I Love MUJI's Japanese Candle Scents — Refined 'Matcha', Modern Classic 'Tomato Leaf', and Seasonal 'Ume Plum' Are My New Favorites
These candles might look simple, but the fragrance within is of such high quality
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Every time I venture into a MUJI store, you can either find me testing its satisfyingly sleek stationery or sniffing the candles. While the latter is a newer hobby, I just noticed that the Japanese brand has dropped a couple of brand-new fragrances.
I'm only ever going to put you on to the best candles in scent and style. Now, these scented candles do take on the minimalist look the brand is known for, but the fragrance is the star of the show.
Specifically, these fragrances are my favorite way to make your home smell good. So, without further ado, let's take a look.
Notes: Green Tea, Florals, Soft Woods
With matcha-inspired cafes on the rise even now, I've grown to love this scent as much as the beverage. If you're expecting a sweet, cold creamy matcha scent, then this is not for you. But if you like the natural, gentle scent of a freshly opened tin of matcha, you'll like this.
Notes: Tomato Leaf, Florals, Moss
The tomato scent trend is another that doesn't seem to be going anywhere. And this Tomato Leaf Candle from MUJI champions the slightly tangy green note that will stand out in a spring or summer scentscape.
Notes: Plum, Incense, Smoky Woods
Speaking of how to make your home smell like spring, the Ume Plum Candle from MUJI feels so nostalgic. Like the fruit (almost a cross between a lemon and an apricot), this salted blend will brighten up your ambiance.
Notes: Peony, Rose, Patchouli, Vanilla
Usually, I go for rose home fragrance alternatives, steering clear of this romantic bloom. But MUJI's blend balances the sweetness of rose with a fresh peony that smells surprisingly pretty.
Notes: Rosemary, Palo Santo, Citrus, Warm Resin
If you want to make your living room smell good, and also like it's been freshly cleansed, this Rosemary & Palo Santo Tin Candle is your best bet. It's the kind of candle I'd light after resetting my living room.
Notes: Plum, Pear, Tea, Amber, Soft Musk
Yum! This Plum & Oolong Tea Tin Candle smells expensive and effortless. Think dense, sweet notes of plum mixed with the earthiness of freshly brewed oolong. And since pome is the fragrance trend of the season, the pear makes it a winning pick.
If You Can't Get to MUJI
Burn Time: 60 to 70 Hours
From the same collection as Earl of East's Croissant candle, this iced matcha is a better choice for anyone who likes a slightly sweeter scent (in the best way).
The cherry on top of MUJI's candles is that they come prepared to protect the fragrance with a neat lid. And if other members of your fragrance rotation don't have one, here's a guide to why scented candles need a lid and the best ones to shop.
Plus, if you want to keep up with the best-smelling design-y launches in home fragrance, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.