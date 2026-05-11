This Candle Smells Like the Trending 'Green Goddess' Salad — It Might Be the Most Unexpected Savory Home Fragrance Scent for Spring
If you like the smell of a freshly churned pesto, you'll like this elevated blend of crisp notes
In 2021, the world was cooped indoors watching The White Lotus, working out to Chloe Ting, baking banana bread, and eating the Green Goddess salad. And nearly five years later, I've found an olfactory wave of nostalgia from this era in the form of an eponymous candle from Flamingo Estate.
And it might just be one of the most unexpectedly impressive scented candles for the season. What started as a conversation around bottling pesto into a candle shifted into a fresh blend that will make your home smell like spring in a unique way.
But what makes this candle a worthy addition to your scent story, beyond just its internet-famous title? Let me tell you.
Notes: Lemon, Pea Tendril, Ginger, Basil, Rosemary, Spearmint, Camphor, Anisic, Green Fig
You can't tell me this stellar lineup of notes doesn't sound like a savory home fragrance dream. There's a balance with citrus, an air of green, and a whisper of depth that makes this fragrance surprisingly tantalizing.
"It really doesn’t make sense, but it’s fantastic," says Richard Christiansen, founder of Flamingo Estate. And I have to agree. At first glance, I was intrigued but uncertain about how this blend of notes would land, but it really does work.
Savory scents can be a total hit or miss. And in the case of this Green Goddess Candle, I have to say it's a confident hit. If you like a fresh scent that's rooted in lush notes, this is worth a sniff. You can really smell its herbaceous side the moment you unwrap it.
And then, as its warm throw evolves, it works itself into a more mature scent thanks to the depth of camphor and anisic notes. But it still manages to carry its bright ambiance with the mix of ginger and green fig.
If you tend to lean towards sweeter notes or floral scents for spring, then this candle is not going to be at the top of your home fragrance rotation. But if you have a soft spot for ripe accords, I recommend giving the Green Goddess a chance, especially if you're trying to make your kitchen smell good off-duty — or even in a sunroom.
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And if it's sold out by the time you're discovering this, here are some scents to tide you over for now.
Notes: Coriander Seeds, Lemon Zest, Oregano, Jalapeño, Thyme, Eucalyptus, Green Galbanum
A spiced atmosphere could be a great idea for scented candles for a dinner party, if your menu is laced with heat.
Notes: Tomato Leaves and Vine, Basil, Tarragon, Black Pepper
If you're still on the tomato scent trend, this number from Flamingo Estate puts a nice twist on the typical blend.
If there's another underrated genre of fragrance I can put you onto, let it be MUJI's candles. The minimalist Japanese brand is crafting understated blends for every room in your home.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.