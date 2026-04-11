M&S Just Turned Its Iconic Cocktail Cans Into Candles, With Fresh, Summery Fragrances to Match

No happy hour required — it’s always the right moment to light these charming cocktail candles

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A set of four candles modelled after M&amp;S tinned cocktails
It doesn't have to be five o'clock somewhere to serve these candles up for your scentscape.
(Image credit: M&S)

M&S has some iconic fixtures, both in its homewares section, and its food hall. Its cocktail cans? They're definitely a staple, and for their 40th anniversary, something big was always going to be in the works — the Cocktail Tinny Candle Collection, inspired by customers' all-time favorite canned drinks.

From the tropical Pina Colada to the traditional Gin & Tonic, there is a cocktail candle for everyone. The charming glass jars, finished with a playful pop on lids, make these scented candles a summer essential.

Arriving just in time for al fresco season, each candle honors the original M&S tinny aesthetic. Available for just £10 each and set to burn for 100 hours, these candles are a total steal to gift or save for yourself. It'll make cocktail hour so much more exciting, and here's what you can expect.

Alternative Cocktail Candles to Shop

M&S's cocktail candle collection is a treat for alluring scents in playful packaging. Not only will they make your home smell good, but the tinnies also add a charmingly decorative element to any space.

But if you want something a little more minimalist in form and fragrance, then you might want to check out the Kelly Hoppen x M&S candle, too. And to keep up with all the exciting home fragrance launches to come, sign up for our newsletter.

Grace Bishop
Grace Bishop
Contributing Writer

Grace Bishop is an intern at Livingetc. After studying English and American Literature at the University of Kent, she moved to City, University of London to study her masters in Magazine Journalism. Since then, she has interned at Country and Townhouse, focusing on luxury lifestyle. Having worked as an estate agent, Grace has remained obsessed with interiors and is always on the hunt for home décor. 