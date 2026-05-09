Introducing Livingetc Unlocked — Your Invitation into the Most Beautiful Homes
Tickets are now on sale for Livingetc Unlocked, our new event taking you through the front doors of some of London's most brilliantly designed properties
If you're a longstanding Livingetc fan, you might remember our House Tours events, where we invited readers into some of the UK's most design-forward properties to have a snoop at the interior design. Well, we've got news. House Tours has evolved, and this year, we're launching the all-new and improved Livingetc Unlocked.
Livingetc Unlocked is a two-day event, running across 10-11 September 2026, and, yes, we're still giving our readers the chance to tour some incredible homes, this time all situated in London's Clapham. As well as this insider access, Livingetc Unlocked includes a standout programme of designer talks and hands-on workshops, including names such as interior designer Sophie Paterson and former Vogue Fashion Director and founder of Collagerie Lucinda Chambers.
Tickets for Livingetc Unlocked are now on sale, with early bird discounts available across both standard and VIP tickets until 30th June, or until tickets sell out.
The Houses
This year's four curated homes are all in a walkable pocket in the heart of Clapham. Expect brilliant architecture, a unique sense of style, and design inspiration for your own home from each stop on the Livingetc Unlocked tour. It's your opportunity to look around some of London's best homes in person.
Talks and Workshops
Alongside the Livingetc Unlocked house tours, you'll also have access to talks and hands-on workshops from leading figures in the design industry and beyond at our Clapham-based hub. Topics include everything from how to use colour in your home like a designer, the art of hosting, how to build a creative brand, and even trend forecasts that will give your home the edge.
There are even more speakers and workshop hosts to be announced in due course, so stay tuned for further announcements.
Interior designer Sophie Paterson doesn't just have a thriving design studio known for its elevated, contemporary style, but also a brand that includes hundreds of thousands of followers, a best-selling online course, and much-loved home decor collections.
A former Fashion Director at Vogue, stylist and tastemaker Lucinda Chambers went on to found online platform Collagerie, a site that curates the best in design and style, across mediums including fashion and interiors. She's an expert at bringing fashion's style sensibility into the home.
The Tickets
More details for this year's Livingetc Unlocked will be revealed soon, so to stay in the loop, why not sign up for the Livingetc newsletter?
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Hugh is Livingetc.com’s editor. With 8 years in the interiors industry under his belt, he has the nose for what people want to know about re-decorating their homes. He prides himself as an expert trend forecaster, visiting design fairs, showrooms and keeping an eye out for emerging designers to hone his eye. He joined Livingetc back in 2022 as a content editor, as a long-time reader of the print magazine, before becoming its online editor. Hugh has previously spent time as an editor for a kitchen and bathroom magazine, and has written for “hands-on” home brands such as Homebuilding & Renovating and Grand Designs magazine, so his knowledge of what it takes to create a home goes beyond the surface, too. Though not a trained interior designer, Hugh has cut his design teeth by managing several major interior design projects to date, each for private clients. He's also a keen DIYer — he's done everything from laying his own patio and building an integrated cooker hood from scratch, to undertaking plenty of creative IKEA hacks to help achieve the luxurious look he loves in design, when his budget doesn't always stretch that far.