I didn't know summer advent calendars were a thing, but I'm now petitioning to make it an annual occurrence. And the culprit behind my new fragrance obsession? The just-launched Summer Essentials from Diptyque.

And it's not just the idea of 10 beautiful seasonal scents waiting to be unwrapped. Aside from making your home smell like summer, this advent calendar of sorts also includes lots of personal perfuming goodness, too.

Design and scent aside, what appeals to me just as much is the thoughtful curation of fragrance. This isn't a mish-mash of random notes that feel out of touch, nor is it filled with any novelty items that feel like an afterthought. This is for the fragrance lovers who wish to elevate ambiance and mood in style.

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Diptyque Summer Essentials £235 at Selfridges Et voila, the launch of the moment! Designed in collaboration with French mosaic artist Mathilde Jonquière, the box features a summery tiled design that trickles onto the classic labels, too. And within sits a treasure chest of bright summer scents.

What's Inside the Diptyque Summer Essentials Kit?

Starting with home fragrance, the Diptyque Summer Essentials Kit includes a Pinède (Pine Grove) Classic Candle with a fresh fragrance to make your entryway smell nice. It also offers a Citronelle (Lemongrass) Small Candle and a Figuier (Fig Tree) Small Candle, too.

Moving on to personal fragrance, it includes a refreshing Citronelle & Geranium Summer Body Spray and an Eau de Sens Hair Mist with notes of patchouli, orange blossom, and angelica root. Plus, a Philosykos Solid Perfume, if you love the maison's classic fig fragrance.

Now for your topical routines, it comes with a Voile Satin Oil, an Eau des Sens Hand Cream, a Philosykos Hand & Body Lotion, and an Eau des Sens Cleansing Body Gel to finish.

So, whether you're in the mood to make your home smell good or you're looking to add some scented moments into your wellness rituals, this kit will help you bring that warm summer feeling into your routine. And if it's just the home fragrance you're after, here's what you're looking for.

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