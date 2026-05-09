I Asked Landscape Designers: "How Can I Create a More Private Garden, Without Buying Anything New?"
With some strategic positioning and a little resourcefulness, you can turn any outdoor space into a secluded sanctuary
Whether you're a country lover or an urban dweller, a sense of privacy is high on every garden wishlist. While it might feel more urgent for the latter, the desire to unwind away from prying eyes is universal. The challenge? Creating that secluded, sanctuary-like feel without stretching an already maxed-out renovation budget.
Like everyone else, I want my garden to be a private oasis, but my bank account isn't so obliging. So, instead of shopping for solutions, I turned to some landscaping experts to find out how to add extra privacy to my little backyard without buying anything new.
Now I know what you're thinking, "how can you magic up extra privacy without spending a dime?" Well, as it turns out, quite easily. These five ideas prove that with a little creativity, carving out more privacy without spending a thing is entirely possible. Because why opt for budget-friendly privacy ideas when they could be completely free?
1. Be Strategic With Your Existing Plants
When designing a garden, don't overlook the fact that your plants can often be your best tools. For patio privacy ideas that are effortlessly harmonious (and best of all, free), be strategic with your existing flowers, shrubs, and foliage.
"One of my favorite things to do on a deck, terrace, or patio that needs more privacy is to group planters tightly to form a layered 'green wall'," explains Kat Aul Cervoni, NYC-based landscape designer and founder of Staghorn Living. "The trick here is to cluster — a few containers working together will always provide more screening than the same pieces spaced apart."
Garden screening doesn't have to involve fresh planting ideas, either. "Sometimes you just need to 'shop' plants from your own garden and move their placements around," says Kat. Just make sure the tallest plants are towards the back, with medium and shorter ones in the front for the best coverage.
Of course, the positioning of your plants will depend on where you want to screen, be that a low fence or a boundary line you share with neighbors. Containers and planters will give you more freedom of movement, but bedded plants aren't out of the question.
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"If there is a tree or shrub already in that position, it may be a case of careful pruning to promote denser growth," explains Nick Woodhouse, creative director of gardens at Woodhouse & Law. "Removing the terminal bud of branches or the central leader will also prompt dormant buds to break and grow into horizontal buds. Collectively, these will create a more opaque screen at those very important lines of sight."
2. Rearrange What You Already Have
You don't need to invest in costly privacy fences or screens in order to make your backyard into a private sanctuary. It's more than likely that you have a few bits and pieces lying around your garden that can do your job for you.
"Sometimes creating more privacy is as easy as moving existing planters or furniture to create more screening where you need it most," says Kat. "Even shifting a few larger pieces closer together can make a big difference." Perhaps you have an old shipping pallet lying around (great for training climbing plants!), or maybe you could move your outdoor garbage bins to block a gap in a fence. Even unused potting containers or storage bins can be repurposed to screen your garden. The trick is to be as resourceful as possible.
Nick trained as a garden designer at the renowned English Gardening School in Chelsea. He has run a successful gardening company in London and Bath and is an RHS qualified plantsman. He has designed and managed the delivery of multiple residential and commercial projects across Bath, London and recently Mallorca.
3. Train and Redirect Existing Climbers
There are so many fast-growing climbing plants for privacy, and there's a good chance you already have some in your garden right now."Try untangling and redirecting existing ones to ramble over and above walls, fences, and trellises," says Nick.
Clematis, jasmine, wisteria, and honeysuckle all offer a beautiful veil of privacy as well as beautiful blooms during the spring and summer months. For denser foliage, ivy also works a treat. "If you already have any of these vines, take the time to guide them along fences, railings, or trellises you already own," suggests Kat. "It’s common for them to grow into a bit of a messy tangle over time, but they can often be carefully teased out to get more length and coverage."
4. Add Structure to a Seating Area, or Reposition Furniture
Outdoor dining areas and seating spots are often where privacy matters most. Whether you're relaxing with your current read, sunbathing on your lounger, or sharing an alfresco meal, it doesn't take much for the moment to be interrupted if your space is overlooked by neighboring windows or adjacent to a fence.
You don't have to buy anything new to make it feel more secluded, however. "An especially easy trick is to pull planters, furniture, or umbrellas in closer around seating areas rather than pushing everything to the perimeter," Kat says. "This creates a tighter 'room' that feels more private and gives better coverage."
Nick uses the same trick with his clients. "We’d look to position its furniture within a natural alcove that might be created by the walls of the house and garden, as well as by established planting," he says. "Orienting the furniture towards the garden’s own focal points, away from neighbouring windows, gives a greater sense of privacy too."
Landscape designer, Katherine 'Kat' Aul Cervoni, is the founder and principal of Staghorn Living. Kat creates outdoor spaces that become natural extensions of a home’s interior. A member of the Ecological Landscape Alliance and the Association of Professional Landscape Designers, she also mentors young plant enthusiasts and upcoming designers.
5. Reposition Umbrellas or Shade Structures
Creating extra privacy could even be as simple as brushing off that old parasol in your shed, relocating your garden furniture to a pergola, or creating a makeshift shade sail as a canopy. "They don't just provide shade, but can also block sightlines from above or neighboring windows," Kat notes. "Sometimes a simple adjustment of angle or placement can make a big difference."
These work especially well as temporary front garden privacy ideas since they can be dismantled and taken down as needed. They're also a great choice for making an urban garden more private if your home is surrounded by high-rises.
Have a small budget for privacy screen buys? Try these
Adding privacy to your garden doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag. With a few clever swaps, strategic positioning, and a little resourcefulness, you can transform your outdoor space into a secluded sanctuary.
Better still, most of these privacy-boosting ideas can be put into action in less than half a day. Just be mindful of common garden privacy mistakes if you want your solutions to be as beautiful and effective as possible.
Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.
Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.