Jo Malone London Just Gave the Tomato Vine Scent Trend a New Look in These Vibrant Limited Edition Ceramics
And after smelling the scents in person, it might be the best way to revisit the fragrance this season
Last summer, tomato was the theme on everyone's palette. The juicy fruit went from being just another salad ingredient to the main character of most home fragrance stories. And while it used to be all about the earthy sweetness of the tomato, this year I'm calling on the green vine to scent my space.
Luckily for me, Jo Malone London just launched a redesigned Green Tomato Vine Candle and Reed Diffuser in limited edition ceramic vessels that elevate the fragrance experience of the tomato scent trend.
So, if you want to make your home smell good for the season, and dress up the way you curate your indoor atmosphere, this is my recommendation of the moment.
I adore Jo Malone's Townhouse Green Tomato Vine, but this glossy green ceramic version brings the fragrance into your design story, too. It feels vibrant, botanical and clean — just like the notes that sit within.
The best reed diffusers deliver on fragrance and facade. And this gorgeous green look from Jo Malone is such a beautiful way to make your kitchen smell fresh all the time.
And if you want something brand new to make your bathroom smell good, let me introduce you to this lush Tomato Leaf Hand Wash. It's especially suited to a powder room, so your guests can marvel at the level of detail in your summer-ready home.
More Green Tomato Home Fragrance to Shop
Aside from having one of the best incense holders, this set from Loewe also holds a pretty green fragrance that adds to the allure of this ritual.
Shaped like a circus tent, this Tomato Leaf Carnival Ceramic Candle from Zesty Lemons London is a fun way to bring the trend home. And bonus points for the candle lid!
Malin+Goetz room sprays are some of my favorites to quickly make my living room smell good. Especially if you're in a pinch with some last-minute hosting.
Flamingo Estate's tomato collection is on my list of designer-approved cleaning products that pack a punch and look good doing it.
Alongside the Green Tomato Vine collection, Jo Malone has also launched a delicious Velvety Butternut Cologne that took my breath away. But until they answer my prayers and turn it into a room spray, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to keep up with all things chic home fragrance.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.