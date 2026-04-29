When people say they want their living room to feel more grown-up, what they are usually looking for is a sense of clarity. Not more things, but that feeling where everything just clicks when you walk into the room. It feels right without you having to question it. From what I have seen over years of styling and consultations, it often comes down to intention. A grown-up space is not driven by trends, but by choices that feel balanced and connected to how you actually want to live and feel in the room.



It is easy to fall into the trap of trying to recreate a Pinterest image, but that is rarely where the magic happens. The spaces that feel the most complete are the ones that go a little deeper. They hold contrast, a sense of visual weight and grounding, and a mix of elements that feel collected over time. Whether it is introducing a darker element to anchor the room, bringing in natural materials like stone, or mixing eras to create depth, these are the details that quietly shift a space from styled to something more personal.



In this collection, I have pulled together four ways to help you think about your living room in new ways. It is not about rules, but about giving you a clearer direction. Small, intentional changes that invite you to move beyond what you already know and start shaping a space that feels more like your own and, ultimately, more grown-up.

Darker Wood Tones Introduced Sparingly

Sometimes contrast creates clarity and you will feel it when a space is not quite landing. When everything sits in a similar lighter tone, the eye just moves through without pause.

A darker element changes that. It absorbs more light, carries visual weight, and gives the eye somewhere to settle. That is what brings a sense of composition. Darker wood tones do this effortlessly. They add warmth and depth, with a quiet connection to nature and age, settling in quietly. It is often this subtle shift that makes a room feel more considered and ultimately more grown up.

A Statement Accent Chair

As a stylist, I often use a design-led accent chair to bring contrast into a living room. If your space feels a bit predictable, swap in a chair with a softer curve, a bold material, or a quirky shape, anything that breaks up the usual lines. The best statement chairs are the ones with personality. Maybe you find a vintage piece with a story, or you just pick a chair in a color you genuinely love. The real trick is to add something that throws off the matchy-matchy look. That small shift makes the room feel more curated and a lot more you.

Stone-Effect Surfaces

Stone is a quiet luxury moment. It's one of my favourite shortcuts for making a living room feel more grown-up. You don’t need a large marble table to achieve the effect; sometimes a simple stone tray like the Decorative Marble Tray Knud from Westwing or a lamp like the Heath Marble Table Lamp from John Lewis is enough. I love that no two pieces are the same; the little veins and color shifts are what make it feel special. If the space feels a bit light or floaty, stone adds a quiet balance. It is not about making everything perfect, but the unique veining and quirks shine.

A Mix of Eras

Mixing old and new is really what gives a room its depth. And honestly, it is usually what is missing when a space does not feel quite grown up yet. I always think about pairing something more modern with a piece that has a bit of history, maybe a clean lined sofa with a reclaimed wood table, or a more polished lamp like the Colby Portable metal lamp from M&S Home sitting on a mid-century inspired piece like the Oak storage cabinet from Zara Home.

It is that contrast that brings character. As a stylist at Design Lab by Livingetc, I try to look beyond what is already in the room and focus on how it can feel layered over time. The best spaces are not overly matched. They feel lived in, personal, and a little bit collected.

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We often hold onto pieces out of habit or attachment, even when they no longer feel right. Taking a moment to question what truly deserves to stay can shift the whole space. If you’d like product recommendations, you can send us your brief through our Find service at Design Lab by Livingetc — we’ll come back to you with 3-5 products tailored to you.



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