What better way to see the world than through the eyes of our favorite tastemakers? In Hidden Trails , we look at the places that feel most like home to our community of design insiders — wherever those might be — to help you uncover what their cities have in store for you.

There is an ethereal quality to the work of emerging designer, artist, and artisan Steffany Trần, one that makes her deeply tactile lighting fixtures in paper, stone, and wood, and organically shaped objects, ceramics, and furniture hard to place in space and time. Crafted entirely by hand in her New York studio under the moniker Vy Voi, these fantastical creations radiate a life of their own: each of her softly shaped lamps emits a soft, golden glow that conveys instant warmth. The familiarity captured in Trần's tender designs finds, like her, its roots in Sài Gòn (also known as Hồ Chí Minh City), where her family is from.

"A city of dynamism, Sài Gòn's ability to adapt to and transform in response to the needs of its people, while embracing its principles, will charm any traveler, amidst its optimism," says the habitué of world-leading fairs and exhibitions like Milan and Paris Design Week and NYCxDesign. "My parents are both refugees from HCMC," Trần tells me. "So, despite being born and raised in California, Vietnamese was my first language. This aspect of my childhood allowed me the gift of communication with my family in Sài Gòn, and to experience the city through the lens of both a Việt Kiều (a Vietnamese person born abroad) and that of local Saigoners whenever I come back."

Article continues below

"A city of dynamism, Sài Gòn's ability to adapt to and transform in response to the needs of its people, while embracing its principles, will charm any traveler, amidst its optimism." — Steffany Trần, founder of Vy Voi (Image credit: Andrew Bui)

A curiosity for the often-overlooked beauty that lies in the mundane, and a keen interest in Vietnam's layered, natural materiality, guide her approach. And so does Sài Gòn itself: "the city feels like home to me," she explains. "An anchor to both how I want to live and how I design, every time I return, I am immersed in so much incredible craft that I leave feeling inspired — determined to tell these stories through my own practice." From her recently inaugurated, first-ever physical showroom in Manhattan's NoMad neighborhood, which doubles as both a workshop and a library, Trần shares the richness of Sài Gòn's and wider Vietnamese artistry, culture, and histories while letting the local community in.

Below, she shows us around the place that acts as a "lifelong bridge" to her ancestry, and continuously informs her designs, no matter the kilometers that set her apart from it.

What to Do in Hồ Chí Minh City

Discover Rising and Established Vietnamese Artists at Gallery Medium

A new wave of design capitals is on the rise, and Hồ Chí Minh City certainly fits the brief. In the picture: the softly glowing interior of Gallery Medium. (Image credit: Courtesy of Gallery Medium)

240B Pasteur, Phường 6, Xuân Hòa

Gallery Medium is my favorite place for art in the city. It's a wonderful place to discover both established and emerging Vietnamese artists born in Vietnam and abroad, and features a mix of art and design works. The pieces are displayed throughout the building with tons of natural light and open courtyards, allowing you to experience pieces new and old in a contemporary multi-layered home. I highly recommend it as a destination to find talents that you may not have been on your radar.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plan your visit to Gallery Medium.

Meet an Architectural Icon at the Independence Palace

The work of acclaimed Vietnamese architect Ngô Viết Thụ, Hồ Chí Minh City's Independence Palace took the place of the former French colonial Norodom Palace, which was destroyed in 1962. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Thanh

A place I often find myself returning to is the Independence Palace. Completed in 1966, it's a well-preserved example of modernist architecture and interiors with a Vietnamese perspective. It's fascinating as both a historical time capsule and a space to draw inspiration from, with its rich lacquers, golden hues, and clean lines.

Plan your visit to the Independence Palace.

Enjoy a Vietnamese Grandma-Approved Meal at Quán Thuý 94

For the Vy Voi founder, miến cua ("glass noodles in light, crab-based broth") and chả giò cua ("fried egg rolls", captured above) are the real must-try dishes when in Hồ Chí Minh City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

84 Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Đa Kao, Tân Định

The first eatery that comes to mind when I think of Hồ Chí Minh City is Quán Thuý 94. I've been going here since I was a kid for miến cua ("glass noodles in light, crab-based broth") and chả giò cua ("fried egg rolls"). My grandma, who was notorious for her sharp tongue, rarely approved of food that she hadn't cooked herself, but she secretly enjoyed meals from here. It's the kind of restaurant I love in HCMC: it offers a focused menu of fresh ingredients prepared with expertise, and is a bit cramped but incredibly delicious.

Find New Treasures and Comfort at Nay Mai Tạp Hóa

A one-stop destination for all kinds of collectible wonders, this unassuming general store in Hồ Chí Minh City is alive with pure design joy. (Image credit: Nay Mai)

40A Đ. Lương Văn Can, Phường 15, Phú Định

Nay Mai Tạp Hóa in the Binh Thanh district has got to be my favorite local shop. The owners, Tân Nguyễn and his partner Ý, are a lovely couple of visual designers who approach the space as a general store of sorts. Here, you will find a diverse array of goods from makers and illustrators around the world: zines, stickers, prints, clothing, jewelry, all presented in a casual and intimate setting, much like visiting your local tạp hóa ("bazaar") when you have a late-night craving for chips or find yourself in need of a poncho for the rain.

Browse the full Nay Mai Tạp Hóa collection.

