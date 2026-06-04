5 Things to Add to Your Living Room That Will Make It Feel Less 'Boring'

It’s completely normal to pour time and energy into your home, and still sense that something isn’t quite right. Even when a living room is beautifully styled — with a harmonious palette, a practical layout, and furniture that works, there can be an underlying feeling of blandness. As an interior stylist, I see this all the time, and it rarely means you need a total overhaul. More often, what’s missing is a single, transformative piece. Something that injects new energy through unexpected contrast, sculptural shape, vivid color, bold pattern, or tactile texture. These are often the same subtle details designers look at when trying to avoid boring design.

It’s also easy to get caught up in rooms that look perfect online but don’t feel like they're yours. My advice is: trust your own taste. Ask yourself what could brighten up a quiet corner — maybe it’s a bold pattern, a new shape, a richer material, or again, a pop of color. Here, I’ve narrowed it down to five practical ideas to make your living room feel more interesting and a lot less predictable.

Break the Flatness

Pattern is often the thing people avoid when they want a room to feel calm, but one well-chosen pattern can actually make the whole space feel considered. Start small with a cushion or a lampshade that picks up on a tone already in the room, and if you are unsure where to begin, send us your brief through Find by Design Lab by Livingetc and we can curate a few pieces that work for your space.

A richer material

Sometimes, your space may not need more color. Instead, look for materials with more depth that gravitate towards natural elements. Think, stone, burled and wood with natural grains, even handmade ceramics. These surfaces can add visual weight, which is often what makes a space feel way more grounded and less flat.

A piece with color

Color is one of the quickest ways to make a room feel like it has a point of view. You do not need to repaint the walls or commit to an entirely new scheme. In fact, I think one confident color moment is far more powerful than lots of small, cautious accents scattered around the room. A bold lamp, side table, chair, or vase can interrupt a space in exactly the right way.

Something sculptural

A sculptural piece is often what gives a living room its pause. When everything feels too flat or predictable, a sculptural silhouette can change the rhythm of the room without needing to too much. As a stylist, I’d use it almost like punctuation. It gives the eye somewhere to land and introduces shape as well as movement.

Something Unexpected

And finally, I think this is where personality really comes in. The unexpected piece gives the room a little tension, and that tension is often what makes it feel less predictable and far more memorable. It could be a quirky mirror or an object that does not “match” perfectly but somehow makes the space feel more alive.

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The point is not to add all five at once. Start with the one thing your room is missing most. If everything feels too plain, bring in pattern. If it feels too soft, try a richer material. If it feels too expected, choose a piece with a shape, colour, or detail that makes you look twice.

That is usually where the room starts to feel more like yours, not just styled, but alive. While you are here, sign up to the Livingetc newsletter for more design-led ideas and pieces worth knowing about.