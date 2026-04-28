Sorry, but Traditional Reed Diffusers Aren't Stylish — But H&M's Scented Reeds Just Solved My Problem

A bud vase and a dream are all you need to DIY your own perfumed centerpiece

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A Gif of scented reeds on a checkered background
Alas, we can finally forego the boring glasses and large label-clad vessels for something a little more chic.
(Image credit: H&M)

All my fellow diffuser-picky friends, rejoice! No more brand-heavy bottles and tacky vessels that give reeds a bad name. H&M Home just launched scented Reeds that are a total game-changer.

Many a time, I've written about how I'm fussy with even the best reed diffusers. I like my scentscape to feel considered from style to scent, and this particular format typically plays a background role in my home.

However, these reeds allow you to fashion a diffuser out of any small chic vase. But first, let's talk about the blends, and then I'll leave you with some of my favorite size-friendly vases to pair.

With no messy fragrance liquid to spill and no loudly branded diffuser to hide, these reeds will make scenting your home a total breeze. But not without a stylish vase to go along with it. So, here are my choices for a diffuser that looks as good as it smells.

Alternative Reeds

While I have you, let me put you on to the fragrance trend of the season — pome. And if you're keen to stay ahead of the home scenting curve, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.