When dressing your windows, a layered treatment will always look more expensive. Layering curtains allows you to experiment with different prints and fabrics, while also providing functional flexibility. And the best way to hang multiple curtains in a streamlined, stylish manner is with a sleek double curtain rod.

Simply put, a double curtain rod is exactly what it sounds like — two connected rails that allow you to place one curtain behind the other. "The two rods sit at different depths from the wall, so both layers hang cleanly without bunching against each other," adds Samuel Ficek, a curtain expert and managing director of UK-based PoleDesign.

Sounds super functional, right? It is. Of course, you can buy something that simply does the job, but there are plenty of design-forward double curtain rods that will elevate your layered window treatment even more. (Curtain hardware is too often overlooked.) And that's where I come in; I'm paid to find stylish options for even the most functional of things in our homes, and you bet I found some expensive-looking, but not necessarily expensive, double curtain rods to shop.

How to Choose the Right Style Double Curtain Rod

Layering curtains with a double curtain rod maximizes both form and function. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Studio Emblem & Co.)

When choosing the right curtain rails, think of hardware as the jewelry of the room. A double curtain rod in a finish like warm bronze or polished brass brings that final layer of sophistication that ties everything together. Perhaps a double curtain rod with intricate detailing will make traditional living room curtains sing.

"It's worth keeping in mind that when using traditional wall-fixed poles, they will project quite far from the wall, and this can look a little unbalanced in smaller rooms," notes Samuel Ficek. "Ceiling-fixed tracks in a double curtain rod style (like this track from Dunelm) can work well for this, as it won't stick out as far."

For the treatments themselves, "I love playing with contrast — a soft, neutral sheer underneath with a more textured or patterned drape on the outer rod," says interior designer and co-founder of Everham, Haley Weidenbaum. It creates that layered, custom look that feels intentional rather than assembled.

Once you've got a stylish double curtain rod in place, all that's left is mixing and matching with your favorite curtains trends for a layered window treatment that's curated, characterful, and practical.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Haley Weidenbaum Social Links Navigation Designer and Founder Haley Weidenbaum is an interior designer and the co-founder of the custom window treatment company, Everhem. Everham was founded in Los Angeles in 2019 by Haley and her husband, Adam, with a simple belief guiding how they approach curtains: window treatments are transformative — and deserve the same intention as every other design decision.

There are more ways to hang curtains than meets the eye, but if you want a cheat sheet to a more stylishly layered treatment, then double curtain rods will be your best friend.

For more inspiration, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.