IKEA Just Launched This Floor Lamp That Switches From Design-y Uplighter to Practical Reading Lamp Thanks to One Hidden Detail

Part of the newly-launched IKEA PS Collection, this flexible floor lamp is sure to sell out

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Lex Pott ikea PS collection adjustable floor lamp
(Image credit: IKEA)

After a ten-year hiatus, IKEA is officially back with the latest rendition of the iconic PS Collection, which I was lucky enough to preview ahead of the launch. And, while each of the 44 designs had its own unique appeal, there was one in particular I haven't been able to stop thinking about.

Designed by Lex Pott, the Floor Uplighter may appear simple upon first glance, but once you look a little closer, you'll quickly realize it's anything but. Thanks to two completely discreet hinges, this lamp can be twisted and turned, transforming from an uplighter to a spotlight to a reading lamp, all with a simple shift. It's one of those products you can't believe didn't exist before, and you will want to add it to just about every room in your home.

Centered on the theme of playful functionality, the IKEA PS Collection is all about exploration, innovation, and excitement, and each design offers a unique take on the concept, blending a joyful visual language with forward-thinking, modern design solutions. "It's a joint sort of feeling in the room when you see a product, where people are drawn in, and you see there's an interaction and maybe even a smile on the face," says Maria O'Brian, the creative lead behind this year's collection. There's an element of surprise in these designs, something that makes them different enough to catch your attention, while still being simple enough to work in any home — and that's exactly what this product does so well.

Lex Pott's 'Lamp That Bends'

Designer, lex pott alongside his IKEA PS Collection lamp in cobalt blue

The designer, Lex Pott, alongside his creation for this year's IKEA PS Collection.

(Image credit: IKEA)

You know you're onto a winner when your design actually sparks annoyance amongst your colleagues. And that was exactly the case with Lex Pott's genius, bendable floor lamp. In fact, not one, but three other IKEA designers told me their biggest regret was not coming up with the Scandinavian lighting design themselves. And I can see why. Surprisingly simple, and yet undeniably original.

For Lex, the opportunity to design for IKEA's PS Collection was a chance for real exploration and experimentation. "I literally grew up with it," he says of the earlier collections, several of which were released while he was completing his studies. So, when it came to creating his own contribution, it only made sense to refer back to what had come before.

"The common denominator was explicit exploration and experimentation," he tells me, a theme that is certainly present in his designs. "There are a lot of icons that came out of it, but at the same time, it provided me a lot of freedom to think openly and use that heritage and legacy towards new openings," he explains.

"Each PS represents signs of the time," notes Lex, and, with this collection, there is a certain element of optimism and playfulness that feels particularly prevalent. In its saturated tones and secretly flexible form, this lamp challenges your expectations, inviting an element of play into your home. Equally prevalent across the designs, though, is a focus on small-space solutions, but not as you may expect.

It was important for Maria that this collection didn't simply miniaturize products, but offered new, creative ways to make the most of your available space — something this lamp does uniquely well. Describing their modern approach to small-space living, Maria says, "Lex's lamp, for example, is three lamps in one. One sort of footprint which is also really smart for a small space living situation, but it doesn't scream 'I'm made for a tiny space'."

Stylish Alternatives

If you ask me, this lamp would be a worthy addition to our list of the best IKEA products.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.