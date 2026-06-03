Last summer, tomato was the theme on everyone's palette. The juicy fruit went from being just another salad ingredient to the main character of most home fragrance stories. And while it used to be all about the earthy sweetness of the tomato, this year I'm calling on the green vine to scent my space.

Luckily for me, Jo Malone London just launched a redesigned Green Tomato Vine Candle and Reed Diffuser in limited edition ceramic vessels that elevate the fragrance experience of the tomato scent trend.

So, if you want to make your home smell good for the season, and dress up the way you curate your indoor atmosphere, this is my recommendation of the moment.

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Alongside the Green Tomato Vine collection, Jo Malone has also launched a delicious Velvety Butternut Cologne that took my breath away. But until they answer my prayers and turn it into a room spray, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to keep up with all things chic home fragrance.