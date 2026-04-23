Ribbed, slatted, fluted, or waved — however you describe it, there's no denying the fact that this textured finish has become one of the most popular design trends out there. From islands to sideboards and cabinets, there's no avoiding it, and honestly, why would you want to? This is one of those trends that's popular for a reason, and we've just found one of the most affordable ways to bring it into your home.

TERRSJÖ textured kitchen door fronts, launched this month by IKEA, offer a simple, cost-effective way to bring this increasingly popular finish to your space. The range of fronts covers every storage solution your space could need, designed to fit IKEA's METOD kitchen series, and all with the same warm terracotta-toned, textured waves.

While before, this trend had been reserved for luxurious, custom-designed kitchens, this IKEA collection opens it up to the masses, letting us all get in on the look, and I predict the IKEA TERRSJO Door is going to be a big new style for the brand.

IKEA TerrsjÖ Door - Red-Brown Wave Pattern 40x60 Cm $85 at IKEA $122 at IKEA $134 at IKEA $140 at IKEA Together with IKEA's iconic METOD kitchen series, this is a seriously easy way to upgrade your IKEA kitchen into something that feels intentional, welcoming, and super stylish. It's not just the textured fronts that make this design so on-trend; the warm, burnt-orange color also feels in line with the earthy color schemes designers all seem to be loving in their kitchen designs of late. The undulating surface brings a sense of movement to the space, which is sometimes lacking in modern kitchens, typically dominated by flat, one-dimensional surfaces. Unlike other budget kitchen options, this design has that sense of depth and complexity that we all strive for in our homes, and proves that you don't have to splash the cash to achieve it. Plus, for a more cohesive, seamless finish, these door fronts come with matching knobs that blend right in with the surface.

More Textured Finish Options for Your Kitchen

IKEA METOD Wall Cabinet With Shelves - 2 Doors £91 at ikea.com This finish is at its most effective when it's applied to the whole space, and these wall cabinets allow you to maximize your kitchen storage while maintaining a sleek, cohesive design. The wave pattern looks particularly striking when continued across a whole run, so try to find one wall to dedicate to upper cabinet storage. Plus, it comes with the same matching knobs for that seamless look. Mobilar Waterproof Custom Ikea Fronts With 3d Geometric Circles for Japandi Kitchens £163.79 at Etsy Affiliate US Etsy is a gold mine for genius home finds, and these are one of my favorite discoveries as of late. Also designed to fit right onto your IKEA METOD cabinets, these custom doors have a cool Japandi style and will make your kitchen look way more expensive than it actually is. The brand has plenty of different designs to choose from, and offer a custom color-match service, so you can find your perfect kitchen color. Mustard Made The Mixer Locker £449 at Heal's Although this fluid finish looks beautiful on a variety of materials, there is something especially lovely about the classic look of a reeded glass cabinet. It offers just the right amount of transparency, while still gently blurring whatever lies behind the doors. And, on this locker, it adds a softness that offsets the metal frame — it would also make for a lovely freestanding piece for your modern kitchen.

Alternative Styles for Anywhere in the Home

DUSK Evie 3 Door Sideboard £233 at Dusk.com This finish doesn't have to be reserved solely for the kitchen, either. It looks just as good as a textural accent in your living room or dining room, and this sideboard is just the piece for the job. The matte, taupe finish and gold hardware offer a more luxurious take on the trend, though the price tag is still pretty wallet-friendly. Dunelm Tarla Extra Wide Sideboard £599 at Dunelm Amp up the movement and fluidity with this warm, mango wood sideboard. Not only does it have that same reeded wooden front, but the structure itself is waved, for an even more striking look. With its cool, timeless finish and rich textural details, this is a great way for a minimalist to add texture to a room. But it's not all form over function; this generously sized design has more than enough space to store away all your clutter, so your home can look as sleek as possible. A2 Beam Side Table, White Lacquer, White Base £2,195.10 at nordicnest.com This striking, modern design comes in a range of options, so you can tweak it to suit your space. Not only does it come in white, gray, and green, but you can also swap out the legs for a low-slung plinth. Or, to make it feel extra luxurious, why not add on a Carrera marble top? It's a sure-fire way to upgrade the piece, and there are so many colors that go with white marble, too. The one thing that remains consistent across all these options is the sleek, fluted finish running across the design.

The textured finish of IKEA's TERRSJÖ doors is one of the many kitchen cabinet trends we're seeing dominate modern spaces this year — and we're absolutely here for it. And for more design inspiration, subscribe to our newsletter, and all the latest will be delivered directly to your inbox.

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