12 IKEA Buys That Will Double (if Not Triple) Your Kitchen Storage
Maximize every inch of kitchen space with everything from stackable shelf inserts to slimline trolleys that'll make small kitchens feel bigger
Raise your hand if your kitchen pantry is currently cramped and overflowing with half-used bags of flour, outdated tins, and bottles of who-knows-what. Raise your hand if you can't even see the back of your kitchen cupboards, let alone know what's in there. When it comes to organizing a kitchen, especially a smaller one, it's not always about having more storage, but about how you use it.
It might be known for its furniture hacks, but the storage section is where you'll find some of IKEA's best products. Not only is it brimming with clever buys you didn't know you needed (or even existed), but most of the time, they're super affordable, too. From stackable shelf inserts to slimline trolleys and wall-mounted organizers, these clever products can transform every inch of your kitchen into a functional zone, without the need for a full renovation.
Now, I know storage doesn't sound sexy, but this is a Livingetc edit after all, so not only have I considered each piece's ability to double your kitchen storage, but I've also weighed up how it will look doing it, too. So, this is what you need to add to your cart, whether you've got an IKEA kitchen, or not.
The NISSAFORS trolley has a sleek silhouette and provides even more kitchen storage on wheels. Perfect to use as a mini pantry, coffee station, or even a vegetable store! Because it’s narrow enough to tuck into tight corners, it’s ideal for small kitchens that lack cupboard space.
Pot lids are notoriously difficult to store neatly, but this slim stainless-steel organizer keeps them upright and accessible. It can also be repurposed to store chopping boards and baking trays (or even records in your living room) vertically, which instantly frees up valuable drawer space.
Perfect for renters or tiny kitchens, the NÅLBLECKA is a stylish bamboo countertop organizer, which is ideal for storing spices, bottles, and other items you want close at hand when cooking. There is also a corner unit you can tuck neatly away to make the most of any unused space.
You'd be surprised how much space stackable containers save. IKEA's 365+ range helps maximize shelf height while keeping ingredients visible and easy to access. Transparent containers are particularly useful for reducing clutter and avoiding duplicate purchases, and these are even freezer- and oven-friendly.
The VARIERA shelf insert literally doubles cabinet space by creating an extra tier inside cupboards. Use it for mugs, bowls, plates, or pantry ingredients to stop stacks from toppling over. It’s especially useful in awkwardly tall cabinets with wasted vertical space.
Originally designed for spices, the BEKVÄM rack is surprisingly versatile. You can mount it on unused wall space or inside cupboard doors to store herbs, oils, condiments, or even cling film or foil. It’s a simple way to take smaller items off your countertops while keeping them within easy reach.
These simple handled boxes make chaotic cupboards far easier to manage. Segregate snacks, baking ingredients, sauces, or cleaning products together so you can pull everything out in one go rather than rummaging through shelves. They’re especially effective in deep cabinets where items usually disappear at the back.
Whether you need better pantry organisation, more drawer space, or somewhere to store your seemingly multiplying collection of Tupperware, IKEA’s kitchen storage range demonstrates that you don’t need a full kitchen renovation to make your space feel bigger and more functional.
By investing in some vertical storage, modular organizers, and multi-purpose trolleys, you can completely change how your kitchen works and often for less than the cost of your Friday night takeaway.
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Eve Williams is a London-based journalist and writer covering culture at the intersection of fashion, film, food, interiors, and internet phenomena. She has recently completed her MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. Her work explores emerging shifts in visual culture and contemporary taste... from luxury trends and screen storytelling to the evolving politics of consumption and identity. She has written for Hunger, Hero, 10 Magazine, Polyester Zine, and more.