When it comes to storage space in a kitchen, drawers are so often an afterthought — somewhere to throw the cutlery, hide the clutter, and quite literally close the door on the chaos. Let’s be honest, we’ve all got that one junk drawer that stays firmly shut… until something goes missing and you just know it’s ended up in that catch-all space for everything you don't quite know what to do with.

In reality, though, when drawers are well thought out during the kitchen design process, they can totally transform how the space functions day-to-day. Wouldn't it be great to actually have a specific space allocated for everything inside your kitchen? The best design ideas for this space aren’t just about what you see when you walk into the room; they’re about what’s happening behind the scenes, inside every cupboard, pull-out, and hidden compartment. That’s what really makes the kitchen work so hard.

The difference between a kitchen that feels effortlessly organized and one that constantly frustrates often comes down to what’s inside the drawers. From clever compartmentalization to some unexpected built-in features, it’s these little quiet details that make all the difference. Let me tell you, the satisfaction you'll get from the ideas below will have you hurrying to organize your kitchen drawers in an instant.

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1. Cutlery and Knife Inserts

Even if you're not an organized person, you can't help but emanate order when this is your kitchen drawer. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

Let’s begin with the most obvious and probably the most commonly known and used — cutlery inserts. “One of the simplest yet most transformative upgrades you can make to a kitchen drawer is the introduction of solid timber cutlery inserts,” says Amy Hicks, lead designer at Blakes London. “Beyond their practical function, they offer a tactile and visual warmth that plastic alternatives simply cannot match.” The natural grain and weight of timber will also add a sense of quality to an everyday detail, while also encouraging order and consistency.

Consider including knife holders when planning kitchen drawers, too. “A well-designed knife holder is as much about preservation as it is about convenience. By storing knives securely and individually, you not only make them safer and easier to access in a busy kitchen, but you also protect the blades from knocks and dulling; maintaining their sharpness for longer and extending the life of your knives,” says Amy.

These details are thoughtful additions that balance practicality with care, and quite honestly, are invaluable to any home. Positioning them in a top drawer, close to the main work station in the kitchen, allows for easy access and presents all available options at once. It makes everything much easier day to day, and your muscle memory won't let you forget where the knives and forks live.

This Bamboo Cutlery Tray Organiser Expandable Kitchen Drawer Organizer With Divider Utensil Storage With Knife Block on Wayfair is as stylish as it is practical.

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Amy Hicks Lead Designer, Blakes London Amy Hicks is a Lead Designer at Blakes London where she enjoys the process of getting to know clients in order to design them what she believes to be the most important room in the home.

2. Internal Spice Racks

There's something strangely satisfying about uniformed labelled jars. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

When it comes to spice storage ideas, spice inserts are incredibly useful in drawers. Isabella Pacelli, junior account executive at Roundhouse, actually goes one further with her recommendation of position, too: “It’s useful to have these in drawers below or next to your hob for easy access whilst cooking.”

Now, putting your spice jars in drawers rather than cupboards is the way forward. There’s nothing like wasting time hunting through a cupboard and spinning each jar around to find what you're looking for. Instead, a spice insert lays them all out in front of you, easy to read, easy to return, and the bonus advantage is you’re less likely to double up on seasoning you think you may have run out of, but actually just can't find!

This Bamboo Spice Drawer Organizer on Amazon is spacious, durable, and highly rated, too.

3. Bread Bin Drawer

I'd only buy the most beautiful bread to make sure it looked this good on display in the drawer. (Image credit: Blakes London)

Unexpectedly, we’re moving onto bread storage. I'm not sure I've seen such a lovely example as this before, but I'm rather impressed by it. “We always advocate for keeping worktops as clear as possible to maintain a calm and elegant kitchen environment," explains Amy.

"A dedicated bread bin drawer keeps bread away from direct light, helping to keep bread fresher for longer,” she adds, all the while removing visual clutter from the work surfaces. It is a simple, effective solution that supports both functionality and aesthetics in huge ways, reinforcing a sense of order we all crave throughout the kitchen. We're all for things that help us declutter kitchen countertops.

