Liberty's Just-Dropped Marrakech Homeware Edit Makes Morocco's Vibrant, Artisanal Ceramics and Textiles Yours From as Little as £17
Add a colorful touch to your home with this selection of handmade tableware, fabrics, and accessories from the country's leading makers
One of the most beloved destinations for high-end shopping aficionados in London, Liberty needs no real introduction. Its Tudor Revival-style hallways won't necessarily feature in your summer 2026 bucket lists, but trust me when I say that the brand's newly launched Marrakech Edit is enough of a reason to add a pit stop on Great Marlborough Street in your itineraries in the coming weeks — or, actually, as soon as you can.
To celebrate the return of the good season, Liberty, one of our favorite home decor brands, has turned its gaze to the buzzing-with-life streets of Marrakech, gathering some of the city's leading artisan workshops and Morocco-based design studios into an eye-catching curation of textiles, rugs, accessories, and ceramics.
Packed with the uplifting energy of a day spent outdoors with your loved ones, the selection introduces you to a cohort of "contemporary creatives crafting modern icons inspired by Moroccan design," the Liberty team explains. Among them are a handful of Livingetc favorites, including MORO, which appeared as a Marrakech must-see in our spotlight on rising design capitals, and the Belgian-founded LRNCE.
Informed by the northern African country's centuries-old heritage and traditions, Liberty's Marrakech Edit is your fast track to feeling the Moroccan sun, wherever you are. Crafted to last by hand, the pieces gathered in it will make a striking appearance when styled within the tablescapes of your summer soirées. So act now, as we suspect they'll sell out fast.
You can't think of Morocco and Marrakech without picturing their teeming-with-life rugs, spices, and crafty finds-filled markets. Crafted especially for Liberty's Marrakech Edit, this wavy design captures the vibrancy of the northern African city, bringing it into your home via signature Liberty Tana Lawn™ cotton.
I have been obsessing over Belgian designer Laurence Leenaert's Sidi Ghanem-based practice LRNCE ever since first discovering it in 2016. Reinterpreting traditional Moroccan ceramics through an eccentric, playful twist, this amusing Coupe D'amour Cups are perfect for friend catchups extending into the night, ice cream at hand, or as a couple's go-to dessert bowls.
Ceramics play a key role in Moroccan culture and heritage, and this crafty candleholder by local studio MOROCCAN WHITE unites the storied traditions of the country with a timeless, evocative monolithic look. I am particularly into the emerald green glazing, which makes it ideal to style on an outdoor table or to bring a natural touch inside.
You never go wrong with an accent vase, and the selection available at MOROCCAN WHITE will keep your guests entertained. Handmade in Tamegroute, each vase is one-off and unique. Style it as an heritage touch and centerpiece for your tablescape, filled it with flowers for a bucolic look, or place it atop your bookshelf for a curated display.
Sometimes you want the feeling of a beautiful Moroccan rug but don't want to break the bank: that's when pieces like the Cactus Silk Cushion come handy, with their handwoven detailing and vivid shade of orange. I envision this specific one on a comfy, deep-seat outdoor armchair or sofa, styled with more mismatched cushions in the same design and pared with beautiful drapery.
The summer season is very nearly back, and so is sunshine. To ensure the uplifting feeling of a hot day stays with you even when outside it's gray, light up your favorite candles in this LRNCE candleholder. I personally love the bronze look it has, which carries the textured patina of a long-loved object. Pictured this on your outdoor table yet?
It is the job of a good host to ensure each guest has a napkin: these handwoven ones by LRNCE take unnecessary waste away by allowing rewashing. The sun flower motif on them screams summer, while their earthy palette means you can style them with your preferred tableware sets without them clashing with its pieces.
I just moved home and realized how much bags and totes can mean when you're trying to relocate all of your belongings. You wouldn't want to use this Jaraba basket for heavy-duty jobs, but it can be the perfect picnic essential to have at hand for an outdoor evening spent with friends.
When I was living in an apartment I (sadly) deeply dislike, the only thing to revive my sad-looking kitchen was a set of china plates my partner and I had decided to hang on the wall to spark some joy and bring some color to it. This LRNCE floral design will keep the frenzy and liveliness of spring and summer with you year-around.
Some Moroccan designs are intentionally intricate. Others captivate with their abstractism. This minimal Louyan Cushion Cover embraces the latter look, referencing the sandy dunes and sea waves of the northern African country in its checkered surface. I'll speak for myself, but for me, it's better than any overly patterned design.
There is nothing I loved more from my trip to Essaouira, on the coast of Morocco, than getting the opportunity to step inside a handful of its colorful rug artisan workshops and pick a piece to bring home. This Afaf Terra Cotta blanket reminds me of those moments: tangible, inspiring, and filled with character.
I never thought I'd say this, but as it turns out, crafty tissue boxes are... trending? This modernist design by local studio Aterio Home conceals an object we wouldn't necessarily want to show off by elevating to an artistic sculpture. I am well into the green and beige tones — elegant, essential, and connected to nature.
Moro is hands-down one of the coolest destinations to check out when in Marrakech, but I'll let you find out about the details yourself. For now, what I can say is that the boutique shop's homeware range beautifully blends folklore and heritage with hip contemporary style, as exemplified by this Hand Mitologia Brass Vessel, perfect to store your candles, small potted plants, or to style as it is for extra shine.
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Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.