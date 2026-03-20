The 'clean girl' aesthetic is evolving into a more playful, contemporary rendition of itself. And if you ask me, the same goes for clean fragrances, too. Yes, there's an allure to being greeted by a pristine scent before you set foot into a space. But this isn't the best scentscaping theme for all your spaces.

Personally, I find that there are some rooms that deserve a more expensive air. So while you make your home smell good, I recommend experimenting with different scents for varying ambiance. And when it comes to rich perfuming, woody notes are the ultimate choice.

These moodier, more mature scents are the best home fragrances for injecting personality into your space. The blend has also manifested itself in so many stylish formats to shop — here's what to know and what to buy for an expensive-smelling home.

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Woody Amber Notes for an Opulent Scentscape

There's nothing like an enveloping blend of amber to scentually evoke a sense of quiet luxury. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Studio Emblem & Co)

Franky Rousell, founder of Jolie, tells me that a truly expensive home fragrance is rarely loud or overly sweet. "Instead, a luxurious blend carries a quiet depth. Something that unfolds slowly as you move through a space. Woody notes like black tea or amber naturally create this effect," she notes.

"Both evoke a sense of prestige, rooted in ritual and ceremony. Black tea brings a refined, tannic warmth reminiscent of steeping leaves, while amber offers a deeper glow that comes across as resinous and enveloping."

She explains that these are timeless scents whose warmth feels grounding, embodying, and luxurious. Rather than winter woods, these notes are more versatile and can be used year-round.

And if you're wondering where to let these fragrances shine, Franky tells me that hallways or corridors are ideal to weave in the impression of investment and elegance.

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Franky Rousell Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Franky Rousell is the founder and CEO of Jolie, a studio rooted in her own story. Born with profound hearing loss, she grew up learning to interpret the world differently. Her hearing has since been restored, but those early experiences shaped an acute awareness of the power of sound, vibration, and sensory connection — an ethos that underpins Jolie’s philosophy of design. Today, with teams across Manchester, London, and, most recently, New York, Jolie pioneers a sensory-first approach that reimagines residential and commercial interiors as immersive experiences — using soundscaping, fragrance, materiality, and color to create environments that engage all five senses and transform how people live, work, and gather.

Finding woody fragrances that feel mysterious is a surefire way to entice people into guessing what smells so good. (Image credit: Veeral Patel. Design: Hone Built)

Sarah Bell, founder of Evermore, also tells me that woody, resinous scents are a beautiful way to make your home smell expensive. "Notes like sandalwood, saffron, oud, leather, and soft amber all fall into this genre of scent," she says.

"What elevates them further is layering in lighter, unexpected elements like rose, jasmine, or a hint of spice. This contrast creates a more nuanced fragrance, which is what we tend to associate with luxury."

Although scentscaping is subjective, Sarah tells me that blends that lean overly sweet and overpowering are scents to avoid in your home. "Instead, replace them with deep, mysterious scents that unfold slowly and linger beautifully in the background," she advises.

"These richer, more refined scents work best in spaces where you want to create a sense of comfort. For example, it's a great way to make your living room smell nice. It'll add depth and atmosphere without overstimulating the space, making the room feel considered and inviting."

Sarah Bell Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Sarah Bell is the founder and creative lead of Evermore London, a luxury candle brand she launched in 2014, after identifying a gap in the market for sustainable candle alternatives. Drawing on a decade of creative experience, Sarah sought to challenge the traditional luxury market by replacing paraffin wax and harmful ingredients with a signature vegan blend and locally sourced materials. Every candle is developed, hand-poured, and packaged in-house at Evermore’s East London studio. Her scent profiles are heavily influenced by the natural world and personal memory, such as the signature 'Grove' scent, which was inspired by her childhood summers in Ireland. Today, she leads the business alongside her husband, Ric, ensuring that environmental responsibility remains at the heart of Evermore’s growth.

Expensive-Smelling Fragrances to Shop

While these fragrances are very tempting, that's not to say that you should write off simpler scents altogether. Fragrances that make your home smell clean also have a role to play in your scentscape.

But for spaces that deserve a little drama, woodier scents are well worth the investment. And if you're looking for more tips on home fragrance, while keeping up with design-worthy launches, our newsletter is the place to be.