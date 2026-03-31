The blossoms are out, the sun is (sort of) shining, is spring finally here? I decided to venture out of hibernation into the garden this weekend (umbrella in hand, just in case), and one issue became immediately apparent — the lack of privacy.

At this time of year, the trees are yet to burst into life, and as a result, my patio is left wide open for all to see. Sure, I love the neighbors, but do I need to see straight into their bedrooms? Probably not. I need a quick garden screening fix, and I think I found just the right product!

Assembled in just 10 minutes, this brown steel privacy screen from Amazon is inserted straight into the ground. No more messing around with fiddly fencing or strategically placed parasols. This screen creates instant privacy without blocking out the precious sunshine. Plus, it’s available on Prime — what more can a girl ask for?

The privacy screen is available in two sizes: 150cm tall and 180cm tall. For seated areas like patios, the 150cm screen should provide more than enough coverage, but if you’re trying to block out upper-floor windows, I’d opt for the extra-large screen. Both screens come in 90cm widths, but can be positioned alongside each other to create one large screen.

Amazon Twira Garden Privacy Screen, 90cm X 150cm, Brown Steel £89.99 at Amazon UK Made from galvanised steel, this screen is built to resist all the elements a Great British summer can throw at it. It's simple to put together, taking just 10 minutes to assemble (music to my ears), and is secured into your lawn or garden border for stability. Available in two sizes, 150cm tall by 90cm wide, or 180cm tall by 90cm wide, you can fix these panels individually or have them side by side to create one larger screen. The built-in trellis design is ideal for climbing or trailing plants. By securing it into the bed itself, you won't have to worry about watering plant pots either. Simply plant the climbers in the bed at the base of the screen and tie the new shoots into the screen as necessary.

How to Style Your Privacy Screen

Though the screen can be a standalone design feature, I’ll never miss an opportunity to style. The best part of this privacy screen is its slatted design. It’s perfect for hanging outdoor lights, miniature herb gardens, or even vintage garden tools.

The millennial in me will always have a soft spot for festoon lights, but there are some great alternatives out there – lanterns, especially! Solar lanterns like the Tyvek Moroccan Hanging Solar Lanterns from Lights4Fun bring the festival vibes without the worry of wires or paper lanterns getting caught in a shower.

If you want to maximise your planting potential, look for hanging herb planters. Just be sure to keep them on the smaller size; too big and they’ll topple your screen over once watered. These small terracotta hanging pots from Crocus are perfect for a Mediterranean herb garden vibe. Trailing herbs like thyme and rosemary will look great and they love a sunny patio spot!

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Which Plants Can I Grow up a Privacy Screen?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best part of this privacy screen is its built-in trellis design. No need to wrestle around with wire and hook supports all weekend, once this screen is secure in the ground, it’s ready to support climbers of all kinds.

But which plants should you plant in front of a privacy screen?

If your garden is on the smaller side, evergreen climbers like star jasmine are a great choice. Jasmine loves a sunny position, provides year-round greenery, and come summer is smothered in fragrant blooms. Jasmine is also a fast-growing climber, meaning quick coverage.

Another climber suitable for quick coverage is Clematis Montana. Though it isn’t evergreen, Clematis Montana more than makes up for it with its flowering habits. These delicate pink flowers will form a blush-toned blanket of blooms over your trellis come May — perfect for you and the bees to enjoy.

For a more traditional look, climbing roses are a great option, though they won’t provide as much coverage and will require routine pruning and deadheading to encourage flowering.

John Lewis Kaemingk Large Decorative Floral Stake Screen, Rust $23.40 at Amazon If you want a high-end feel with minimal maintenance, decorative screens like this from John Lewis are ideal. The bold, floral metal cut-out design is designed to work with Mother Nature and patina with age. Stay away from designs like this if climbing plants are your priority though. The structure isn't really designed to support plants, and it works much better as a standalone design piece. Dunelm Garden Screen & Plant Pot £55 at Dunelm This planter and privacy screen combo from Dunelm is great for courtyard gardens or areas where soft ground isn't easily accessible. Unlike the Amazon screen, this product is freestanding, allowing you to plant up the container with some fabulous climbing plants and freely move it wherever you need. The weight of the plants will also make this screen very sturdy and suitable for exposed coastal gardens. Wayfair Metal Outdoor Privacy Screen 90cm X 180cm in Rust £146.99 at Wayfair UK Similar in style to the Amazon privacy screen, this alternative from Wayfair is perfect if you want that minimalist slat design but have a hard-standing garden. Choose between two finishes, black or natural rust, and enjoy the flexibility of moving it around according to your needs. Though the product does come with screws to secure it into the ground, it may not be the best option if you have children or pets. So keep that in mind when selecting your privacy screen. The Range Slatted Planter with Trellis - Black £29.99 at The Range At just £29.99 this trellis and planter combination is a brilliant budget buy! Made from metal and measuring 57cm wide and 118cm high, it's perfect for smaller gardens that require a bit of privacy – terraced gardens in particular! Chicly finished in a black colourway, it will look great against rich greenery like jasmine or ivy. Wayfair Ivy Bronx Garden Privacy Screen Rusty 50cm X 140cm £85.99 at Wayfair UK As far as affordable garden architecture goes, I don't think it gets better than this screen. Its textured patina and harsh square edges are made for garden designs that want a rough industrial edge. Just be sure to use tall architectural plants in the container – an elegant Acer would be my choice, or euphorbia if I'm watching the pennies! Wayfair Gracie Oaks Privacy Screen Brown Solid Acacia Wood With an Oiled Finish £137.99 at Wayfair UK If metal is a bit cold for your taste, why not opt for a wooden alternative? Measuring 200cm tall, this screen from Wayfair is the tallest of our picks, keeping peeping neighbours at bay! It comes with an oiled finish, though you could easily sand and paint it to achieve a colourful look of your choice, or keep the amber-toned wood for a more natural feel.

With the introduction of garden privacy screens in all shapes and sizes, you no longer need to worry about keeping your private moments to yourselves. Whether it's a decorative metal cut-out screen design or a more organic wooden planter, there are multiple solutions out there which can help create a cosy and concealed garden.

Personally, I love the flexibility of the Amazon design. Placing the screen within a garden bed removes all the worries associated with container plants — mainly me remembering to water them! Finished with some solar garden lighting and hanging herb pots, I think my private garden patio prayers have been answered.