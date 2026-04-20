If you've walked (or scrolled) the fragrance aisles of M&S, chances are you've found yourself sniffing the Apothecary range. Distilled into classic amber vessels, these fragrances have been a long-time favorite, and they've just been relaunched to smell better than ever.

The fragrance blends themselves haven't been tweaked, but the concentration has been upped for a long-lasting sensory experience. From the throw on the scented candles to the longevity and the impact, these fragrances are definitely a step up.

I have one on my desk right now, and every few seconds, I'm met with a fresh wave of soothing accords that make it tough to be desensitized. Which means you'll be satisfied with its scent for longer than usual.

The Apothecary collection boasts five moods: Calm, Sleep, Warmth, Restore, and Revive. While the last one leans more into body care, the first four have so much home fragrance to offer. But how to choose? Let's take a look at what each scent evokes.

Calm

Notes: Lavender, Sweet Orange, Clary Sage, Cedar Wood

Speaking of the diffuser at my desk, this is the fragrance it holds. And I can say firsthand it lives up to its name. I will admit that since the scent is supercharged, it's one of the strongest-smelling reed diffusers I've come across. So, if you're sensitive to bold fragrances and used to relying on diffusers in close-contact spaces, I'd place this one a little further than you typically do to enjoy the scent in peace.

Sleep

Notes: Lavender, Jasmine, Vetiver, Eucalyptus

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One of my favorite ways to make a bedroom smell nice and restful is through scents designed for rest. And the Apothecary 'Sleep' range features all the notes for a soothing scentscape that lulls you into a dream. You can light the candle in your bedroom and even spritz this Sleep Pillow Mist for good measure as you wind down for the evening.

Warmth

Notes: Cardamom, Cinnamon Leaf, Sandalwood

There are some downsides to a home smelling clean. And if you feel like your space smells a little too sterile, I'm prescribing Apothecary's 'Warmth'. This fragrance smells comforting and adds a softness to your scentscape that works year-round, but especially around fall. For right now, I recommend layering it with the 'Calm' range for a well-rounded ambiance.

Restore

Notes: Cedarwood, Geranium, Eucalyptus, Lavender

A balanced base is the best way to make your home smell good, regardless of the time of year. And 'Restore' is concocted with fresh and inviting accords that lay a simple yet impactful foundation for scentscaping. The Restore 3 Wick Candle, in particular, will likely make it into your permanent rotation of scents.

More Mood-Based Home Fragrance to Shop

M&S Bed 3 Wick Candle £25 at Marks and Spencer UK Notes: Neroli, Bergamot, Grapefruit, Mandarin Even beyond Apothecary, M&S knows its fragrance. Take this dreamy candle for bedrooms, for example. Oliver Bonas Time to Focus Lavender Scented Candle £22.50 at Oliver Bonas Notes: Lavender, Rosemary, Camphor When it's time to lock in, you can light this pretty candle from Oliver Bonas to set the mood. Loewe Cucumber Small Scented Candle £92 at Selfridges Burn Time: 30 Hours And if you're in the market for something fresh, you can't go wrong with this Cucumber Candle from Loewe.

M&S is having a major moment in the world of home fragrance. From the cocktail candles resembling their hyper-popular tinnies to collaborations like the Kelly Hoppen No.1 Candle, it's a space to watch. And we'll make it that much easier for you through the Livingetc newsletter to fill you in on all the hottest things to come out of this space from this brand and beyond.