In 2021, the world was cooped indoors watching The White Lotus, working out to Chloe Ting, baking banana bread, and eating the Green Goddess salad. And nearly five years later, I've found an olfactory wave of nostalgia from this era in the form of an eponymous candle from Flamingo Estate.

And it might just be one of the most unexpectedly impressive scented candles for the season. What started as a conversation around bottling pesto into a candle shifted into a fresh blend that will make your home smell like spring in a unique way.

But what makes this candle a worthy addition to your scent story, beyond just its internet-famous title? Let me tell you.

Flamingo Estate Green Goddess Candle £60 at La Gent Notes: Lemon, Pea Tendril, Ginger, Basil, Rosemary, Spearmint, Camphor, Anisic, Green Fig You can't tell me this stellar lineup of notes doesn't sound like a savory home fragrance dream. There's a balance with citrus, an air of green, and a whisper of depth that makes this fragrance surprisingly tantalizing.

"It really doesn’t make sense, but it’s fantastic," says Richard Christiansen, founder of Flamingo Estate. And I have to agree. At first glance, I was intrigued but uncertain about how this blend of notes would land, but it really does work.

Savory scents can be a total hit or miss. And in the case of this Green Goddess Candle, I have to say it's a confident hit. If you like a fresh scent that's rooted in lush notes, this is worth a sniff. You can really smell its herbaceous side the moment you unwrap it.

And then, as its warm throw evolves, it works itself into a more mature scent thanks to the depth of camphor and anisic notes. But it still manages to carry its bright ambiance with the mix of ginger and green fig.

If you tend to lean towards sweeter notes or floral scents for spring, then this candle is not going to be at the top of your home fragrance rotation. But if you have a soft spot for ripe accords, I recommend giving the Green Goddess a chance, especially if you're trying to make your kitchen smell good off-duty — or even in a sunroom.

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And if it's sold out by the time you're discovering this, here are some scents to tide you over for now.

If there's another underrated genre of fragrance I can put you onto, let it be MUJI's candles. The minimalist Japanese brand is crafting understated blends for every room in your home.

And for more on the best-smelling launches that deliver on style, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.