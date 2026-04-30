The smell of baking-in-the-sun citrus fruit filling the streets from dawn to night, shareable platters of the juiciest tomatoes you've ever got to taste, and the feeling that, even if just for a couple of days — or weeks — nothing matters more than making room to soak in your surroundings, forget about the rest, and, finally, unwind. There is something about Mediterranean holidays that hits differently, and the just-unveiled boutique hotel Villa Colette, the latest architectural design marvel by French tastemaker Philippe Starck's eponymous studio, keeps that spell-like sensation at the heart of the experience.

Located in Cap Ferret, a glamorous celebrity hideaway commonly referred to as "the Hamptons of France" in the country's South West, Villa Colette blends the rustic charm the nation is known for — which recently earned it a spot in our latest travel trends report — with the designer's irreverently bold, sleek look.

With 28 rooms and suites and uninterrupted natural views to immerse yourself in, Villa Colette allows every guest to feel like a native Cap Ferretian. Its airy accommodations, located within walking distance of the beach, are equipped with private gardens and fully decked-out, rattan-heavy terraces, portraying the indoors and the surrounding environment as "joyfully intertwined". Revived by considered splashes of color across artworks and textiles, the stay's gentle powder pink and pale lemon yellow interiors let, in quintessentially Mediterranean interior design style, the beauty of the outside shine.

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Enter Villa Colette, a New Lush Retreat in Chic Cap Ferret

Convivial al fresco dining, breathtaking views, and quietly luxurious interiors are just three of the pillars of your stay at Villa Colette. (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger. Design: STARCK)

A true retreat, Villa Colette rises on a thin strip of land surrounded, on either end, by water, and overlooks the Arcachon Bay. It lies over 650 kilometers southwest of Paris, which makes it a hotspot worth ticking off your hot list outside of it, and looking at the dramatic pine forests, tidal salt meadows, and windy dunes enwrapping it, the city couldn't feel further away. This is a territory known for its oyster-farming communities — and its le bout du monde ("end-of-the-world") feel lends itself naturally to a summer escape.

To bring the stay to life, the designers at STARCK leaned into it. Contrary to the studio's most recent projects, including the Livingetc instant favorite that is Brach Madrid, the champagne beige-tinted, upholstered wooden furniture they picked for the terrace restaurant and in-house cocktail destination Le Bar feels unusually classical — though, undoubtedly, elegant. Their generous seat and polished wood frame look straight out of a high-end 1930s residence, but like with everything in a STARCK design, this is no coincidence.

Crafting a "Happy Nostalgia" — How Starck Envisioned the Hotel Off the Life of an Imaginary Actress

A fictional 1930-50s actress informed the storytelling behind Villa Colette's richly layered interiors. (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger. Design: STARCK)

And subtle echoes of her presence can be noticed throughout the hotel's interior, whether in the objects or the typology of decor. Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger. Design: STARCK Meanwhile, outside, one can appreciate the tranquil atmosphere that, as the story goes, convinced her to retreat here from the French capital. Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger. Design: STARCK

Villa Colette itself is modeled after a fictional 1930-50s French actress who, in Starck's own imagination, pursues a calmer, simpler way of life away from Paris as her career begins to wind down. She finds refuge in a coastal home in Cap Ferret, which soon becomes a living archive of her artful existence — dotted with precious finds she collected along the way and echoes of her theatrical performances.

Intentionally placed across the hotel, you'll find shiny and crystal tableware, beautifully framed pictures and paintings, spring florals, and plenty of Mediterranean-inspired decor (just take a look at the kitchen pass on the terrace), with vividly patterned cushions, rugs, and tables custom-made by SPARCK doubling up as animated artworks.

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The "End-of-the-World" Feeling of an Unforgettable Holiday — At Villa Colette, Taste Goes 360-Degree

The unparalleled ambiance of Villa Colette's outdoor patio, captured at dusk. (Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger. Design: STARCK)

The sunshine paints the softly tinted interiors of each suite and room a soothing shade of pale orange. Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger. Design: STARCK While on its Mediterranean-inspired terrace, a triumph of fruits, plants, and plush textiles awaits. Image credit: Julius Hirtzberger. Design: STARCK

A global exploration of taste overseen by chef Benjamin Six, the kitchen at Villa Colette serves all-day delicacies inspired by the most remote corners of the world — whether you're after red shrimp curry, grilled beef fillet, or a luscious wild sole.

Part coastal design, part Cape Cod, but still 100% STARCK at its core, the F&B areas look as good in the day as they do at night, bathing in a softly glowing, golden, romantic aura. Mirrored sconces and frames refract and reflect the light throughout, mismatched prints add a touch of playfulness to the oversized banquettes, and sea life-inspired tableware makes for some colorful dinners.

You may be planning your next getaway trip or simply seeking inspiration for a Mediterranean interior design scheme that works well even miles away from the sea; it doesn't matter: Villa Colette wants you to stop what you're doing and tune into its atmosphere, like an actress waiting for the next chapter in her life to begin — one lulled by crashing waves, a slower rhythm, and the freedom to pay attention to nothing but what lies around you.

Book your stay at Villa Colette.

It may not be Cap Ferret, but the Balearic Islands are having a design moment, too, and we recently broke down the trendy aesthetic for you. Sign up for the Livingetc newsletter for more style advice on the latest sensations while they're still hot.