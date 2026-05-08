One of the most beloved destinations for high-end shopping aficionados in London, Liberty needs no real introduction. Its Tudor Revival-style hallways won't necessarily feature in your summer 2026 bucket lists, but trust me when I say that the brand's newly launched Marrakech Edit is enough of a reason to add a pit stop on Great Marlborough Street in your itineraries in the coming weeks — or, actually, as soon as you can.

To celebrate the return of the good season, Liberty, one of our favorite home decor brands, has turned its gaze to the buzzing-with-life streets of Marrakech, gathering some of the city's leading artisan workshops and Morocco-based design studios into an eye-catching curation of textiles, rugs, accessories, and ceramics.

Packed with the uplifting energy of a day spent outdoors with your loved ones, the selection introduces you to a cohort of "contemporary creatives crafting modern icons inspired by Moroccan design," the Liberty team explains. Among them are a handful of Livingetc favorites, including MORO, which appeared as a Marrakech must-see in our spotlight on rising design capitals, and the Belgian-founded LRNCE.

Informed by the northern African country's centuries-old heritage and traditions, Liberty's Marrakech Edit is your fast track to feeling the Moroccan sun, wherever you are. Crafted to last by hand, the pieces gathered in it will make a striking appearance when styled within the tablescapes of your summer soirées. So act now, as we suspect they'll sell out fast.

Ever heard of resort-core, or a growing trend that helps travelers cultivate the magic of a long-awaited holiday in their everyday life? Well, we have. And it's all about picking the right collectibles.

As temperatures rise again the closer we get to summertime, revisit our edit of design-forward fashion beach clubs for travelers looking to unwind in style. Which is your vibe?