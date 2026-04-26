I Love MUJI's Japanese Candle Scents — Refined 'Matcha', Modern Classic 'Tomato Leaf', and Seasonal 'Ume Plum' Are My New Favorites

These candles might look simple, but the fragrance within is of such high quality

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A GIF of scented candles from MUJI
If you like minimalist candles with authentic scents that feel natural, MUJI needs to be your next stop.
(Image credit: MUJI)

Every time I venture into a MUJI store, you can either find me testing its satisfyingly sleek stationery or sniffing the candles. While the latter is a newer hobby, I just noticed that the Japanese brand has dropped a couple of brand-new fragrances.

I'm only ever going to put you on to the best candles in scent and style. Now, these scented candles do take on the minimalist look the brand is known for, but the fragrance is the star of the show.

Specifically, these fragrances are my favorite way to make your home smell good. So, without further ado, let's take a look.

If You Can't Get to MUJI

The cherry on top of MUJI's candles is that they come prepared to protect the fragrance with a neat lid. And if other members of your fragrance rotation don't have one, here's a guide to why scented candles need a lid and the best ones to shop.

Plus, if you want to keep up with the best-smelling design-y launches in home fragrance, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.