If there's one thing the world could always do with a little bit more of, it's joy. And, following a sneak preview at Milan Design Week, today, IKEA is officially unveiling the full 44-piece PS Collection, focusing on exactly that. This year, for the tenth installment of this brand-defining initiative, IKEA has partnered with 12 different artists for a joyful celebration, where functionality meets fun.

Arguably the most iconic name in interiors, for over 80 years, IKEA has offered homeowners across the globe high-quality, functional designs at a famously accessible price point. They introduced us to Scandi minimalism, long before it became a trend, and have continued to surprise and delight with each new launch. But, while it may be the reliable basics that are known as IKEA's best products, for over 30 years now, IKEA has explored true innovation within design, partnering with designers from across the world for their boundary-pushing PS Collection. Maria O'Brian, creative leader of the most recent iteration, explains, "Central to IKEA PS is the idea that simplicity doesn't have to be boring, but that it can reveal design in its purest and most engaging form. My hope is that through interaction and surprise, this simplicity gives way to discovery, with objects that have multiple functions and unexpected details that make people happy."

IKEA has returned to the core principles of Democratic Design, creating high-quality products that are designed to last, at a price point that's accessible to all. Centered around the idea of 'playful functionality', each of the 44 pieces explores the intersection of playfulness and practicality, finding fun in functionality. These are products designed to bring a smile to your face every day — so long as you can get your hands on one before it sells out.

What is The IKEA PS Collection?

Lukas Bazle's elegant pendant light offers a neutral alternative to the other colorful lighting options in this year's PS Collection. (Image credit: IKEA)

First launched in 1995, following a turbulent era marked by the global effects of the stock exchange crash, the PS Collection was conceived as a way for the Scandinavian design brand to return to its roots and celebrate the unique visual culture of the nation. Suddenly, minimalist interior design was decidedly in vogue, and there was no better time to show the rest of the world how it's done.

The first iteration of the PS Collection saw 18 designers from across Scandinavia coming together to create a line of products that felt both innovative and authentically Scandi. Launched at Milan Design Week under the theme of Democratic Design, the main idea was that high-quality, functional design should be accessible to all. This collection, which included pieces like Thomas Eriksson's now iconic PS 1995 Clock, was an instant success and marked the beginning of a new direction for the brand.

What separates the PS Collection designs from the rest of the range is this ineffable element of surprise present in each piece. Explaning how she selects the designs, Maria tells me, "I would say it's a joint sort of feeling in the room when you see a product where people are drawn in, and you see there's an interaction and maybe even a smile on the face."

Since then, the PS Collections have become a way for the brand to explore new, creative ideas, showcasing the talents of artists and designers from across the world. And while the idea of Democratic Design has remained consistent across each development, themes like 'Unlimited Play' and 'Inside Out-Outside In' have offered up new, unique ways of interpreting this philosophy.

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What to Expect From IKEA's 2026 PS Collection

With Matilda Lindstam Nilsson's chair-bed and Lex Pott's flexible floor lamp, this collection proves that fun can still be practical and adaptable. (Image credit: IKEA)

For the first time since 2017, IKEA is back with the 10th installment of the PS Collection. As ever, the idea of Democratic Design is at the center of the launch, though coupled this year with the theme of 'Playful Functionality,' meaning you can expect the same high-quality designs and approachable price points, with an added touch of fun — something we could all undoubtedly do with some more of.

This theme, Maria tells me, was, in fact, a product of the designs, rather than the other way around. "Once we started looking at the objects in the collection, we saw that the playfulness was there and the functionality was something that was underlying throughout the whole process, so it came out of the project that those two words were kind of what we saw were represented, but also something that had been really important throughout the process, but maybe not specifically nailed down from the start."

In a shift away from the seriousness that once dominated design, while the world feels increasingly uncertain and turbulent, a little bit of playfulism is exactly what the doctor ordered. In this collection, a group of 12 designers from across the globe offer up their own takes on the theme. Full of unique, personal interpretations, each product from the 44-piece collection was conceived with the same goal: to bring more joy to your day-to-day.

We see designers play with color, picking out the hues and tones that bring a smile to their faces, while other artists search for the joy in unexpected shapes and forms, infusing modern, practical designs with a sense of childlike intrigue and wonder. “I was so impressed with all our designers — they took up the task with so much enthusiasm and energy," notes Maria, "Everyone started looking into how we can reduce materials while creating more impact. This IKEA PS collection is all about challenging and being playful while staying simple and creating interesting design."

The sheer variety in the collection goes to show just how many forms joy and pleasure can take, each equally valuable and worthy of celebration. In offering these artists the opportunity to explore their own versions of joy, IKEA has created a collection that actively encourages us to consider what happiness looks like to us, while also inviting us to share in the joy of others.

As well as joy and functionality, the heritage of Scandinavian design also plays a role in this collection; however, it was important to Maria that this didn't mean moving backwards, "I think with IKEA PS we really wanted to dig into where we come from with the Scandinavian heritage, but without being nostalgic, so we really wanted to look at where we come from and take inspiration from that but move it into the future. And the way we did it is by briefing 12 designers to do their version of that and see how that could surprise us in the team briefing, and I think in the end the collection kind of speaks for itself that we got these playful functional objects."

Joining the inflatable chair, rocking bench, and flexible lamp previewed at Milan Design Week is a plethora of playful and practical designs, with something at every point across the spectrum. At the more functional end, you'll find two elegantly designed, solid wooden storage systems from master cabinet maker and designer Friso Wiersma, while Maria Vinka's hand-blown glass vases are an embodiment of pure fairytale whimsy.

For those with limited space, Matilda Lindstam Nilsson's elegant folding chair-bed hybrid will be a standout; the perfect home office sofa bed solution. And, we'd be remiss to not mention Mikael Axelsson's vibrant green inflatable chair, which is sure to become an internet sensation.

Shop Previous Collections

While the full collection is available in UK stores from today, it won't be available to shop online until Friday 22nd May. But, if you missed any of the previous PS collections, these are a few of my favorites to tide you over until then.

IKEA IKEA PS 1995 Clock - Blue 48 Cm $49.99 at IKEA Part of the original 1995 collection, this lamp, designed by Thomas Eriksson, is just as appealing today as it was when it was first released. IKEA IKEA PS 2014 Pendant Lamp - Black 35 cm $69.99 at IKEA $79.99 at IKEA $79.99 at IKEA From the 2014 'On The Move' collection, David Wahl's pendant light opens up to reveal a fragmented, spaceship-like orb with just a simple pull on the attached strings. IKEA IKEA PS LÖMSK Swivel Armchair - White/red $99.99 at IKEA You're never too young to appreciate good design. Designed by Monika Mulder, this egg-like swivel chair comes with an adjustable hood, so it can double-up as your little one's new favorite hiding place.

When so much of life feels so inescapably serious, a collection that is so unashamedly and undeniably centered around having fun couldn't feel like more of a breath of fresh air. Just like good design, joy should be accessible to all, and this collection brings that belief to life.

And for more newly-launched products we're loving, IKEA's TERRSJÖ Kitchen Door Fronts are giving serious designer looks without the price tag.

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