overbears is not welcome in this space.

Unlike considering other rooms in how to make your home smell good, the kitchen requires scenting with a lighter hand. Strong fragrances can disturb your sense of taste and disrupt your cooking.

Simple efforts like cleaning with scented products, ventilating the space, styling flowers, and passive scenting with candles and diffusers can make a difference. Also, using a simmer pot or cooking up a storm can make your kitchen smell delicious.

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But here's more about how each of these techniques elevates the ambiance of this space.

1. Clean with Scented Products

A kitchen that's spotless instantly sets the tone for a clean scent story. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Nancy Gouldstone)

First things first, a clean foundation can do wonders for a kitchen's scent. Start by using some designer-approved cleaning products to ensure that every corner of your cooking space is pristine. Rather than purely citric scents, opt for blends with delicious herbs or light florals

Some design mistakes might make your kitchen hard to clean. Amending them or taking extra care to tidy these spots will help your space smell clean. And my pro tip is to invest in designer cleaning tools to make this step a little more exciting.

kinfill Limited Edition Tomato Kitchen Set This Limited Edition Kitchen Set from Kinfill comes with a sleek pump bottle, dish soap, and a room spray — all tied to the tomato scent trend. Ashley & Co Lotus Leaf & Lustre BenchPress Natural Surface Spray £17 at Wolf & Badger When it comes to resetting my kitchen, Ashley & Co is another one of my design-y go-tos for clean surfaces and pleasant scents. Kit & Kin Washing Up Liquid - Pink Grapefruit £9.99 at Amazon UK Kit & Kin's Washing Up Liquid smells clean and bright without feeling sterile. And the hint of pink grapefruit is just lovely.

2. Bake, Brew, or Simmer

Whipping up a storm is always a good idea when making your kitchen smell nice. (Image credit: Eymeric Widling. Design: Mera Studio Architects)

When it comes to naturally making your kitchen smell delectable, you can't go wrong with a freshly brewed cuppa. It'll energize the air in your space and eliminate any lingering cooking odors in the process.

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Alternatively, if you fancy yourself a baker, now's the time to dust off one of your cookbooks and cosplay the Great British Bake Off in your own kitchen. A warm berry pie or a fresh tray of muffins will make your home smell so inviting.

And for something more low-maintenance, you can boil natural ingredients, too. Although typically used to make your home smell like autumn or Christmas, small tweaks to the ingredients make for a versatile answer to your scenting woes.

bodum x MOMA Espresso Maker £45 at Selfridges I can't take my eyes off this Espresso Maker from bodum x MOMA. And it's just the thing for that fresh coffee smell. Amazon Glass Simmer Pot £9.59 at Amazon UK A Glass Simmer Pot like this is a beautiful base for your natural scenting routine. And it'll offer a pretty visual, too. Marie Frank More Than Sweet: Desserts with Flavour £17.34 at Amazon UK Make time for offline rituals while making your home smell delicious by baking a recipe from this stunning cookbook by Marie Frank.

3. Light Soft Scented Candles

Candles and diffusers can do wonders for your kitchen, provided you pick considered scents. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: ADDARC. Architecture: LBA Construction)

A major red flag when perfuming your culinary zone is using potent scents. There are some problems with using strong home fragrance in the kitchen. Of which the most important faux pas involves active scenting to the point where your sense of taste is compromised.

So, while scented candles and reed diffusers aren't completely out of pocket when perfuming this space, it's important to consider the fragrances tied to these formats.

Softer scents in smaller formats are the way to go. Think green herbs, fresh citrus, and light florals when the kitchen transitions from cooking to living.

Jo Malone London Green Tomato Vine Townhouse Diffuser £148 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Jo Malone London's Green Tomato Vine Townhouse Diffuser is my top choice for consistent passive scenting in the kitchen. Byredo Chai Candle £70 at Selfridges Bordering on gourmand and savory home fragrance, this Chai Candle is a clever option for evening scenting. Diptyque La Droguerie Room Spray £62 at Selfridges You can also rely on quick spritzes of room spray once you're done cooking. And this La Droguerie Room Spray is a fan favorite.

4. Style Fresh Flowers

A vase of green stems and subtle blooms is a no-brainer for kitchens. (Image credit: Jeremy Wilson. Design: Marianne Tiegen)

Strong floral candles might not be kitchen-appropriate, but beautiful vases of flowers are still fair game. In fact, decorating with flowers is one of my favorite ways to make a kitchen smell welcoming.

Rather than overpowering blooms like tuberose, oriental lilies, and hyacinths, switch to cut flowers that are just as beautiful but not as potent. Consider sweet peas, dahlias, and the trendy calla lilies.

And the best part about this technique of scenting? You can move your flowers to different corners of your kitchen depending on where you're cooking. Plus, you have to admit, it's a gorgeous way to brighten up a space.

Moyses Stevens Alice Flower Bouquet £110 at Selfridges I love this Alice Flower Bouquet from Moyses Stevens for a pleasant scent and a contemporary vibe. Arena Flowers Positive Luxury Bouquet £65 at Arena Flowers Since hydrangeas carry a subtle scent, this bouquet from Arena's Flowers is a great choice for your kitchen. M&S Rose Lily & Lisianthus Bouquet This beautiful bouquet from M&S is a gorgeous way to make your kitchen smell bright.

5. Regularly Ventilate

Thorough ventilation is the key to a kitchen that naturally smells clean and fresh. (Image credit: Tom Wholohan. Design: Modify Homes)

And lastly, prioritizing ventilation is another way to make your kitchen smell nice and fresh. It's a form of natural home deodorizing that cleanses your space's scent while resetting your indoor atmosphere.

Michael Whitfield, luxury interiors and kitchen expert at LUSSO, tells me that properly ventilating your kitchen will ensure any stale odors are removed, preventing the space from becoming overwhelming and unclean.

"Always turn on the extractor hood when you are cooking on the stove to prevent any strong, pungent smells from filling the room," he advises. "And open all the windows and the door to the kitchen to allow maximum air circulation. This will ensure the space is completely aired out, leaving behind a refreshing natural scent."

Smeg 60cm Chimney Hood Cream A good extractor hood can make all the difference to how your kitchen smells, and this one from Smeg is a classic for minimalist design. AirHood Corded Extractor Hood £154.24 at Amazon UK If your kitchen is short on windows and low on space, portable extractors are the answer. And this electric orange number from AirHood is my favorite. CIARRA Desktop Cooker Hood £69.99 at Amazon UK This matte Mini Desktop Cooker Hood is another sleek, cohesive option for a cool black kitchen.

Now, let's zoom out of your kitchen and pay attention to the call of the season — how to make your home smell like spring. It'll set the vibe for the season the moment you step inside.

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