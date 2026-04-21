As someone living with a lot of, well, ‘stuff’, I’ve struggled with keeping my home in check — where should this go, does that look good living there, does this spot appear artfully cluttered or more like total chaos? Thankfully, this year’s storage trends answer those important questions and many more.

Interior designers are tapping into storage ideas that take much of the guesswork out of organization. These trends are a lot less about making your belongings ‘out of sight, out of mind’ and much more about supporting the demands of everyday life. From layout-defining joinery to unexpected details, they balance practicality with elevated design.

So, what are the home storage trends for 2026 — and how should you translate them for your own space? Read on, and let’s get organized...

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1. Built-In Bedrooms

In this mid-century inspired project, one side of the bed functions as a headboard and the other bespoke drawers. (Image credit: Jeremiah Unrah, Project: Matters of Space)

Storage needs to function faultlessly in rooms designed for relaxation. Bespoke, double-sided bed frames are a key storage trend to watch — functioning as a headboard on one side and as a storage unit on the other, these dressing room-inspired designs are now appearing in projects across the globe.

“This style of casework is very much now,” reveals interior designer PJ Roden, principal of Matters of Space. “While there’s always been a need for organized, multi-functional furniture, clients are increasingly drawn to more specialized cabinetry.”

“Built-in beds and dressing spaces give everything their place, from purse collections to watches,” the Los Angeles-based interior designer explains. “Making wardrobes a central part of a bedroom opens up larger spaces and improves flow. You get the benefits of a full walk-in wardrobe but without any of the constraints.”

2. Integrated Lighting

Illuminated storage provides a practical alternative to searching through cupboards and cabinets. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies, Project: Blakes London)

When it comes to practicality, the inside of wardrobes, cabinets, and cupboards matters just as much as the outside. Designers are paying increasing attention to the inner workings of storage and giving them just as much consideration as outward appearance.

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“There’s a growing appetite to elevate internal storage,” explains Reuben Ward, lead designer at Blakes London. “Opening a beautifully crafted cupboard to reveal a lesser quality interior feels quietly jarring, so getting the internals right is not only about maximizing storage but creating harmony within your overall scheme.”

One key trend is integrated lighting, which has moved out from kitchen and bathroom shelving into larger-scale solutions for bedrooms and hallways. “A soft internal glow, activated when a door is opened, enhances usability and makes everyday life more considered and luxurious,” Reuben adds. And it doesn't have to be expensive — motion sensor lights are readily available on Amazon.

Reuben Ward Social Links Navigation Lead Designer, Blakes London A trained architect, Reuben's work with Blakes London involves layout planning and maximizing space on floor plans. He is a central member of a team designing kitchens, dressing rooms and other storage-first spaces.

3. Fluted Glass, but Freestanding

Fluted glass is moving from the kitchen into other spaces in the home, bringing a lighter look than solid wood. (Image credit: Elizabeth Neilsen, Project: Cojot Designs)

In smaller spaces, storage should recess at least somewhat into the background. The rising trend for freestanding furniture with fluted-glass fronts (which, of course, started in the kitchen) echoes this desire and respects the principles of visual weight.

“Fluted glass is great when you want to get organized but keep your space visually light,” explains interior designer Lea Cojot. “In smaller spaces and circulation areas, especially, wood and opaque pieces just end up feeling heavy. Fluted glass, on the other hand, adds real texture and allows you to store belongings without blocking anything off.”

To emphasize this sense of lightness, opt for lower-height storage furniture that sits below eye-level. This provides an extra surface in your space, too, which should be used for a curated display rather than piles of clutter. “Keep it subtle,” advises Lea.

4. Wooden Hardware

Swapping metal pulls for wooden ones adds a layer of textural interest in modern kitchens and bathrooms. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski, Project: Laura Stephens)

While metallic handles and cabinet pulls aren’t exactly disappearing from our kitchens and modern bathrooms, we’re certainly noticing a subtle move away from brass, chrome, and steel. Instead, wooden hardware is lending these spaces a softer, more organic look without compromising on practicality.

“There’s definitely a growing shift away from standard metal hardware and toward richer, more tactile materials instead,” agrees London-based interior designer Laura Stephens. In the kitchen pictured above, walnut handles add depth and tonal variation that metallics would struggle to deliver.

“We’re now drawn to elements that feel warmer and more characterful, especially on storage furniture and in hard-working spaces that we might previously have been purely functional or uniform in,” she adds.

5. Carved-Out Spots

Utilize every square inch of space by taking advantage of otherwise redunant corners. (Image credit: Rachael Smith, Project: Hutley & Humm)

Awkward corners and existing alcoves offer obvious storage opportunities: suspend floating shelves and create a bookcase, say, or slot in a perfectly proportioned cabinet. However, more and more projects now feature niches that architects and designers have purposefully created themselves.

“Areas that were once overlooked are now being treated as spaces to add function and personality,” explains Melissa Hutley from interior design studio Hutley & Humm. “As clients look to maximize every square inch of space, there’s a real shift toward carving out otherwise dead spaces.”

“Creating unexpected nooks is an incredibly clever use of space, which is why they’re resonating so strongly,” says Melissa. Rather than giving them over to pure function, they often become real focal points too. The home bar area here, for example, catches the eye and becomes a social area as much as a functional one. “This storage trend offers an opportunity for real personality and joy,” says Melissa.

Melissa Hutley Social Links Navigation Co-Founder, Hutley & Humm Working alongside her partner Charlie Humm, Melissa creates layered interiors ranging from period properties to compact contemporary cottages. The pair are known for creating practical spaces without compromising individuality.

Storage trends for 2026 combine gorgeous forms with ingenious function. These looks aren’t simply about squirrelling away clutter; they’re nudges to make organization look better and spaces function in a way that simply makes more sense.

Need more inspiration? Take a look at our pick of the latest home organization trends, packed with advice on getting every space in order.

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