Diptyque Just Added Five New Permanent Fragrances to Its Collection — And I Think Some of These Notes Will Surprise You

After getting a preview sniff of these fresh scents, I already have two favorites that feel perfect for spring

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A wooden dining table with glass candles and vessels with rhubarb, coffee beans, sesame, nettle, and shiso
Fruity, spicy, green, sweet, and woody — there's something for almost every olfactory palette.
(Image credit: Diptyque)

Safe to say, it's a glorious day for Diptyque stans (such as myself). This iconic fragrance maison just dropped five scented candles that are here to stay. And when I first got news of this launch, I was surprised at some of the accords wafting through the collection.

Shiso, Rhubarbe, Sésame Noir, Café, and Ortie are the scented candles that have just hit the shelves. And while my nose is definitely partial to two stand-outs, the three remaining are just as exciting for varied palettes.

So, if you're curious about what to expect from this new chapter at Diptyque and which scents this writer is fancying, here's what you need to know.

If you're wondering how to implement each fragrance into your scentscape, Amanda tells me that Café would be ideal in a cozy living space to create a warm, comforting atmosphere.

"Sesame Noir has a rich, gourmand accord that also shines in hosting spaces," she says. "And, personally, I’m enjoying Ortie in the office for its green and uplifting notes."

If you ask me, I'd light Rhubarbe in the kitchen or during the dessert course as a scented candle for a dinner party. And use Shiso to make an airy living room smell bright.

And if you want to test each candle before you commit to your favorite new fragrance, I recommend this Set of 5 Miniature Candles. It'll allow you to understand the way each blend evolves and contribute to your interior design.

More Versatile Fragrances to Shop

A balance of elegance and fun works so well when scentmaxxing your home. And since Diptyque takes care of the former, perhaps M&S cocktail candles can carry the latter.

And to stay ahead of the fragrance curve while keeping up with all things design, sign up for our newsletter.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.