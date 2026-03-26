I took a notion to sort out a very unorganized cupboard in my kitchen a couple of weekends ago, concluding that one of the main reasons it keeps getting out of control is that, despite the space within the cupboard, nothing is orderly — items are haphazardly stored on top of the other, so I forget what I have, and every time I try and take something out an awful mess ensues. Sound familiar?

We've all been there. The key to an organized kitchen comes down to clever storage, and it was clear I wasn't making use of the vertical space in my cupboards to maximize storage and organizational prowess. So I ordered some cupboard shelf organizers, but was a little underwhelmed when they arrived — they looked a faff to set up and just 'alright' quality. It was only after they had been delivered that I came across the new IKEA NÅLBLECKA Kitchen Countertop Organizer.

What I particularly love about this design is the lip around the shelf's edge, which ensures stored items can't easily slide off and allows for sturdy stacking — not to mention that it only costs £5, which is half what I paid for my original organizer. Needless to say, this was the design I should have ordered.

IKEA NÅLBLECKA Kitchen Countertop Organizer - Metal/Bamboo $19.99 at IKEA Size: 23 x 13 x 15 cm Crafted from sturdy metal and hard-wearing, natural bamboo, this stylish and versatile kitchen storage idea is the space-saving solution to cluttered countertops and cupboards. It doubles your storage space, allowing you to store items below the shelf and on the shelf itself, plus its petite size makes it suitable for any space. Neatly organize jars, spices, or bottles, and stack two together for even more storage without taking up any more space.

The natural bamboo of the shelf riser adds warmth and makes for a lovely contrast with the black metal legs. (Image credit: IKEA)

Taking advantage of otherwise wasted space is the ultimate way to make your kitchen cabinets more functional — and your countertops, too, particularly if cabinet space is limited. Plus, it's a whole lot better when it looks good.

And you can rely on the Scandinavian design brand for practical, design-forward pieces at an affordable price point. The NÅLBLECKA Countertop Organizer is also compatible with other products in IKEA's NÅLBLECKA range, plus its usage is not limited to the kitchen — it's ideal for any space in the home where you want to keep smaller items neatly stored and organized.

And because of the lip design, you can move or lift the organizer filled with items without fear that everything will fall off, as each shelf is like an individual tray.

As a new product, it only has two reviews to date, but combined, they amount to a 4.5-star rating. One reviewer shared, "Nice little addition to the kitchen to store the mugs." While another added, "Smaller than I was looking for, but still helps with keeping the worktop tidy."

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It may be small, but it is effective, and for £5, I'm considering buying one for several of my cupboards — I may even use it to create my own mini coffee bar.

Alternative Kitchen Organizers

If you're inspired to organize your space but want to explore other options, I've got you covered — here are six more designs that offer extra storage, versatility, and style.

An uncluttered kitchen is the calmer heart of the home — and any little way that you can bring a bit more calm to your space is a big win for me. For more steps toward a clutter-free kitchen, these are the things people with tidy kitchens always have in them — and they're just as simple as this organizer.

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