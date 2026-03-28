Have you ever looked around your space and thought, it looks right... so why does it feel a bit flat?



I see this happen a lot. Everything is in place, the palette works, the furniture makes sense. There's nothing technically wrong with it, and yet nothing really holds your attention. Usually, it's because the room is doing exactly what it's supposed to do. Everything ties in and behaves. But that's only where interior design starts to lose its edge.



The most interesting rooms always hold a bit of tension. That’s what keeps your eye there. It’s often a piece that feels slightly unexpected, maybe even a little out of place, yet somehow makes the whole room feel more compelling because of it. What you’re responding to is that tension, something that doesn’t quite resolve, and because of that, holds your attention.

That’s usually the part people hesitate over.

(Image credit: Ori Harpaz. Design: LALA Reimagined)

Whimsy isn’t about adding something playful for the sake of it. It’s about allowing a bit of that tension to exist. Sometimes, through one piece that shifts the room. Sometimes, through color or pattern that interrupts a palette that has become too quiet. And sometimes through the smallest details that bring a bit of personality into everyday moments.

Most of the time, the room already works. It just needs one decision that feels a little less safe.

Start With One Piece That Changes the Room

Break the Predictability With Color and Pattern

Let the Small Details Carry the Personality

A room doesn’t need to be perfect to be memorable. It just needs a moment that stays with you.



While you’re here.. it’s worth knowing the Livingetc newsletter is where more of these ideas tend to land.

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