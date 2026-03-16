These Wooden Stovetop Covers Are a Simple, Stylish, and Affordable Way to Add More Countertop Space to a Small Kitchen
I've officially hit the jackpot in my small kitchen with these genius wooden stovetop covers — they're a genius way to add more space for prep
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Having a small kitchen and loving to host are two truths that struggle to coexist. Everyone knows that a good social gathering revolves around food, and plenty of it, but when your kitchen barely has the capacity to prep a meal for one, a multi-course spread feels somewhat out of the question.
The crux of this issue revolves around an absolute lack of countertop space. In small kitchens, this is always going to be at a minimum, and once you factor in your appliances and all the other kitchen items that can't find a home elsewhere, you're lucky if you're left with more than a sliver of free worktop space. Safe to say, this makes any kind of prep work a struggle, let alone when you're cooking for a crowd.
If this all sounds familiar, I think you're going to like what my latest discovery has to offer. A wooden stovetop cover, like this Kesper option on Amazon, may seem simple, but the difference they can make to your kitchen is anything but. Slotting directly over your stovetop, these wooden slabs provide a whole new surface for you to chop and cut on, all while looking quite chic, too — here are six of my favorite styles.
If, like me, you've been somewhat obsessed by the gorgeous dark wood kitchen trend, this may just be the easiest way to recreate it at home, no refurb needed. This hob cover is made from bamboo, a particularly hygienic, easy-to-clean material, making it great for cutting directly on. Plus, the small groove running around the perimeter will catch any juices, making clean-up even easier. The design comes with four small feet, which can easily be removed if you'd prefer the board to sit flush on your stove.
Although this board is designed as a worktop saver, it works just as well over your hob as it does on your kitchen worktops. As one reviewer shares, "I cover my cooker top with it as this gives me extra workspace in my small kitchen." An over-counter ledge secures the board in place, so there's no risk of it slipping about while you do your prep on it.
Sturdy, built-in handles make this a particularly effective design, allowing you to easily move your board around your room or transfer any food you've prepped without hassle. It also means that your board can double up as serving ware, ideal for displaying a large, impressive charcuterie board. It comes in acacia and walnut, so you can choose the type of wood kitchen that best suits your home.
When it comes to expertly designed basics, IKEA has long led the way, and for good reason. This extra-large bamboo IKEA chopping board has a smart lipped design, so it can fit securely over your countertop or hob, while the thin groove ensures your surfaces are protected from any spillages.
This smart design comes in three different sizes, and you can specify whether your hob is induction or gas. Each piece is made to order, so even if your hob is slightly larger or smaller than average, you'll still be able to get an exact fit. The wooden base is covered in a lovely, linen-look material, perfect if you're a fan of the soft kitchen trend, or just prefer something slightly more subdued than the wooden models.
Unlike the other options, this bamboo board comes in two parts, so you have the option of covering your hob in its entirety, or just one half, allowing you to cook and prep at the same time. It's made from bamboo, a solid, sustainable material, and it has anti-scratch feet to protect your hob.
Still on the lookout for some more ways to get the most from your compact space? We've got plenty more tips on how to make more counter space in your small kitchen. And for more inspiration, why not sign up to our newsletter, and you'll never miss a thing.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.