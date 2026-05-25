Raise your hand if your kitchen pantry is currently cramped and overflowing with half-used bags of flour, outdated tins, and bottles of who-knows-what. Raise your hand if you can't even see the back of your kitchen cupboards, let alone know what's in there. When it comes to organizing a kitchen, especially a smaller one, it's not always about having more storage, but about how you use it.

It might be known for its furniture hacks, but the storage section is where you'll find some of IKEA's best products. Not only is it brimming with clever buys you didn't know you needed (or even existed), but most of the time, they're super affordable, too. From stackable shelf inserts to slimline trolleys and wall-mounted organizers, these clever products can transform every inch of your kitchen into a functional zone, without the need for a full renovation.

Now, I know storage doesn't sound sexy, but this is a Livingetc edit after all, so not only have I considered each piece's ability to double your kitchen storage, but I've also weighed up how it will look doing it, too. So, this is what you need to add to your cart, whether you've got an IKEA kitchen, or not.

Whether you need better pantry organisation, more drawer space, or somewhere to store your seemingly multiplying collection of Tupperware, IKEA’s kitchen storage range demonstrates that you don’t need a full kitchen renovation to make your space feel bigger and more functional.

By investing in some vertical storage, modular organizers, and multi-purpose trolleys, you can completely change how your kitchen works and often for less than the cost of your Friday night takeaway.

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