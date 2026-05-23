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"Lima is a city where pre-Columbian, colonial, and popular contemporary migrant cultures coexist and collide in a dense, chaotic, and deeply creative tension — a clash and celebration of diversity," RF Studio's founding creative director Rafael Freyre tells me of his hometown and artistic base.

His richly tactile exploration of craft, heritage, and the natural environment sees Freyre and his collaborators translate the region's nuanced textures and organic hues into one-off furniture pieces, abstract sculptures, and spaces that dissolve the boundary between inside and the outdoors.

The RF Studio team captured inside their workshop in Lima, Peru. Among their most notable projects stand restaurants Central, Mil, and Kjolle, which they crafted in collaboration with chefs Pia Leon and Virgilio Martínez. (Image credit: RF Studio)

"This environment shaped my sensitivity to material, light, and landscape, as well as to its 'hybrid' condition," Freyre explains. Image credit: RF Studio These are features that are instantly tangible in the work of RF Studio, be it in their raw sculptural creations or in their airy interiors. Image credit: RF Studio

A connection to Lima's ecosystems serves as the beating heart of RF Studio, along with a desire to preserve and honor them through its work. It's a relationship that started early on: the designer recalls his childhood as "deeply tied to Lima's geography" — the seaside district of Magdalena del Mar, facing the Pacific Ocean, and the desert edge.

"This environment shaped my sensitivity to material, light, and landscape, as well as to its 'hybrid' condition," Freyre explains. Just like his production, which spans art, product design, and interior architecture for restaurants and hotels, among others, Lima manifests in different forms, too, "through a mix of rural and urban cultures, street markets, migration communities, and craft traditions that continue to influence my work".

Below, Freyre shows us around the sights and workshops of artistry that make Lima one of today's most exciting rising design capitals, where a history-dense past continues to define the look, feel, and techniques of Andean style.

The Best Things to Do in Lima, Peru

Chart Lima's Manifold Cultural Layers on an Art Trail

Make note of the best museums in Lima for a full-immersion in the city's multilayered craft and cultural heritage. (Image credit: Rincon Shipibo. Courtesy of Museo de Arte de Lima (MALI))

Museo de Arte de Lima , Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Lima , AMANO , Pre-Colombian Textile Museum

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Both the Museo de Arte de Lima and the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Lima offer a compelling overview of Peru's artistic layers. The MALI connects pre-Columbian, colonial, and modern traditions in a single narrative, while MAC focuses on contemporary practices — installations, video, and performance. Together, they reveal the depth and continuity of Peruvian culture, from ancestral forms to experimental expressions.

The home to one of the most refined textile collections in the world, Museo AMANO reveals the skillfulness of pre-Columbian weaving — its techniques, symbols, and material intelligence. The precision and sensitivity of these pieces offer a deep understanding of Andean cultures, where textiles become language, identity, and a form of knowledge transmission. Quipus are a must-see.

See "Territory, Ecology, and Ritual" Converge at Two of the Americas' Oldest Architectural Complexes

Intricate architecture, lush vegetation, and ocean views are among the marvels and best things to see in Lima and the rest of Peru. Image credit: Getty Images Centuries-old settlements meet shimmering waters along the Bandurria esplanade. Image credit: Getty Images In Freyre's own words, Bandurria and Caral "are architectures that feel archaic yet timeless, rooted in landscape and cosmology". Image credit: Getty Images

Bandurria , Caral

Located a few hours north of Lima, these are among the oldest settlements and architectural complexes in the Americas. Bandurria sits between wetlands and the Pacific Ocean, while Caral reveals a highly sophisticated urban system. Both reflect an early understanding of territory, ecology, and ritual — architectures that feel archaic yet timeless, rooted in landscape and cosmology.

Embark on a Gastronomic Journey at Two of Lima's Coolest Food Think Tanks

Designed by RF Studio, Kjolle strips it back to a brutalist silhouette revived by lush plants and abstract artwork to take Peruvian taste center stage. (Image credit: Kjolle. Design: RF Studio)

Central Restaurante , Kjolle

More than restaurants, Central and Kjolle are research-driven experiences exploring Peru's ecosystems through food. Each dish reflects altitude, territory, and biodiversity, turning the meal into a narrative journey. They operate as laboratories where gastronomy, science, and culture intersect, redefining our understanding of ingredients and their connection to place.

Meet Peru's Master Artisans at Lima's Platform for Craftsmanship

Now at its 20th edition, Ruraq Maki, Hecho a Mano is the country's most important exhibition and sale of traditional crafts and art, and returns July 18-29 at the Ministry of Culture's headquarters (Av. Javier Prado Este 2465, San Borja, Lima). (Image credit: Huraq Maki)

Ruraq Maki

More than a shop, Ruraq Maki is a fair, a unique platform bringing together master artisans from across Peru. It's a living archive of techniques, materials, and cultural knowledge. Here, craftsmanship is presented with care and sophistication, where objects carry both artistic value and deep connections to territory and tradition.

