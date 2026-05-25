Once a Church, This Elegant Rotterdam Home Combines Inspiring Architecture and Modern Design in the Most Divine Way
Once a church, this Dutch home expertly balances grandeur with contemporary style
"It felt like a building with both a story and a future," say the owners of this expansive home, set amid a leafy garden overlooking Rotterdam’s harbor within a four-storey, double-fronted former chapel.
Walking through the first-floor enfilade of living spaces of the modern home, where gracious proportions and original features meet confident, contemporary furniture, that pleasing tension between tradition and modernity seems perfectly expressed.
"We were drawn to the building’s scale, its classical layout and its strong architectural presence," say the owners, who both work in food manufacturing. "We’ve lived in Rotterdam for many years, and we love this part of the city for its historic elegance — but finding a space that could function as both a home and a workplace is no small task."
The space that fitted the bill turned out to have had a chequered history: originally built as a grand townhouse in the 1920s, it was later transformed into a church, before being adapted for office and commercial use.
"Each of these phases left traces — from stained glass to wood paneling — that informed the way the building would be reimagined," say the owners. "We knew the key was to clearly zone the interiors into areas for living, working, and entertaining, while keeping strong visual connections between them."
The couple asked Judith van Mourik to unlock their home’s potential. The interior architect, who formerly ran her own fashion styling agency, is known for her ability to contemporize historic spaces.
"The house has so much natural allure, such as moldings, high ceilings, marble fireplaces, and wainscotting," she reflects. "I wanted to preserve that stateliness, but counter it with something warmer, more inviting, more modern."
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Those humanizing touches come in the form of aged brass, deep-pile rugs, circular shapes, wood, and natural stone. They are incorporated both for impact and coziness — a tightrope not always easy to walk. "Those materials add warmth, while contrasting with the formal architecture," says Judith. "Plus, I like to combine opposites. Elegance with rawness, classic with modern, luxury with vintage. That’s what makes an interior interesting."
Design-led furniture pieces, often upholstered in a pop of color, allow for a space that straddles the gap between warm and architectural. "The building itself guided the shapes, while color was used to emphasize depth and rhythm in the rooms," shares Judith.
In much the same way that this home reflects the owners’ multifaceted lifestyle, so its many personalities have now been reconciled into one cohesive whole. "Being bolder with color and materials and not shying away from the grandeur of the building has really paid off," say the owners.
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Specializing in interiors, travel, food, lifestyle and thought pieces, Emma J Page is a UK journalist, editor and commissioning editor. She has a prolific freelance career, writing for publications including Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, The Times Magazine, House & Garden, The World of Interiors, Stella, Architectural Digest, The Telegraph Magazine, Food & Travel and Evening Standard among many others. An influential voice among a number of genres, she regularly writes trends pieces, in-depth profiles, homes stories and interiors news. Her first book, London Shopfronts, in collaboration with photographer Rachael Smith, was published in autumn 2021 by Hoxton Mini Press.