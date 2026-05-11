Just off London's Exmouth Market, on Rosebery Avenue, sits Morchella — a refined resto-wine bar that plates up a mouth-watering menu (with pairings to match). And while the edibles pique my interest, it's the quaint and rather clever cutlery drawers that slide out of dining tables that instantly inspire.

Especially for small apartment dining rooms that wish to preserve design at all costs, without relegating storage to an afterthought, this built-in concept is genius. Dating back to the French farmhouse style from the 1800s, this design finds a new home in contemporary renditions that fit modern dining vignettes.

So, if you have a small dining space, here's why this type of table deserves a place in your home — and how to use it efficiently.

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Image 1 of 2 Note the sleek cutlery drawers that smoothly slip out for your pick of flatware. (Image credit: Morchella) Note the sleek cutlery drawers that smoothly slip out for your pick of flatware. (Image credit: Perilla)

There's something about these beautiful tables at Morchella that elevates the dining experience. First seen in its elder European sibling restaurant, Perilla by Matthew Emmerson and Ben Marks, this seemingly simple inclusion significantly improves the flow of the space.

"When we opened Perilla, we always wanted to incorporate cutlery into or onto the tables to avoid service intruding on a guest's experience and improve the functionality of the restaurant," says Matthew.

"A now closed restaurant in Copenhagen called Relae inspired some of the original designs, which we worked on with Tim Parker of Parker Designs. This has since become a signature of ours, which has translated to Morchella, after its opening in 2024."

As someone who values design that effortlessly blends aesthetics and livability, it's no wonder these storage dining tables have been living in my mind rent-free.

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Crafted specially for these amazing London restaurants, it's among the best dining room ideas I've come across for small living spaces. At the restaurant, you won't need to scramble for attention to refresh your cutlery with your course. Or, if you accidentally drop your fork — we've all been there.

But when you translate this design into a home setting, it makes life even easier. Especially when you're hosting a dinner party and a covert drawer slides out with gorgeous cutlery ready to pick into plates.

Matthew Emmerson and Ben Marks Social Links Navigation Founders Matthew Emmerson and Ben Marks are the founders of Perilla and Morchella, London restaurants that have become known for relaxing and minimalistic interiors and menus focussing on conscious seasonal cooking. Since opening Perilla in 2016, Matthew and Ben have built a loyal following through an ingredient-led approach that champions British produce, understated creativity and modern interpretations of classic European dishes earning Perilla a place in the National Restaurant Awards Top 100 on seven occasions. In 2024, they expanded their vision with Morchella, a larger Mediterranean-leaning restaurant just off Exmouth Market, developed alongside Head Chef Daniel Fletcher. Fletcher brings a produce-driven philosophy shaped by extensive international travel and classical fine dining experience.

Tim Parker Social Links Navigation Designer Tim Parker is the founder of Parker & Co. He specializes in bespoke carpentry and joinery for residential homes, restaurants, and boutique hotels, working closely with architects, designers and business owners to create warm, functional, and memorable spaces.

Image 1 of 2 It's a carefully considered finishing touch that makes dining rooms flow with intention. (Image credit: Morchella) It's a carefully considered finishing touch that makes dining rooms flow with intention. (Image credit: Tim Parker)

Speaking to the design of the inserts, Tim tells me that it creates a gorgeous cut back aesthetic to the table top, with only glassware laid on the surface. "And there's a gorgeous charm to the running of the meal. You start with the inlaid menu on top of the cutlery drawer, then work your way through the cutlery as the meal progresses," he notes.

"The concept was so successful at Perilla that Matthew and Ben decided to continue it at Morchella. We redesigned the cutlery insert with HiMACs, a solid surface material traditionally used for kitchen worktops. Through which the terrazzo colors lend the inserts a unique finish."

Most storage dining tables that aren't made to order typically feature a minimalistic drawer. And if you want to recreate the look from these restaurants, then an add-on like this clean 5-Slot Cutlery Tray from ProCook is a great way to do so.

And if your dining table has more than one drawer, you can also use it to host napkins, a table runner, or even a little brush set to make tidying up a breeze. If you're as enamored by this simple yet nuanced design idea, then I've found some dining tables that deliver.

If you want to see for yourself why I'm so taken by these cutlery drawers, then I recommend popping over to Morchella or Perilla for a lovely meal served with a side of design inspiration.

For a deeper look at what's hot in this hosting space, here's a guide to our dining room trends for the year. And subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter for a what's what in the world of interiors (including recommendations for the best restaurants in London).