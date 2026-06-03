Minimalism has its place and time, but currently, interiors are taking on a more characterful persona. Everything from paint color to how you dress your windows can benefit from a little decorative curation. So, as we look for clever ways to block the summer light, don't get stuck on purely functional blinds; once deemed 'fussy', the subtle flair of curtain valances is back, baby.

Sure, frilly curtain valances may bring to mind stuffy rooms in the 1980s, but as with all curtain trends, it's possible to make it work in contemporary interiors. Sure, a full box-style valance probably still doesn't scream 2026, but a little extra, ruffled fabric across the top of your modern window treatment? Now that we can get on board with.

That's right — a ruffle-top curtain isn't the fussy faux pas that'll date your space; it's the finishing touch that adds much-needed whimsy back into your room. Here's how designers are styling them in 2026.

These curtain valances have a very relaxed and semi-sheer style that keeps the bedroom light and airy while still adding character. (Image credit: Lillie Thompson. Design: Chloe Tozer, CLO Studios)

The main reason we're seeing this ruffle-top curtain style come back is that people are looking for window treatments that feel softer and more decorative again, rather than purely functional.

It's like decorating with sheer curtains, lace detailing, or gothic romance-inspired draping aesthetic — ruffle-top curtains show that you've thought about all the details to give your space a design-forward edge.

"There's something slightly nostalgic and romantic about them, but they can still feel really fresh when styled in the right way," adds Design Lab by Livingetc stylist Iokasti Sotirakopoulou. It doesn't have to be a weighty ruffle or heavy fabric; a simple layer or natural material makes this curtain feel more contemporary.

These colorful gingham curtains are already a playful statement, but the ruffle valance gives them a little more visual interest that completes the room. (Image credit: Mattia Aquila for Pierre Frey)

"I'd keep the rest of the space quite relaxed and pared back, with softer neutral tones, textured materials, and more contemporary, organic forms to stop the curtains from feeling too traditional," Iokasti adds.

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Perhaps a patterned curtain to lean into the playfulness or a raw linen that feels more aligned with modern coastal design. The goal is to let the ruffle-top curtain do the talking without competing with the rest of the scheme.

For instance, a color-drenched space would provide a tonal backdrop for curtain valances to stand out, or add curved shapes and modern lighting trends alongside your ruffle valances to bring the room back to 2026.

"I also think hanging them slightly higher and letting the fabric fall more naturally makes the whole look feel much more effortless and current," Iokasti says. Hanging curtains this way makes it more about the draping effect, whereas a ruffle-top, valance style on a cafe curtain may read more cottage-core.

"Personally, I love using curtains like this in bedrooms or quieter spaces where you want the room to feel softer, warmer, and more layered," says Iokasti. Need a few ideas to get started? Below are nine ways to shop this curtain while keeping that stylish, contemporary touch.

In cooler months, a ruffle-top curtain in a darker or heavier fabric can be a fabulous doorway curtain idea to keep warmth in. (Image credit: Tori Murphy)

Whether you are seasonally switching your curtains or just looking for ways to give your windows a little more character, the resurgence of the ruffle-top curtain is certainly a step towards a charming, more storied interior.

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