Safe to say, it's a glorious day for Diptyque stans (such as myself). This iconic fragrance maison just dropped five scented candles that are here to stay. And when I first got news of this launch, I was surprised at some of the accords wafting through the collection.

Shiso, Rhubarbe, Sésame Noir, Café, and Ortie are the scented candles that have just hit the shelves. And while my nose is definitely partial to two stand-outs, the three remaining are just as exciting for varied palettes.

So, if you're curious about what to expect from this new chapter at Diptyque and which scents this writer is fancying, here's what you need to know.

If you're wondering how to implement each fragrance into your scentscape, Amanda tells me that Café would be ideal in a cozy living space to create a warm, comforting atmosphere.

"Sesame Noir has a rich, gourmand accord that also shines in hosting spaces," she says. "And, personally, I’m enjoying Ortie in the office for its green and uplifting notes."

If you ask me, I'd light Rhubarbe in the kitchen or during the dessert course as a scented candle for a dinner party. And use Shiso to make an airy living room smell bright.

And if you want to test each candle before you commit to your favorite new fragrance, I recommend this Set of 5 Miniature Candles. It'll allow you to understand the way each blend evolves and contribute to your interior design.

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More Versatile Fragrances to Shop

A balance of elegance and fun works so well when scentmaxxing your home. And since Diptyque takes care of the former, perhaps M&S cocktail candles can carry the latter.

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