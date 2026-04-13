As I kept up with all the latest home fragrance launches and the microtrends leading them this season, I found myself feeling especially excited by the thought of finally landing on a fresh fragrance trend for spring. And it all happened at the Jo Malone London townhouse.

Presenting, pome. Think fleshy fruits like pear, apple, and quince leading your scentscape. It's light, sweet in a way that feels subtle and organic, and so refined you'll want to hold on to these notes long after. Not to mention, it's the ultimate way to make your home smell like spring.

Since I know this home fragrance trend slices your options for scenting into a nice but limited lane, I've found all the best manifestations of these seasonal notes. And of course, would this even be a Livingetc edit if they weren't chic?

But before you spruce up your spring scent rotation, let's talk about why pome is the way to perfume your home right now.

The Seasonal Fragrance Trend: Spring Pome

"I actually love this trend," fragrance expert Emilie Mascarell tells me. "Pome notes feel fresh, juicy, crisp, and playful without being heavy. They pair really well with bright citrus and florals, which makes them especially right for spring, a time when people want something that feels light and uplifting but still soft."

However, when translating to home fragrance, she finds that these notes can be tricky since they’re so closely associated with functional fragrance, especially haircare. "They can read a bit generic or 'shampoo-like' if they’re not well-balanced. When they’re done well, though, they feel modern," she admits.

"Of all the primary pomes, I'm especially drawn to pear. It has a soft, diffusive quality and blends beautifully into more floral or musky compositions. They’re also great for scent-layering. I like pairing them with skin-like ambroxan scents to add dimension and take away some of the obvious fruitiness."

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Whether you layer them or leave them be, this is exactly the kind of scent that will make your home feel effortless and bright. And these are the best candles, diffusers, and room sprays embodying these notes in fine fashion.

Emilie Mascarell Social Links Navigation Fragrance Expert Emilie Mascarell is a fragrance and beauty product development consultant, French beauty executive, and, as part of her latest endeavor, the founder of Emilie Consulting. Over the last two decades, she has worked for leading beauty brands like L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, and Coty. For more than ten years, she led product development at Le Labo, which gave her a profound passion and mastery for taking products from inception to execution. In 2025, Emilie launched Maison Mascarell, a luxury home care brand that reimagines everyday essentials with a focus on sensoriality, sustainability, and timeless elegance.

If you want to do right by this fragrance trend, I recommend following the 8:10 rule. It'll effortlessly scent your home every step of the way. And for more news on home fragrance and all the best-looking launches, sign up for our newsletter.