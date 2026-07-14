Okay, as someone who never really gave much thought to window treatments, I've now become completely convinced they're the detail that can make or break a space. A pattern can bring an otherwise plain space to life, while a sheer layer adds depth and flexibility — it's a design superpower. But not all curtains are created equal, and if you're looking for somewhere to shop, don't overlook Anthropologie's curtain range.

Known for its on-trend fashion and fun homewares, Anthropologie is a great place to buy curtains if you're looking for something eye-catching. And while a lot can lean a little 'cottage-core', if you dig hard enough (and I have), you can actually find everything from relaxed, raw-edged linen and simple sheers to extravagant floral patterns and colorful plaids.

But don't worry about decision paralysis — I've scoured Anthropologie's curtain collection, finding the brand's best sellers as well as designs that tap into the latest curtain trends. Below is a curated edit of 24 of the best Anthropologie curtains in a range of materials, patterns, colors, and lengths. Whether you're looking for a cafe curtain for your kitchen or some stylish fabric to block the morning sun, you'll find it here.

The best window dressings marry form and function. You have what you need to block the light and add a little privacy, but you will also hopefully have an elevated design moment to uplift the room. There are so many styles of curtains to choose from, but it helps when you've got a lot of stylish options — for that, we can say 'thank you, Anthropologie'.

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