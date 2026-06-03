Jo Malone London Just Gave the Tomato Vine Scent Trend a New Look in These Vibrant Limited Edition Ceramics

And after smelling the scents in person, it might be the best way to revisit the fragrance this season

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A green reed diffuser, scented candles, and hand wash from Jo Malone London in a garden surrounded by green heirloom tomatoes
Last year's tomato girl summer lives on, and I'm here for it.
(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

Last summer, tomato was the theme on everyone's palette. The juicy fruit went from being just another salad ingredient to the main character of most home fragrance stories. And while it used to be all about the earthy sweetness of the tomato, this year I'm calling on the green vine to scent my space.

Luckily for me, Jo Malone London just launched a redesigned Green Tomato Vine Candle and Reed Diffuser in limited edition ceramic vessels that elevate the fragrance experience of the tomato scent trend.

So, if you want to make your home smell good for the season, and dress up the way you curate your indoor atmosphere, this is my recommendation of the moment.

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Alongside the Green Tomato Vine collection, Jo Malone has also launched a delicious Velvety Butternut Cologne that took my breath away. But until they answer my prayers and turn it into a room spray, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to keep up with all things chic home fragrance.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.