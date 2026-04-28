Sorry, but Traditional Reed Diffusers Aren't Stylish — But H&M's Scented Reeds Just Solved My Problem
A bud vase and a dream are all you need to DIY your own perfumed centerpiece
All my fellow diffuser-picky friends, rejoice! No more brand-heavy bottles and tacky vessels that give reeds a bad name. H&M Home just launched scented Reeds that are a total game-changer.
Many a time, I've written about how I'm fussy with even the best reed diffusers. I like my scentscape to feel considered from style to scent, and this particular format typically plays a background role in my home.
However, these reeds allow you to fashion a diffuser out of any small chic vase. But first, let's talk about the blends, and then I'll leave you with some of my favorite size-friendly vases to pair.
Notes: Orange Zest, Mandarin, Thai Basil, Jasmine, Mango, Spearmint, Musk, Amber
Starting with a fragrance that's easily my top choice to make your home smell like spring. This scent is light, refreshing, and the Thai basil adds just the right hint of herb.
Notes: Almond, Mimosa, Vanilla Orchid, Peach Blossom, Vanilla Bean, Sandalwood, Patchouli
I love a balanced vanilla scent, and this match-up is a modern classic. It's sweet and smooth, ideal for making an entryway smell welcoming.
Notes: Saffron, Plum, Cassis, Rose Bud, Violet, Green Leaves, Osmanthus, Leather, Birch Smoke, Mahogany
Vintage Woods is a layered, sexy scent. Trust me, style these reeds in a vase on your coffee table. It'll make your living room smell good and impress by dusk.
Notes: Salted Skin, Lavender, Jasmine, Violet, Cedarwood, Ambroxan, Cashmere Woods
Even without the whiff of jasmine, Cashmere Cloud is one of the best bedroom fragrances. It will wash even the dullest of rooms over with a wave of calm.
Notes: Rhubarb, Lily of the Valley, Bamboo, Orange Flower, Salted Amber, Fig Tree
Lily of the valley is one of my favorite rose-scented alternatives. This blend in particular feels delicate, and the hint of green makes it smell so much more natural.
With no messy fragrance liquid to spill and no loudly branded diffuser to hide, these reeds will make scenting your home a total breeze. But not without a stylish vase to go along with it. So, here are my choices for a diffuser that looks as good as it smells.
Alternative Reeds
Notes: Bergamot, Clove, Patchouli
After smelling the Kelly Hoppen x M&S No 1 Candle, these reeds are going straight onto my coffee table alongside it.
While I have you, let me put you on to the fragrance trend of the season — pome. And if you're keen to stay ahead of the home scenting curve, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.