Gardens aren't necessarily the first amenity one thinks of when booking a sojourn. But as the ongoing heatwave causes most of Europe to cope with unusually high temperatures, we expect the appeal of these leafy lungs to grow in demand in the coming months.

People reserving a suite in any of the traditionally sought-after summer destinations will want to keep an eye out for cool-ing patches of greenery this year. Luckily for us all, some of the world's most beautiful gardens are tucked inside just as spectacular hotels, from Italy and France to Morocco, South Africa, and the US.

They might not be real 'coolcations', but each of the seven design hotel gardens listed below captures the beauty that lies in immersing ourselves in nature — and more. Crafted by award-winning landscape designers into botanical heavens, spiraling mazes, and lush pathways, they both anticipate and complete what awaits visitors within.

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La Mamounia. Marrakesh, MO

The sun-bathed garden of La Mamounia, as seen on the occasion of A Tribute to Monsieur Paul, a special dinner series hosted on-site this March in memory of beloved, late French chef Paul Bocuse. (Image credit: La Mamounia)

Avenue Bab Jdid, Marrakesh

That the world-famous gardens of La Mamounia were erected in the 18th century, decades before the site was converted into a hotel, proves that outdoor living sits at the heart of this Marrakesh gem. Spanning 18 acres, this One Thousand and One paradise was given by the Alaouite Sultan Mohammed Ben Abdallah as a wedding gift to his son, Prince Moulay Mamoun, a slice of Moroccan heritage bearing fruit to this day. Among ancient olive trees, citrus groves, rose-lined alleys, and burbling fountains, guests of the hotel are invited to discover the stay's most magical side yet. Expect Majorelle-blue accents and jewel-toned tilework in an atmosphere crafted to help you unwind, be present, and connect, thanks to a range of pop-up dinners and events. For more Marrakesh tips, revisit our spotlight on alternative design capitals.

Book your stay at La Mamounia.

Casa Newton. Pienza, IT

An agriturismo immersed in the UNESCO scenery of Val d'Orcia, Casa Newton's grounds are home to Fabbrica Pienza, the property's winery, fertile vegetable gardens and fruit orchards, with landscape design by Luciano Giubbilei. (Image credit: Casa Newton)

SC del Borghetto, Pienza

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The greatest part of covering some of the world's most exciting hotel design openings is stumbling upon properties you didn't even know existed, but that feel like they have always been there. Wrapped in the rolling countryside of Tuscany's Val d'Orcia, Casa Newton is one of them. Dating from 1846 and built by namesake architect, Gervasio Newton, this working farm and guesthouse (or agriturismo) distils central Italy's charm across boldly inspiring interior design, hyper-local dining powered by its vegetable gardens and ingredients sourced from across the region, and Fabbrica Pienza, the property's on-site organic winery. Run by owner and architect Antonie Bertherat-Kioes and her husband, Philippe Bertherat, when seen from above, this 150-hectare wine and olive estate looks like a whimsical maze. Casa Newton itself has nine rooms and two garden suites, and pairs a mid-century aesthetic with stunningly choreographed exteriors and mouthwatering food served up at the stay's restaurant, Il Cervo.

Book your stay at Casa Newton.

The Newt in Somerset. Bruton, UK

From Roman-inspired architecture paying homage to the ancient settlements found on-site to surreally hypnotic landscaping by architect Patrice Taravella and folkloristic grottos, the gardens at the Newt in Somerset are a journey through space and time. (Image credit: The Newt in Somerset)

Hadspen, A359, Bruton

Ask anyone for a list of the best farm getaways in the UK, and The Newt in Somerset will be in there. Known for its quirky-cool interiors and exclusive brand collaborations (see our coverage of their Burberry summer 2025 takeover, The British at Play, and Nikawi gardening tools collection), The Newt in Somerset unfolds as a marvel of intersecting orchards, gardens, and ornamental fountains for a total of 383 acres. It's as imbued with history (part of it rises above and revives remains of British-Romano settlements uncovered on-site) as it is devoted to sustainable horticulture and culinary arts. Unique sculptures and installations dot its grounds. Among them, the sinuous, snake-like Viper walkway and mesmerizing Parabola walled garden stand out: playing with texture and shape, these immersive highlights elevate gardening to an art form. In Bruton for the weekend? Complete your itinerary with a stay at Osip, another enthralling working farm and British hideaway.

Book your stay at The Newt in Somerset.

