M&S has some iconic fixtures, both in its homewares section, and its food hall. Its cocktail cans? They're definitely a staple, and for their 40th anniversary, something big was always going to be in the works — the Cocktail Tinny Candle Collection, inspired by customers' all-time favorite canned drinks.

From the tropical Pina Colada to the traditional Gin & Tonic, there is a cocktail candle for everyone. The charming glass jars, finished with a playful pop on lids, make these scented candles a summer essential.

Arriving just in time for al fresco season, each candle honors the original M&S tinny aesthetic. Available for just £10 each and set to burn for 100 hours, these candles are a total steal to gift or save for yourself. It'll make cocktail hour so much more exciting, and here's what you can expect.

Alternative Cocktail Candles to Shop

M&S's cocktail candle collection is a treat for alluring scents in playful packaging. Not only will they make your home smell good, but the tinnies also add a charmingly decorative element to any space.

But if you want something a little more minimalist in form and fragrance, then you might want to check out the Kelly Hoppen x M&S candle, too. And to keep up with all the exciting home fragrance launches to come, sign up for our newsletter.