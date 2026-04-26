Every time I venture into a MUJI store, you can either find me testing its satisfyingly sleek stationery or sniffing the candles. While the latter is a newer hobby, I just noticed that the Japanese brand has dropped a couple of brand-new fragrances.

I'm only ever going to put you on to the best candles in scent and style. Now, these scented candles do take on the minimalist look the brand is known for, but the fragrance is the star of the show.

Specifically, these fragrances are my favorite way to make your home smell good. So, without further ado, let's take a look.

If You Can't Get to MUJI

Jo Malone London Green Tomato Vine Townhouse Candle £100 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Burn Time: 70 Hours I was smelling this candle in the Jo Malone townhouse just yesterday, and it made me feel like spring has finally sprung. Anthropologie Dotted Rim Gourmand Earl Grey Foam Glass Candle £48 at Anthropologie Notes: Earl Gray, Citrus Foam, Bergamot, Smooth Woods, Musk It's not oolong, but this tea-led fragrance from Anthropologie looks pretty and smells expensive, too. Earl of East Iced Matcha Candle £40 at earlofeast.com Burn Time: 60 to 70 Hours From the same collection as Earl of East's Croissant candle, this iced matcha is a better choice for anyone who likes a slightly sweeter scent (in the best way).

The cherry on top of MUJI's candles is that they come prepared to protect the fragrance with a neat lid. And if other members of your fragrance rotation don't have one, here's a guide to why scented candles need a lid and the best ones to shop.

Plus, if you want to keep up with the best-smelling design-y launches in home fragrance, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.