Feel the Pulse of Peruvian Nature Along Its Wind-Swept Coast

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Costa Verde , La Herradura Beach

A continuous edge between city, desert, and ocean, the Costa Verde is both landscape and memory, shaped by Pacific light and horizon. Growing up nearby, it became a space of connection with the body and nature. La Herradura is a hidden treasure — ideal for surfing and experiencing the rhythm of the sea.

One (Lesser Known) Thing to Know

Lima reveals another dimension at night. Beyond its daytime intensity, neighborhoods like the historic center and Barranco become spaces of experimentation — live music, salsa, bars, and underground art scenes. There's a raw, improvisational energy where different social worlds intersect through rhythm, movement, and shared atmosphere.

Where to Stay in Lima

From leafy grounds and courtyards... Image credit: Fausto to plush guest bedrooms and panoramic dining rooms... Image credit: Fausto these hotels in Lima are to die for. Image credit: Fausto

We've rounded up two of the best hotels to stay in Lima if you care about interiors just as much as you're into the city's breathtaking views.

SOUMA Hotel

Get ready for some serious sightseeing at Lima's SOUMA Hotel. (Image credit: SOUMA Hotel)

IN A SENTENCE An unexpected oasis of calm towering over the buzzy Malecón de Miraflores esplanade, SOUMA Hotel reinterprets Lima's raw natural beauty through considered and sophisticated spaces that let its ocean views set the atmosphere.

DESIGN DOWNLOAD Here, 214 earthily tinted rooms and suites are bathed in sunshine through generous floor-to-ceiling windows, while tactile wood and fabric details, suffused lighting, and sculptural forms add movement and character in schemes punctuated by trailing plants and curated artworks.

And pick from the three culinary experiences available on-site, ideal for sunset soirees, invigorating terrace snacks, or Peruvian-Japanese nights. (Image credit: SOUMA Hotel)

ON THE MENU Three worldly inspired culinary experiences are on offer at SOUMA Hotel: from the panoramic rooftop terrace restaurant 27 Tapas, where local ingredients serve as the beating heart of a Spanish-Peruvian feast made to share, and the grounding Ortega & Huamán, cooking up fresh Mediterranean meals for guests to enjoy under a leafy canopy, to Kimo, where the meticulous precision and artistry of Nikkei's cuisine meets the bold flavors of Lima in a moody-chic eatery. Head to the lobby bar for lighter fare and comforting American bites.

DON'T MISS The breathtaking views travelers will get to soak in from SOUMA Hotel’s rooftop infinity pool — a spectacle worth flying to the opposite side of the world for.

Book your room at SOUMA Hotel.

Fausto

Peruvian designer Jordi Puig and David Mutal's architectural firm deliver a sojourn of dreams at this storied 1920s residence-turned-holiday home. (Image credit: Fausto)

IN A SENTENCE A characterful, beautifully restored 1920s guesthouse with only five individually crafted rooms, Fausto is the home-like alternative for travelers wanting to discover Lima at their own pace without renouncing the allure and attention to the details of a traditional hotel.

DESIGN DOWNLOAD An eclectic, modern farmhouse style imbues the address with a life of its own. Intricate textiles revive lived-in wooden floors and antique furniture, comfy beds are framed by artwork, colorful furnishings and lighting fixtures, while the fully equipped kitchen's open pantry makes for unexpected chats and a nonchalant way to start your day right.

From quirky, retro-inspired furniture... Image credit: Fausto to one-off collectibles and lush gardens... Image credit: Fausto Fausto is your home away from home in Lima, Peru. Image credit: Fausto

ON THE MENU The in-house, all-day restaurant delivers Peruvian bites meant to be shared and enjoyed like you'd do in the comfort of your own living room, from freshly baked sweets and savory snacks to seasonal fruits, charcuterie bits, and refreshing drinks. While the Honesty Bar lets you linger in the pleasure of an evening well spent by granting guests access to wine, spirits, and soft drinks at your convenience.

DON'T MISS Everything the Miraflores district has to offer — from salty breeze-filled ocean views to lush greenery and cultural attractions — at your fingertips throughout your sojourn, and the leafy, tiled inner courtyard of the hideout, oozing with rustic Andean charm.

Book your room at Fausto.

Holiday Delights

Keep the holiday mood going with an inspired selection of homeware and accessories. (Image credit: Fausto)

Packed with color, pattern, and texture, this selection of Peru-inspired buys will bring some vibrancy into your wardrobe and home setting.

Wrote down all the coolest things to see and do in Lima but still craving for more trip inspiration? Revisit our travel trends 2026 report to discover all of this year's hottest destinations.