Watch the City Transform at Sunset Along the Leafy Hồ Con Rùa

With a population of over 12 million people, you'll surely find yourself in need of a breather when in Hồ Chí Minh City. This green lung of a park allows you that and an excuse to engage in people-watching. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Xuan Hoa

Also known as Turtle Lake, Hồ Con Rùa is a spectacle no one should miss after the sun sets. It's another example of Vietnamese public architecture, with a towering lotus flower and walkable paths overlaid on a body of water. Today, it is a tender spot where you can find lovers, family, and friends hanging out, snacking together amongst a sea of vendors. There was once an ice cream shop within the roundabout that my family and I would go to and just watch passersby. It's a nice pitstop to hit to witness the city shift into a livelier mood as the evening progresses.

Carve Yourself a Moment to Unwind at Reading Cabin

A spirited spot in buzzy Hồ Chí Minh City, Reading Cabin grants you a respite from urban life, and plenty of books, stationery, and plants to feel at home and inspired by. (Image credit: Reading Cabin)

Hẻm 18A/33, Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Đa Kao, Sài Gòn

When visiting home in Hồ Chí Minh City, Reading Cabin is a non-negotiable inclusion on my itinerary. It's a space designed to showcase local creative works and products for sale, such as stationery and upcycled pouches, and of course, to read. There are warm hideaways built in throughout the second floor of the building for you to pause, relax, and dive deep into your chosen stories. It's nestled on a little alley, so you'll also cross paths with neighbors playing ball or elderly family members busy grabbing lunch.

One (Lesser Known) Thing

A glimpse inside Steffany Trần's first-ever physical Vy Voi studio location in New York, which launched in Manhattan's NoMad district this February. (Image credit: Andrew Bui. Design: Vy Voi)

Việt Nam has one of the largest young populations in the world, so there is a lot of fresh, creative energy that isn't afraid to fail and keep trying. I implore visitors to get offline and just explore while in HCMC, and to not be afraid of stopping somewhere to check it out.

There is a bounty of new restaurants, galleries, coffee roasters, bakeries, and stalls, ebbing and flowing at all hours in the city, each with a different point of view in how they approach their craft.

And a look at the designer's special Lunar New Year 2026 celebration... Image credit: Andrew Bui ...a ritual rooted in tradition, companionship, and craft, with tea and cake to share. Image credit: Andrew Bui

Because of this creativity boom, it almost necessitates that your approach be atypical, resulting in incredibly unique food, drink, and design that you won't experience elsewhere. I think this willingness to build, grow, and respond speaks greatly to a culture of resiliency that is unique to HCMC.

Where to Stay in Hồ Chí Minh City

Anima Saigon Boutique

Old and new meet at this charming boutique hotel in Hồ Chí Minh City. (Image credit: Anima Saigon Boutique)

IN A SENTENCE Set within a restored colonial-era townhouse in the heart of Hồ Chí Minh City, Anima Saigon Boutique distills quiet, design-forward luxury into an intimate urban retreat.

DESIGN DOWNLOAD Blending French colonial bones with a contemporary, gallery-like sensibility, the hotel leans into a restrained palette of natural textures, soft neutrals, and curated Vietnamese artworks. With just 32 thoughtfully composed rooms and suites, each space feels residential in scale — think high ceilings, warm wood accents, and clean-lined furnishings softened by artisanal details, all contrasting with the brutalist sensibility of bare cement ceilings. Panoramic windows usher in Saigon's ever-present energy, while interiors remain hushed and cocooning, offering a deliberate contrast to the city outside.

ON THE MENU Dining at Anima Saigon Boutique's ÚNU centers on a café-style, ingredient-led offering that transitions seamlessly from morning to evening. Expect a concise menu of colorful Vietnamese and international light fare, alongside specialty coffee and fresh juices served in a relaxed, design-conscious setting. The emphasis here is less on spectacle and more on thoughtful execution, perfect for slow breakfasts or unhurried afternoons.

DON'T MISS The hotel's curated in-room details — from locally sourced amenities to rotating art pieces — quietly reinforcing its connection to contemporary Vietnamese design culture.

An Lâm Saigon River

For an invigorating break from the Vietnamese city, opt for An Lâm Saigon River — a secluded oasis designed to revive all senses. (Image credit: An Lâm Saigon River)

IN A SENTENCE Hidden along the banks of the Saigon River and accessible by either boat (20-minute journey) or car (40-minute drive), An Lâm Saigon River offers a tranquil, villa-style escape just beyond the buzz of Hồ Chí Minh City.

DESIGN DOWNLOAD Spread across lush tropical gardens, the resort's collection of spacious suites and private villas channels a refined, nature-integrated aesthetic. Traditional Vietnamese architectural cues — timber structures, tiled roofs, and open-air layouts — are reinterpreted with a contemporary lightness, while interiors layer rich woods, handcrafted furnishings, and expansive glass doors that dissolve the boundary between indoors and out. Many accommodations feature private pools or river views, amplifying the sense of secluded calm.

ON THE MENU Dining unfolds at Sen Vietnamese Dining, where local cuisine from the country's South takes center stage within an open, greenery-framed setting overlooking the river. Hit Sen Bistro & Cafe earlier in the day for either Vietnamese comfort food or all-day Italian bites, or head to the dazzling Riva Dining & Lounge for a transportative Mediterranean experience punctuated by lavish furnishings, a glamorous atmosphere, and rooftop views.

DON'T MISS A treatment at the resort's riverside spa, where traditional therapies and massage techniques are delivered in serene pavilions immersed in spellbinding nature.

With the travel trends 2026 now revealed and the S/S 2026 holiday planning in full swing, there is no limit to trip inspiration — nor place or experience you can't reach. Revisit our past editions of The Weekend Itineraries, a lifestyle editor's take on some of the world's most art, design, and culture-rich cities, curated by yours truly, to see where the coming months may bring you.