The materials draped across your home play a principal role in the way your living spaces smell. Natural materials like wood, leather, cork, and fibers of wool, linen, or jute can craft a soft foundation of scent without lighting a single candle or setting out a diffuser.

So, if you're wondering how to make your home smell good, weave these materials into your interior design. Be it in the form of furniture, decor, or through the architectural framework of your home, each material has a fragrance to lend.

But if you're wondering which one to pick, let's take a look at the olfactory notes these materials offer and how to seamlessly integrate them into your interior vignettes.

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1. Wood

Classically nostalgic, wood is a fragranced natural material you can never go wrong with. (Image credit: Dion Robeson. Design: Together Design Studio. Styling: Cleo Collects)

There's a reason wood is such a popular choice for scenting homes. We naturally gravitate towards fragrances that live in the real world, and nothing beats the smell of fresh woods like cedar and pine.

All three of which are notably used in interior design and organically introduce a classic fragrance of their own. Jamie Winspear, managing director at Oak By Design, tells me that real wood finishes in furniture, flooring, and accent decor are a beautiful way to make your living room smell good.

"Although the intensity fades over time, solid wood can create a subtle background aroma that synthetic wood cannot replicate," he says. "Materials with lower emissions may also make the indoor environment smell cleaner, particularly in rooms with limited ventilation."

And since wood drenching is being spotted in all the sophisticated homes at the moment, you'll likely find that these spaces smell effortlessly elevated, too.

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Pine GUBI Pine Wood Dining Chair Daumiller with Armrests £529 at Westwing These gorgeous dining chairs from GUBI are beautifully contoured from pine wood. Cedar Daniel Orozco Estudio Suelo Totem Stool £518.12 at maisonflaneur.com If you prefer the smell of cedar, this Suelo Totem Stool is a stylish way to bring it in. Pine West Elm Emmerson® Reclaimed Wood Floating Wall Shelves £68.95 at West Elm UK Even simple floating shelves like this can infuse your home with a whisper of pine.

Jamie Winspear Social Links Navigation Managing Director Jamie Winspear is the managing director at Oak By Design, a Yorkshire-based company near Harrogate that designs and manufactures bespoke oak structures for homes across the UK. Combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, the team creates high-quality, long-lasting oak features tailored to each customer’s space and lifestyle. All products are handcrafted by skilled tradespeople and made to measure in Oak By Design’s workshop, from oak doors, porches, and staircases to garden structures, carports, and large oak sunrooms.

2. Leather

Decorating with a leather set like this is among the coolest ways to naturally perfume your home. (Image credit: Eymeric Widling. Design: Mera Studio Architects)

Moving on to another accord that's infused into so many contemporary renditions of home fragrance, we have leather. Known for smelling expensive and musky, decorating with leather is another way to elevate your scentscape.

Jennifer Patton, principal designer at Lark Interiors, says this natural material adds something different. "It’s less about freshness and more about depth," she notes. "The best leather sofas and chairs bring a richness to a room that evolves as it ages, which makes the space feel more personal."

There's something really sexy about the scent of leather, and while it can feel slightly overpowering in some fragrances, it takes on a softer persona in furniture and decor.

Synderme Leather Ligne Roset Cestino Bedside Table £655 at Heal's This Cestino Bedside Table is such a statement way to bring leathery notes into your bedroom. Westwing Leather Dining Chair Jordan £329 at Westwing I'm obsessed with the inky blue stain on this Leather Dining Chair Jordan from Westwing. nkuku Samaira Leather Counter Stool £200 at nkuku Nkuku's Samaira Leather Counter Stool will secretly make your kitchen smell expensive.

Janelle Patton Social Links Navigation Principal Designer Janelle is the founder and principal designer of Lark Interiors, a Dallas-based interior design studio specializing in high-end residential design, large-scale renovations, and design-build projects. Known for creating homes that feel both elevated and livable, her work focuses on thoughtful layouts, refined material selections, and a collaborative process that guides clients from concept through completion. Janelle’s approach centers on designing spaces that support how people truly live, with an emphasis on light, flow, and long-term functionality.

3. Cork

Sustainable, softly scented, and visually aesthetic, cork is a total triple threat. (Image credit: Billal Taright. Design: Giampiero Tagliaferri Studio)

This might be an unexpected choice, but cork is another natural material that can make a room smell nice. "Often overlooked, cork has a faint, earthy quality that works especially well in quieter spaces," says Jennifer.

She recommends implementing cork surfaces through flooring and walls where you want a sense of warmth without heaviness. And if that feels like a commitment, then cork furniture is a cool way to bring this material into your home.

Aside from lending your home a design-y edge in scent and form, cork also taps into the latest sustainable material trends for a finish that feels eco-friendly. So, if you like a woody aroma that's not as strong as cedar or pine, cork is the way to go.

Vitra Cork Stool Model C £455 at Heal's Vitra's cork collection is a sustainable design dream, and this stool is my personal favorite. New Works Material Pendant £145 at finnishdesignshop.com You can also decorate with cork through accent lighting like this Material Pendant from New Works. NINE Smoked Cork Tee Round Table £229 at kinstore.co.uk Pop this Smoked Cork Tee Round Table from NINE in a smaller space to empower its natural scent.

4. Natural Fibers

Simple natural fibers in softer furnishings is an undercover way to make your home smell fresh. (Image credit: Jeremy Wilson. Design: Marianne Tiegen)

Lastly, interspersing natural fabrics like wool, jute, and linen can also secretly shift the scentual ambiance of your home. Consider choosing furniture crafted from these materials or decorating with these fibers through throws, rugs, and other soft accessories.

"They don’t carry a strong scent themselves, but they absorb and balance the environment around them," says Jennifer. "Moreover, layering fabrics in living rooms makes the space feel softer and less synthetic overall."

These are definitely the subtlest scented natural materials of our recommendations, so you can always drive the fragrance home with some linen sprays for a cohesive finishing touch.

Wool Anthropologie Dottie Tufted Wool Shag Dotted Rug £538 at Anthropologie Made from 100% handwoven wool, this dotted rug from Anthropologie is a nice choice for spring. Linen H&M 2-Pack Long Linen Curtain Lengths, Mole £119.99 at H&M (US) I love the smell of these linen curtains from H&M. Not to mention, this color is a warming choice for any space. Jute IKEA MÄVINN Basket £9 at ikea.com Embrace biophilic decluttering while adding pockets of natural scent with this MÄVINN Basket from IKEA.

Personally, I would still layer in a scented candle or two, especially since I like a stronger air of fragrance. However, these materials are a lovely base layer. And if you'd prefer this scenting style, natural home deodorizers are worth exploring.

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