Having a small kitchen and loving to host are two truths that struggle to coexist. Everyone knows that a good social gathering revolves around food, and plenty of it, but when your kitchen barely has the capacity to prep a meal for one, a multi-course spread feels somewhat out of the question.

The crux of this issue revolves around an absolute lack of countertop space. In small kitchens, this is always going to be at a minimum, and once you factor in your appliances and all the other kitchen items that can't find a home elsewhere, you're lucky if you're left with more than a sliver of free worktop space. Safe to say, this makes any kind of prep work a struggle, let alone when you're cooking for a crowd.

If this all sounds familiar, I think you're going to like what my latest discovery has to offer. A wooden stovetop cover, like this Kesper option on Amazon, may seem simple, but the difference they can make to your kitchen is anything but. Slotting directly over your stovetop, these wooden slabs provide a whole new surface for you to chop and cut on, all while looking quite chic, too — here are six of my favorite styles.

Still on the lookout for some more ways to get the most from your compact space? We've got plenty more tips on how to make more counter space in your small kitchen. And for more inspiration, why not sign up to our newsletter, and you'll never miss a thing.