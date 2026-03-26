I Just Realized I Bought the Wrong Kitchen Organizer — IKEA’s New NÅLBLECKA Storage Is Far More Practical, and It’s Way Cheaper Than What I Paid
IKEA's newly released NÅLBLECKA kitchen organizer doubles your storage space effectively and stylishly, whether inside your cupboard or on your countertop
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I took a notion to sort out a very unorganized cupboard in my kitchen a couple of weekends ago, concluding that one of the main reasons it keeps getting out of control is that, despite the space within the cupboard, nothing is orderly — items are haphazardly stored on top of the other, so I forget what I have, and every time I try and take something out an awful mess ensues. Sound familiar?
We've all been there. The key to an organized kitchen comes down to clever storage, and it was clear I wasn't making use of the vertical space in my cupboards to maximize storage and organizational prowess. So I ordered some cupboard shelf organizers, but was a little underwhelmed when they arrived — they looked a faff to set up and just 'alright' quality. It was only after they had been delivered that I came across the new IKEA NÅLBLECKA Kitchen Countertop Organizer.
What I particularly love about this design is the lip around the shelf's edge, which ensures stored items can't easily slide off and allows for sturdy stacking — not to mention that it only costs £5, which is half what I paid for my original organizer. Needless to say, this was the design I should have ordered.
Size: 23 x 13 x 15 cm
Crafted from sturdy metal and hard-wearing, natural bamboo, this stylish and versatile kitchen storage idea is the space-saving solution to cluttered countertops and cupboards. It doubles your storage space, allowing you to store items below the shelf and on the shelf itself, plus its petite size makes it suitable for any space. Neatly organize jars, spices, or bottles, and stack two together for even more storage without taking up any more space.
Taking advantage of otherwise wasted space is the ultimate way to make your kitchen cabinets more functional — and your countertops, too, particularly if cabinet space is limited. Plus, it's a whole lot better when it looks good.
And you can rely on the Scandinavian design brand for practical, design-forward pieces at an affordable price point. The NÅLBLECKA Countertop Organizer is also compatible with other products in IKEA's NÅLBLECKA range, plus its usage is not limited to the kitchen — it's ideal for any space in the home where you want to keep smaller items neatly stored and organized.
And because of the lip design, you can move or lift the organizer filled with items without fear that everything will fall off, as each shelf is like an individual tray.
As a new product, it only has two reviews to date, but combined, they amount to a 4.5-star rating. One reviewer shared, "Nice little addition to the kitchen to store the mugs." While another added, "Smaller than I was looking for, but still helps with keeping the worktop tidy."
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It may be small, but it is effective, and for £5, I'm considering buying one for several of my cupboards — I may even use it to create my own mini coffee bar.
Alternative Kitchen Organizers
If you're inspired to organize your space but want to explore other options, I've got you covered — here are six more designs that offer extra storage, versatility, and style.
Size: 28 x 28 x 28 cm
This corner style in the NÅLBLECKA series has the tray element on the bottom, too, as well as a larger design that's ideal for utilizing those tricky countertop or cupboard spaces. If used on a countertop, you could style the top shelf with a small plant or candle and create a design moment.
Size: 19.5D x 29.7W x 15.5H cm
This 2-piece stackable storage rack is ideal for storing plates and bowls, as it doesn't include a lip on the shelves. Rated 4.5 stars after over 8,700 reviews, it's praised for its quality, ease of assembly, and the extra space it has helped to create in cupboards and on kitchen countertops. The way the smaller shelf can slide under the larger shelf gives added versatility, too.
Size: 63D x 17W x 40H cm
Another highly rated countertop organizer, this multi-level corner design creates an intentional feature out of the items you want to keep on your worktops. You can also adjust the shelves to suit your space and needs, and the hooks offer a place to hang utensils in an easy-to-reach spot.
Size: 18D x 42W x 43H cm
Crafted from wood and bamboo, this organizer is also available in a three-tier design and is simple yet effective at doubling up on storage while saving valuable space on your counters. Highly rated at 4.7 stars from approaching 4,000 reviews, more reviewers than I could count confirmed that they went on to buy another one (or two).
Size: 27L x 28.5H x 17.5D cm
This Scandi-style storage rack also comes in a larger option and would look just as good in a modern bedroom or bathroom as it does in a kitchen. Crafted from wood, the modern perforated surfaces of the shelves add a layer of elegance and textural charm that's on point for what we're seeing so much of in interiors this year.
Size: 19D x 35W x 38H cm
As well as a handy coffee station, this design is ideal for storing and displaying your sauces and spices on your counters or neatly organizing any number of items in your kitchen cabinets. The lip around the sides and back of the shelves is a nice touch, allowing for easy access from the front, while the sleek design makes it suitable for any style of space.
An uncluttered kitchen is the calmer heart of the home — and any little way that you can bring a bit more calm to your space is a big win for me. For more steps toward a clutter-free kitchen, these are the things people with tidy kitchens always have in them — and they're just as simple as this organizer.
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Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!