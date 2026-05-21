Portable lamps have quietly changed the way we layer lighting at home. While portable lamps are often loved for their practicality, I think their real strength is how easily they let you place a soft glow exactly where you want it — no need to find an outlet for a standard table lamp. They are not just there to solve the problem of a missing socket, though that is definitely part of the appeal.

From a stylist’s point of view, I would use them in the places that usually get forgotten. They should create a small moment, not just sit there. Style one on a console with a framed piece and a shallow bowl, place one on a dining table instead of candles, or use one on a shelf to softly highlight ceramics, books, or glassware. And now that summer is approaching, they are also perfect for outdoor seating areas after the sun has gone down, adding that soft glow that makes you want to stay outside a little longer.

Of course, battery life still matters, and there are moments when rechargeable lamps are not the right choice for a scheme. I would not rely on one as the main source of light in a room. But as an extra layer of ambience, they are incredibly useful. They move with you, make awkward corners feel intentional, and bring that gentle glow that makes a space feel warmer and, most importantly, more styled.

This is also where you can be a little more playful. A portable lamp is a small piece, so it can definitely carry an unexpected silhouette, a bolder color, or even a sculptural shape, especially if you know where to shop for a table lamp. If a space feels predictable, this is often the kind of detail that shifts the mood.

And if you love the idea but are not sure where to start, I'm more than happy to help. Through Find, our free product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, you can send me your brief and where you would like to place the lamp, and I will put together a curated, shoppable edit tailored to your space.

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