Diptyque Just Added Five New Permanent Fragrances to Its Collection — And I Think Some of These Notes Will Surprise You
After getting a preview sniff of these fresh scents, I already have two favorites that feel perfect for spring
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Safe to say, it's a glorious day for Diptyque stans (such as myself). This iconic fragrance maison just dropped five scented candles that are here to stay. And when I first got news of this launch, I was surprised at some of the accords wafting through the collection.
Shiso, Rhubarbe, Sésame Noir, Café, and Ortie are the scented candles that have just hit the shelves. And while my nose is definitely partial to two stand-outs, the three remaining are just as exciting for varied palettes.
So, if you're curious about what to expect from this new chapter at Diptyque and which scents this writer is fancying, here's what you need to know.
I'm not usually one for spiced leafy scents (granted, this blended genre is a tad niche), but I was pleasantly surprised by Shiso. "Shiso brings forth an aromatic air with spices and almond, taking you on a journey to its homeland, Asia," says Amanda Morgan, managing director at Diptyque UK. It's by no means a subtle scent, so it might not be right for a sensitive scentscape. But if you like your fragrances bold, Shiso's the one.
I love the smell of rhubarb, and since Diptyque typically takes its inspiration quite authentically, I'm happy to report that it smells strikingly like the real thing. If you're looking for ways to make your home smell like spring, this is your answer.
Black sesame can be a hit or a miss. I've smelled this scent in other formats before, and while this one takes on a warmer vibe, it's no less impressive. "The sesame has an addictive quality, blended with spicy accents that are enveloped in notes of roasted hazelnut," says Amanda. As far as savory scents go, this sesame blend feels like it's been sun toasted in the best way.
The fragrance that surprised me the most in concept and fragrance was Café. While design writer Maya Glantz called out its "almost latte-like" milky accords, the first thing I noticed was the natural smell of the bean itself. I'd light this by evening to make my living room smell cozy.
A little minty, heavily green, with undertones of spice, Ortie (translating to nettle) is a bold choice that will undoubtedly take center stage in your spring scentscape. This herbaceous note is unusual, but its warm throw softens with hints of florals. Another scent that feels timely.
If you're wondering how to implement each fragrance into your scentscape, Amanda tells me that Café would be ideal in a cozy living space to create a warm, comforting atmosphere.
"Sesame Noir has a rich, gourmand accord that also shines in hosting spaces," she says. "And, personally, I’m enjoying Ortie in the office for its green and uplifting notes."
If you ask me, I'd light Rhubarbe in the kitchen or during the dessert course as a scented candle for a dinner party. And use Shiso to make an airy living room smell bright.
And if you want to test each candle before you commit to your favorite new fragrance, I recommend this Set of 5 Miniature Candles. It'll allow you to understand the way each blend evolves and contribute to your interior design.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
More Versatile Fragrances to Shop
Notes: Peach, Pink Apple, Vanilla, Cream
With pome being the fragrance trend for spring, you can also blend some of the more herbaceous notes like Ortie with something a little sweeter like Apple Blush.
Burn Time: 60 to 70 Hours
And if you're all about your coffee, then this Americano Scented Candle from Earl of East's Café Collection is one you should not miss out on. Plus, the candle being in a reusable mug seals the deal.
A balance of elegance and fun works so well when scentmaxxing your home. And since Diptyque takes care of the former, perhaps M&S cocktail candles can carry the latter.
And to stay ahead of the fragrance curve while keeping up with all things design, sign up for our newsletter.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.