Mount Nelson, a Belmond Hotel. Cape Town, SA

A 'diffused' resort composed of multiple 19th-century Victorian and Cape Dutch buildings, Mount Nelson, a Belmond hotel unfolds as an urban oasis of palm trees, sprawling rose gardens, and sun-filled terraces brought to life by one-off sculptures and artworks. (Image credit: Mount Nelson, a Belmond Hotel)

76 Orange St, Gardens, Cape Town

South African fashion designer and all-around tastemaker Thebe Magugu recently gave Belmond's Mount Nelson Hotel two artful highlights with the launch of the Thebe Magugu Suite and House. But the craft-led interior of this beloved five-star address wouldn't be the same without the cues it borrows from its trailing exterior. Growing at the foot of Table Mountain, the property's nine-acre estate is a colorful escape from the city's hustle and bustle. Ancient trees and rolling lawns expand around two heated swimming pools, decorated with ever-so-trendy striped outdoor furniture. Also home to the hotel's legendary Afternoon Tea experience, hosted amid palm trees in the outdoor terrace, and speakeasy The Red Room, the exterior of Mount Nelson Hotel is where its integrated vision of hospitality — culture, cuisine, and sustainability — comes to fruition. (Bonus tip: waste from on-site eateries gets transformed into 'bug' tea).

Book your stay at Mount Nelson.

Hotel de Russie. Rome, IT

The work of 19th-century architect Giuseppe Valadier, this neoclassical haven reunites terraced walkways, citrus trees, and ancient ruins into a spectacle worth witnessing (plus, it homes Stravisnkij Bar and Le Jardin de Russie eatery). (Image credit: Rocco Forte Hotels)

Via del Babuino, 9, 00187 Roma

There are hotels in Rome you dream of staying at at least once in your life, and hotels you'd want to spend your lifetime at: Hotel de Russie is part of the latter club. Hidden in plain sight in the beating heart of Rome where Piazza del Popolo, the Spanish Steps, and fashion destination Via dei Condotti intersect, this picturesque five-star hotel is a favorite of Italian-born-and-bred travelers and globetrotters alike. Part of the renowned Rocco Forte Hotels group, it's not just timelessly chic on the inside: its 19th-century, Giuseppe Valadier-designed Secret Garden is a dreamlike composition of terraced greenery, ancient trees, and shimmering fountains. Notorious past guests of this Roman institution include Pablo Picasso and Jean Cocteau, who, upon sleeping at the property in 1917, described it as "paradise on earth". Old cypress and citrus trees turn the courtyard into an aromatic oasis. Feeling hungry? Head to the chef Fulvio Pierangelini-helmed, panoramic Le Jardin de Russie and Stravinskij Bar for delicacies to savor in style.

Book your stay at Hotel de Russie.

Hotel Bel-Air. Los Angeles, CA, US

Whether you're after an en plein air cinema experience, striking botanical gardens, or limited-edition art installations, the lush 12-acre estate of Los Angeles's iconic Hotel Bel-Air is the destination to know. (Image credit: Dorchester Collection)

701 Stone Canyon Rd, Los Angeles

One of the most iconic hotels in Los Angeles, Hotel Bel-Air is mostly known as the go-to hotspot for A-listers like Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman, Robert Redford, and Audrey Hepburn, as well as having served as the location of Marilyn Monroe's final Vogue magazine shoot. And while its grand Champalimaud Design-crafted interiors are well worth a mention, so are the spectacular 12-acre private gardens transforming its 1946 mid-century architecture and canyon setting into a peaceful retreat. Here, you'll find cinematic, palm tree-lined pathways wrapped in bougainvillea, ficus, and orange blossoms, on-site restaurant Wolfgang Puck, and the most charming, swan-inhabited pond, all within a short distance from the iconic Rodeo Drive.

Book your stay at Hotel Bel-Air.

Capelongue, a Beaumier Hotel. Bonnieux, Provence, FR

The raw, quintessentially Provençal essence of this five-star hotel, spa, and restaurant spills out of its rooms onto an aromatic exterior layered in lavender, rosemary, jasmine, and vineyards. (Image credit: Beaumier Hotels and Capelongue)

Les Claparèdes, 550 Chem. des Cabanes, 84480 Bonnieux

Anyone still searching for places to visit in France outside Paris for a summer holiday should have Beaumier Hotels' Capelongue in their books. Perched above the lush, hilly Claparèdes plateau, this five-star, 57-room-and-suite hotel caught my eye with its playful contemporary rustic aesthetic. Cypresses, lavender, and olive groves envelop the property, while layered, Mediterranean-style gardens sculpted into organic forms add movement to its grounds. There are pools, retro-inspired outdoor furniture, and plenty of experiences and workshops available both on-site and all around the massif of Luberon, including olive and wine tastings, scenic hikes, and intuitive painting classes held out in the property's dense vegetation.

Book your stay at Capelongue.

Get the Hotel Garden Look

For more refreshing retreats, revisit our design-driven edit of farm stays in the UK, where immersive vegetation keeps temperatures in check, or head to our full travel trends 2026 report for your latest insights into on-the-rise destinations.