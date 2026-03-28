The Reason Your Room Feels Boring? It's Lacking 'Whimsy' — Here's How to Add It Through Design
The most memorable rooms aren’t the most perfect ones. They’re the ones that surprise you. This edit of 24 curated pieces explores how a single unexpected detail can change everything
Have you ever looked around your space and thought, it looks right... so why does it feel a bit flat?
I see this happen a lot. Everything is in place, the palette works, the furniture makes sense. There's nothing technically wrong with it, and yet nothing really holds your attention. Usually, it's because the room is doing exactly what it's supposed to do. Everything ties in and behaves. But that's only where interior design starts to lose its edge.
The most interesting rooms always hold a bit of tension. That’s what keeps your eye there. It’s often a piece that feels slightly unexpected, maybe even a little out of place, yet somehow makes the whole room feel more compelling because of it. What you’re responding to is that tension, something that doesn’t quite resolve, and because of that, holds your attention.
That’s usually the part people hesitate over.
Whimsy isn’t about adding something playful for the sake of it. It’s about allowing a bit of that tension to exist. Sometimes, through one piece that shifts the room. Sometimes, through color or pattern that interrupts a palette that has become too quiet. And sometimes through the smallest details that bring a bit of personality into everyday moments.
Most of the time, the room already works. It just needs one decision that feels a little less safe.
Start With One Piece That Changes the Room
Break the Predictability With Color and Pattern
Let the Small Details Carry the Personality
A room doesn’t need to be perfect to be memorable. It just needs a moment that stays with you.
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Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.