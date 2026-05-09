Introducing Livingetc Unlocked — Your Invitation into the Most Beautiful Homes

If you're a longstanding Livingetc fan, you might remember our House Tours events, where we invited readers into some of the UK's most design-forward properties to have a snoop at the interior design. Well, we've got news. House Tours has evolved, and this year, we're launching the all-new and improved Livingetc Unlocked.

Livingetc Unlocked is a two-day event, running across 10-11 September 2026, and, yes, we're still giving our readers the chance to tour some incredible homes, this time all situated in London's Clapham. As well as this insider access, Livingetc Unlocked includes a standout programme of designer talks and hands-on workshops, including names such as interior designer Sophie Paterson and former Vogue Fashion Director and founder of Collagerie Lucinda Chambers.

Tickets for Livingetc Unlocked are now on sale, with early bird discounts available across both standard and VIP tickets until 30th June, or until tickets sell out.

The Houses

This year's four curated homes are all in a walkable pocket in the heart of Clapham. Expect brilliant architecture, a unique sense of style, and design inspiration for your own home from each stop on the Livingetc Unlocked tour. It's your opportunity to look around some of London's best homes in person.

House 1 The Art Collector's Home House 2 The Modern Family Home House 3 The Home for Entertaining House 4 The Interior Designer's Home

Talks and Workshops

You can meet the Livingetc team at our Hub, too.

Alongside the Livingetc Unlocked house tours, you'll also have access to talks and hands-on workshops from leading figures in the design industry and beyond at our Clapham-based hub. Topics include everything from how to use colour in your home like a designer, the art of hosting, how to build a creative brand, and even trend forecasts that will give your home the edge.

There are even more speakers and workshop hosts to be announced in due course, so stay tuned for further announcements.

Interior Designer Sophie Paterson Interior designer Sophie Paterson doesn't just have a thriving design studio known for its elevated, contemporary style, but also a brand that includes hundreds of thousands of followers, a best-selling online course, and much-loved home decor collections. Stylist and designer Lucinda Chambers A former Fashion Director at Vogue, stylist and tastemaker Lucinda Chambers went on to found online platform Collagerie, a site that curates the best in design and style, across mediums including fashion and interiors. She's an expert at bringing fashion's style sensibility into the home.

The Tickets

More details for this year's Livingetc Unlocked will be revealed soon, so to stay in the loop, why not sign up for the Livingetc newsletter?