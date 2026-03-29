I Tested The White Company's Just-Launched 'Primrose Hill' Spring Diffuser, and It's Exactly How You Want Your Home to Smell Right Now

I have spent many a spring afternoon picnicking and eventually stargazing into the night on a grassy knoll amidst the sprawling landscape of Primrose Hill. So, to me, the location feels especially linked to this season. And The White Company's new Primrose Hill Luxury Diffuser serves as unsurprising proof that I'm not alone.

What is surprising, however, is that the name of the product is exactly fitting to the fragrance within. Of course, the air across this north-western patch of nature varies from day to day, but the freshness is ever-present. And in what might be one of my favorite spring reed diffusers to date, it really does smell so luxurious.

So, let's get into what you can expect from this recent release. And why it's just the thing to make your home smell like spring.

The White Company Primrose Hill Luxury Diffuser £40 at The White Company Notes: Jasmine, Neroli, Pink Pepper With its minimalist facade, luxe fragrance, and long-looming scent, this reed diffuser will effortlessly bring the scent of spring into your home.

As soon as I uncorked this diffuser at my desk, I was met with a soft and elevated floral fragrance. And with the scent wafting around me, it met the interest of some of the Livingetc team — all agreeing that it smells beautifully expensive.

"Almost like the kind of woman wearing a crisp button-down with a cashmere sweater waiting to be knotted across her shoulders," says interiors editor Emma Breislin, and I can't help but agree.

It's not pretentious, but it's definitely rich. And the notes of jasmine (a personal favorite of mine, when balanced) are the first to linger. But it's not just the fragrance that I'm drawn to; it's also the look.

If you keep up with all my explorations into how to make my home smell good, then you know that I'm not the biggest fan of reed diffusers. However, I can make an exception for fragrances that hook me and for designs that deliver.

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This diffuser has a bit of both. The bottle itself is solid glass, and the simple white label feels like a quiet luxury moment that's perfect for visual decluttering. A quick lean in will tell your guests where that romantic scent is from, but it just as easily settles back into your interior design, playing a supporting character in the room.

Not to mention, another thing I dislike about many diffusers is the need to set them up. This is definitely a picky issue, but distilling the fragrance liquid (some of it often spilling over or latching itself onto my fingertips) is not always a pleasant task. And since this diffuser comes with the base filled and ready to dip your reeds into, it gets an extra point from me.

Getting back to the fragrance itself, when asked where it's best located, Annie Thomson, fragrance buyer at The White Company, tells me that this scent works throughout the home. "It's fresh and uplifting, and we really feel this marks the beginning of spring cleaning and new seasons," she says. "The notes of pink pepper bring vibrancy and radiant warmth, so it’s perfect to go into the evening with too."

And if you're keen to tap into smellmaxxing your home by layering fragrances, she recommends pairing it with the Santa Rosa Luxury Scented Candle for a complementary blend. Plus, if you're interested in the different formats within the 'Primrose Hill' range, then here's where to start.

More Spring Fragrance

If you're all done resetting your home for spring and you're looking for more scents to weave into your living spaces, then Kelly Hoppen's M&S candle should be on your radar.

And if you want to keep up with the best-smelling and looking fragrance launches, then sign up to the Livingetc newsletter.