4. Refridgerated Drawers

Neatly tucked away, yet beautifully accessible, this could be great for party drinks and nibbles. (Image credit: Ashford Kitchens & Interios)

Onto the next…yes, refrigerated drawers. I know! What will they think of next? Again, greatly accessible and the easiest way to see what you’ve got in for dinner.

Scott Hedger, senior design consultant at Ashford Kitchens & Interiors, tells us how homeowners are always looking for space optimization, functionality, and ease of use in their kitchens, and drawer refrigerators are an innovative solution. “Positioned at a similar height to an undercounter fridge, drawer fridges offer a much more convenient and practical solution as homeowners simply open the drawer and can access all of their goods with total ease, rather than having to bend or reach.”

Scott suggests many households now use this design as a second fridge for extra drinks or even fresh produce — plus, they're a great option for those with physical limitations as an alternative to a taller upright fridge.

Scott Hedger Senior Design Consultant at Ashford Kitchens & Interiors With a degree in Interior Design and a natural talent for balancing creativity with practicality, Scott is a Senior Design Consultation for Ashford Kitchens & Interiors. Scott brings each client’s vision to life with thoughtful precision and heartfelt care, ensuring every space not only looks beautiful but functions seamlessly.

5. Plate Pegs

Who knew evenly spread stacked plates were so satisfying to look at? (Image credit: Main)

There is something undeniably satisfying about opening a drawer of crockery to find everything neatly in place. “Drawer peg systems allow each plate and bowl to have its own defined position, preventing movement, noise, and potential chipping. The result is a calmer, more organized drawer that feels considered and intentional,” says Amy.

Over time, this also helps preserve your crockery, making it as practical as it is visually pleasing in your modern kitchen.

This Kigley Wood Pegboard Drawer Organizer with 48 Pegs on Amazon would do just the trick — plus, this Set of Four Green Hillcrest Side Plates by Soho Home is so chic, you'll love them even when they're stored away.

6. Vegetable Boxes

A wholesome drawer to select from whilst cooking. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

Internal storage boxes within drawers are a great kitchen storage idea, useful for storing fruit and vegetables that do not require refrigeration, not to mention how wholesome it is to see a load of veg stored so neatly.

Without cluttering any surfaces or taking up fridge space, this is the perfect answer to storing these perishables correctly and neatly. This is definitely on my list for my next kitchen!

This Winged Sirius 5-Piece Bamboo Drawer Organizer on Amazon comes highly rated, and has multi-sized compartments to suit any drawer type.

7. Deep Pan Drawer With Dividers

Tailoring the drawer internals makes your kitchen work harder for you. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

Within the cooking zone, a wide range of utensils, pots, pans, and sieves are in regular use, so understanding how you cook and plan the storage is essential to ensure everything is within easy reach.

One of the best options for organizing and storing pots and pans — which are often well-used and heavy — is a deep drawer. Scott explains that he would always advise storing these items in a deep drawer, rather than a cupboard. It allows easier access compared to a traditional cupboard, where pots and pans can get lost in the back, or you may need to shuffle or remove items to reach anything.

Deep drawers also remove the need to kneel or bend down to find things. “Within the drawers themselves, dividers are the best solution to avoid clutter and create a more structured and functional space. Adding dividers removes the need to stack pots and pans together, which can cause them to scratch, and instead they can be stored on their side for ultimate efficiency.”

This Pack of Four Utoplike Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Dividers on Amazon has a 4.5-star rating from over 12,000 reviews, and can be used in any drawers from your living room to your bedroom.

While beautiful finishes and statement surfaces may draw us into certain kitchens, it's the behind-the-scenes organizational details that really count when it comes to shaping how a kitchen feels to use every day. We need the ease, flow, and the fact that everything has a place — that's what makes us love our kitchen as much as how it looks.

The best part is that a lot of the above ideas don't require a full redesign. Some well-chosen inserts can completely transform how the space works for you when you're using it. Begin with the drawers you go to first, or the ones that cause you the most stress, and consider what you reach for instinctively and go from there.

Once you get the drawers working with you rather than against you, it's hard to go back, and the once-cluttered storage suddenly becomes a smart and satisfying element to the kitchen.

If this has left you feeling inspired to go on an organizing spree in your kitchen, these are the things people with tidy kitchens always have in them, for the ultimate clutter-free kitchen.

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