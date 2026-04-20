IKEA's PS collection represents the brand at its best. First revealed back in 1995 at the Milan furniture fair, it's back again in 2026 — now in its tenth iteration. And while the full collection won't be revealed until May 13 (when it hits online and in stores), we've been teased about what's to come with the IKEA PS 2026 Easy Chair, the IKEA PS 2026 Floor Uplighter, and the IKEA PS 2026 Bench, and what's to come looks good.

Following turbulence in the 80s, this collection was (and still is) about the brand returning to its roots (specifically, that iconic blonde pine), and is made up of furniture that's true to a minimalist, Scandinavian style at a low price. It was originally presented under the theme of 'Democratic Design', an ideology that IKEA still holds close: that good design should be accessible to all.

While we don't know everything yet, we're told that the full fresh line-up promises to bring both "function and fun," catering to the way we live today. As I mentioned, an inflatable chair, a trumpet-shaped lamp that bends, and a recyclable bench that rocks have all been revealed at Milan Design Week this week, so let's take a closer look.

IKEA PS 2026 Easy Chair

Image 1 of 2 Unlike its predecessors that pop under pressure, this inflatable chair is designed to last. (Image credit: IKEA) Working with air meant "minimal packaging and overall raw material use," shares Mikael Axellson. (Image credit: IKEA)

When it comes to democratizing design, IKEA designer Mikael Axellson thought you couldn't do much better than working with air; "It’s free, and everyone has access to it," he says. His 'Easy Chair' is a reimagining of the 1990s inflatable furniture trend, though you'd never believe it just by looking at it.

Featuring a sturdy carbon steel frame and a stunning emerald-green textile cover, assembly requires a foot pump and a fair bit of enthusiasm. "An electric pump would’ve made assembly slightly faster and easier," he admits, "but it would have pushed the price higher and, once the chair is ready to use, you’d be left with electronic waste." (That sustainable mindset is a big part of the IKEA PS collection.)

IKEA PS 2026 Floor Uplighter

Inspiration came from playing with the geometry of a cylinder and a simple 45-degree cut. Image credit: IKEA This collection marks Lex Pott's first collaboration with IKEA. Image credit: IKEA

The brainchild of Dutch designer Lex Pott, the 'Floor Uplighter' or 'lamp that bends' scratches that design itch that only a 45-degree cut can. Swivel along two almost-invisible seams, and you can transform the lamp from uplighter to floor lamp to spotlight.

"When you rotate the lamp, it doesn't just change the light, but the atmosphere of the space," the designer explains. "We reduced the design to its clearest possible form, and the function doesn't reveal itself at first glance — but that's where the joy and playfulness live. There are layers that reveal themselves slowly, and an emotional bond that grows the more you live with it."

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It will be available in a chartreuse, deep burgundy, and cobalt blue (safe to say someone has been paying attention to the latest color trends).

IKEA PS 2026 Bench

Image 1 of 2 Consider IKEA's PS 2026 Bench a rocking horse, but for adults. (Image credit: IKEA) "Furniture shouldn't take itself too seriously," says Marta. (Image credit: IKEA)

The aim of IKEA designer Marta Krupińska when dreaming up 'the bench that rocks' was to create something both playful and sustainable. And sometimes, the answer is simple: when constructing the bench, the wood grain is reversed, making it strong enough without metal reinforcement. That, coupled with its natural solid pine finish, means this bench isn't just good-looking, it's also fully recyclable.

But what about fun? "That instinctive childlike impulse to just play is something we rarely express as adults, but it’s so important to have objects that invite that side to come out," says Marta. So, she made the bench rock. "From the first prototype, I noticed people couldn't help themselves," she shares. "They'd sit down, start rocking, then call someone over to try it."



It's hard to pick a favorite so far (and we only know about three pieces from the full collection), but I must admit the inflatable 'Easy Chair' has me in somewhat of a chokehold. Perhaps it's the fact that I grew up in the early 2000s and still vividly remember the coolest girl in school who had an inflatable chair in her room... and this is way cooler.

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