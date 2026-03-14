I often light beautiful candles featuring strong olfactory notes that make themselves evident within my interior atmosphere. But there's an exception to this rule, and that's the kitchen.

Unlike the ways in which you make the rest of your home smell good, the kitchen needs to be perfumed with a more delicate hand. Since other culinary fragrances weave themselves into the air in this room, you don't want a space that feels overwhelmingly and confusedly scented.

Rather, I use more passive fragrance formats. And, on the word of fragrance expert Gini Lin, I've switched from gourmand scents to light botanical notes, too. Let me tell you, it's made a major difference. Here's why I'm recommending this to anyone who wants a nice-smelling kitchen.

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Passive Scenting with Light Profiles for a Pleasant Kitchen

Part one of the rule is opting for calmer formats like diffusers, or scented statues (if you're feeling fancy). (Image credit: Michael Wells. Design: Davide Casaroli)

"I completely agree with your rule," says Gini Lin, founder of Airy Fragrances. "In fact, I believe that in the kitchen, fragrance should always be a background support rather than a lead performer."

She explains that since the kitchen is a unique space filled with functional aromas such as fresh coffee, herbs, and cooking, the biggest error is introducing a heavy, heat-activated candle that competes with these natural scents. This is one thing people with amazing-smelling kitchens never do.

"When you light a strong candle in the kitchen, you create a competitive sensory environment. This can feel unappetizing because most of what we perceive as taste is actually derived from our sense of smell. A powerful fruit-led or musky candle can actually distort the flavour of the food you are preparing or eating," she notes.

"So, rather than relying on candles, which provide an active and often overpowering burst of scent, I recommend using high-quality reed diffusers. This provides a consistent, subtle baseline that neutralises lingering odours without shouting for attention."

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While the smells of cooking can be pleasant during a meal, Gini points out that they often become persistent and unwanted once the cooking is finished. She finds that a discreet diffuser acts as an effective ally to eliminate cooking odors, while keeping the kitchen fresh and welcoming 24/7.

Gini Lin Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Gini Lin is a fragrance expert and the creator of Airy Fragrances. Founded in 2024 the company is deeply rooted in Japanese tradition and inspired by European perfumery. Under Gini's guidance, Airy Fragrances brings that philosophy into the now, a new kind of scenting ritual that's refined, atmospheric, and made to move you.

Perfuming your kitchen with clean notes is another clever hack to make your space smell fresh, even after you're done cooking up a storm. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Studio Emblem & Co)

But, regardless of whether you use scented candles or diffusers, there's the matter of top, middle, and heart notes to consider as well.

"For the kitchen, I always recommend botanical profiles that feel airy and clean rather than dense or gourmand. Citric notes of lemon, orange, and grapefruit are natural neutralisers that sharpen the senses. They provide a feeling of energy and clinical cleanliness that fits any kitchen style," she explains.

"On the other hand, sophisticated scent profiles like tea flowers, sage, or gardenia offer a botanical calm that clears the mind without clashing with food."

Unlike when you're choosing scented candles for a dinner party, Gini explains that it's often wise to avoid dessert-scented candles while cooking, as these sugary smells frequently clash with savory ingredients.

"If you are unsure which scent to choose, selecting a lighter profile is always the safest and most sophisticated path for a culinary space," she advises. "You can easily control the intensity of a reed diffuser by using fewer reeds, ensuring the aroma remains a subtle, luxurious background note."

Learning how reed diffusers work can also be really helpful when controlling the fragrance in a space. And if you're looking for one extra recommendation (for good luck), the Alessi Rocc diffuser is worth feasting your eyes and nose on. If you're signed up to our newsletter, you'll have more chic scenting recommendations and ideas heading your way soon.