Did IKEA Just Quietly Launch Its Most On-Trend Kitchen Door Fronts Yet? They're Giving High-End Designer Looks, but Without the Price Tag

IKEA's TERRSJÖ accent kitchen fronts are an affordable way to create a bespoke-looking space

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small modern kitchen with red, wave-pattern cabinet doors from IKEA
(Image credit: IKEA)

Ribbed, slatted, fluted, or waved — however you describe it, there's no denying the fact that this textured finish has become one of the most popular design trends out there. From islands to sideboards and cabinets, there's no avoiding it, and honestly, why would you want to? This is one of those trends that's popular for a reason, and we've just found one of the most affordable ways to bring it into your home.

TERRSJÖ textured kitchen door fronts, launched this month by IKEA, offer a simple, cost-effective way to bring this increasingly popular finish to your space. The range of fronts covers every storage solution your space could need, designed to fit IKEA's METOD kitchen series, and all with the same warm terracotta-toned, textured waves.

While before, this trend had been reserved for luxurious, custom-designed kitchens, this IKEA collection opens it up to the masses, letting us all get in on the look, and I predict the IKEA TERRSJO Door is going to be a big new style for the brand.

More Textured Finish Options for Your Kitchen

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The textured finish of IKEA's TERRSJÖ doors is one of the many kitchen cabinet trends we're seeing dominate modern spaces this year — and we're absolutely here for it. And for more design inspiration, subscribe to our newsletter, and all the latest will be delivered directly to your inbox.

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Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.