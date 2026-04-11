M&S Just Turned Its Iconic Cocktail Cans Into Candles, With Fresh, Summery Fragrances to Match
No happy hour required — it’s always the right moment to light these charming cocktail candles
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M&S has some iconic fixtures, both in its homewares section, and its food hall. Its cocktail cans? They're definitely a staple, and for their 40th anniversary, something big was always going to be in the works — the Cocktail Tinny Candle Collection, inspired by customers' all-time favorite canned drinks.
From the tropical Pina Colada to the traditional Gin & Tonic, there is a cocktail candle for everyone. The charming glass jars, finished with a playful pop on lids, make these scented candles a summer essential.
Arriving just in time for al fresco season, each candle honors the original M&S tinny aesthetic. Available for just £10 each and set to burn for 100 hours, these candles are a total steal to gift or save for yourself. It'll make cocktail hour so much more exciting, and here's what you can expect.
From a crisp citrus to hints of botanical juniper, the Gin & Tonic Candle has cool tonic notes bringing a fresh garden lift to any space. It's just the thing to make your living room smell elevated come cocktail hour.
Alternative Cocktail Candles to Shop
Burn Time: 30 to 40 Hours
Anya Hindmarch's candles can be a little eccentric, but this classic take on a Coca Cola candle hits the spot like an ice-cold DC break.
Burn Time: 30 Hours
"As far as cocktail candles go, I always stop and smell this Mimosa Scented Candle from Loewe," says Amiya Baratan, wellness expert at Livingetc. "It's not for the breakfast cocktail puritans, but it smells strikingly similar to the real thing."
Burn Time: 30 to 40 Hours
This fruity cocktail candle features hints of sweet peach, cranberry, and amber in a charming pinstripe design. And if you prefer something more citric, then there's also an Italian Spritz Candle waiting to be lit.
M&S's cocktail candle collection is a treat for alluring scents in playful packaging. Not only will they make your home smell good, but the tinnies also add a charmingly decorative element to any space.
But if you want something a little more minimalist in form and fragrance, then you might want to check out the Kelly Hoppen x M&S candle, too. And to keep up with all the exciting home fragrance launches to come, sign up for our newsletter.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Grace Bishop is an intern at Livingetc. After studying English and American Literature at the University of Kent, she moved to City, University of London to study her masters in Magazine Journalism. Since then, she has interned at Country and Townhouse, focusing on luxury lifestyle. Having worked as an estate agent, Grace has remained obsessed with interiors and is always on the hunt for home décor.